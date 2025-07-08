TG ICET Results 2025: [Link Active] Download MGU TS ICET Rank Card Released at icet.tgche.ac.in, Check Here

The Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, has announced the TS ICET 2025 results on time. Students who appeared for the exam on June 8 or 9, 2025, can now download their TS ICET rank card from the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in.
To check your result, students need their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth. If they meet the qualifying cutoff marks, their TS ICET rank will be displayed on the scorecard. Students will get the download link below. Read this article to download the TS ICET 2025 Result.
TS ICET 2025 Result: Key Highlights
TS ICET Result 2025 has been announced on the official website. Check the table below for more details:
|
Events
|
Details
|
Result Status
|
Declared
|
TS ICET Result Date
|
July 7, 2025
|
Time of Result Announcement
|
3:30 PM
|
Mode of Result Declaration
|
Online
|
Type of Result
|
TS ICET 2025 Rank Card
|
Official Website to Check Results
|
icet.tgche.ac.in
|
Login Credentials Required
|
|
TS ICET Qualifying Cutoff
|
25%
|
Total Registered Candidates
|
71,757
|
Total Appeared Candidates
|
64,398
Steps to Download the TS ICET 2025 Result
Students can download their TS ICET Result 2025 by following the given steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the TS ICET 2025 Result Download Link.
Step 3: Enter login details such as registration number and password.
Step 4: Download the result and print it out for future reference.
