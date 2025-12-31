GATE 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Exam Schedule and Details Here

Key Points
- IIT Guwahati is expected to release the GATE 2026 admit card soon.
- The hall tickets will be available on the official GOAPS website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
- The exams are scheduled for February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026.
GATE 2026 admit card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati is expected to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 admit card soon. Candidates who have registered for the exam will need to visit the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website to download the hall ticket at gate2026.iitg.ac.in when the institute releases it. The exams are scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, and the admit cards are expected to be released on January 2, 2026.
GATE 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details of GATE 2026 Exam:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|GATE 2026 Admit Card release date
|Exam name
|Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)
|Board name
|Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|gate2026.iitg.ac.in
|Application portal
|GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
|Stream
|
Engineering
Architecture
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|GATE Exam dates
|February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026
|Exam shifts
|
Forenoon: 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Afternoon: 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Admit card release date
|Early January 2026 (expected)
|Login credentials
|
Enrollment ID
Password
|Exam duration
|180 minutes (3 hours)
|Mode of exam
|Computer-based test (CBT)
|Total marks
|100
How to Download GATE 2026 Admit Card?
Candidates who have registered for GATE 2026 exam will be able to download the admit card online by following the mentioned steps:
- Visit official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
- Click on the GOAPS APPLICATION PORTAL
- In the login window, enter your enrollment ID and password
- In the dashboard, click on the link for admit card
- Review and download the hall ticket
Candidates will need to carry a hard copy of their hall tickets to the exam hall, along with their latest photograph for identification in order to appear for the exams.
