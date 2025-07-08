TG ICET Results 2025: [Link Active] Download MGU TS ICET Rank Card Released at icet.tgche.ac.in, Check Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
TS ICET 2025 results have been declared by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda on July 7 at 3:30 PM. Candidates who appeared for the exam on June 8 or 9 can now check their rank card at icet.tgche.ac.in. To view the result, students need their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth. A total of 64,398 candidates appeared for the exam out of 71,757 applicants. Get more details here.

Jul 8, 2025
The Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, has announced the TS ICET 2025 results on time. Students who appeared for the exam on June 8 or 9, 2025, can now download their TS ICET rank card from the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in.

To check your result, students need their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth. If they meet the qualifying cutoff marks, their TS ICET rank will be displayed on the scorecard. Students will get the download link below. Read this article to download the TS ICET 2025 Result.

TS ICET 2025 Result: Key Highlights

TS ICET Result 2025 has been announced on the official website. Check the table below for more details:

Events

Details

Result Status

Declared

TS ICET Result Date

July 7, 2025

Time of Result Announcement

3:30 PM

Mode of Result Declaration

Online

Type of Result

TS ICET 2025 Rank Card

Official Website to Check Results

icet.tgche.ac.in

Login Credentials Required

  • Registration Number

  • Hall Ticket Number

  • Date of Birth

TS ICET Qualifying Cutoff

25%

Total Registered Candidates

71,757

Total Appeared Candidates

64,398

Steps to Download the TS ICET 2025 Result

Students can download their TS ICET Result 2025 by following the given steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the TS ICET 2025 Result Download Link.

Step 3: Enter login details such as registration number and password.

Step 4: Download the result and print it out for future reference.

