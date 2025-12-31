UPPRPB UP Police Recruitment 2025
GATE 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Exam Schedule and Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 31, 2025, 14:31 IST

IIT Guwahati is expected to soon release the GATE 2026 admit card on the official GOAPS website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The hall tickets for the exams, scheduled for February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, will be available on January 2, 2026.

IIT Guwahati is expected to release the GATE 2026 admit card soon.
Key Points

  • IIT Guwahati is expected to release the GATE 2026 admit card soon.
  • The hall tickets will be available on the official GOAPS website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
  • The exams are scheduled for February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026.

GATE 2026 admit card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati is expected to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 admit card soon. Candidates who have registered for the exam will need to visit the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website to download the hall ticket at gate2026.iitg.ac.in when the institute releases it. The exams are scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, and the admit cards are expected to be released on January 2, 2026. 

GATE 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of GATE 2026 Exam: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  GATE 2026 Admit Card release date
Exam name  Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)
Board name  Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati
Academic year 2026-27
Official website  gate2026.iitg.ac.in
Application portal  GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
Stream 

Engineering 

Architecture 
Level  Postgraduate (PG)
GATE Exam dates  February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026
Exam shifts 

Forenoon: 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Afternoon: 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Admit card release date  Early January 2026 (expected)
Login credentials 

Enrollment ID 

Password 
Exam duration  180 minutes (3 hours)
Mode of exam Computer-based test (CBT)
Total marks 100

How to Download GATE 2026 Admit Card?

Candidates who have registered for GATE 2026 exam will be able to download the admit card online by following the mentioned steps:

  1. Visit official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
  2. Click on the GOAPS APPLICATION PORTAL
  3. In the login window, enter your enrollment ID and password
  4. In the dashboard, click on the link for admit card
  5. Review and download the hall ticket 

Candidates will need to carry a hard copy of their hall tickets to the exam hall, along with their latest photograph for identification in order to appear for the exams. GOAPS

