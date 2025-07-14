TNPSC Group 4 answer key 2025 is expected to be declared in the 3rd week of July 2025. Once the provisional answer key is released, candidates will be able to download it and raise objections against it if an answer key is found to be incorrect. The official answer key helps the candidates to estimate their marks which they could score in the examination. Read this post to know further details on it.
TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has successfully completed conducting the TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 on 12th July 2025 in offline mode. The candidates who have appeared for the exam will soon be able to download the provisional answer key that is expected to be published online in the 3rd week of July 2025.
Once the TNPSC Group 4 answer key is released, candidates will be able to download the answer key and examine their scores. In the meantime, you can check out the unofficial TNPSC Group 4 answer key from here.
TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 Highlights
The TNPSC Group 4 exam is held for Group 4 – Combined Civil Services Examination–IV (Group-IV Services & VAO) posts by the Group 4 (à®•à¯�à®°à¯‚à®ªà¯� 4)– Combined Civil Services Examination–IV (Group-IV Services & VAO). Check the table below for major highlights on the exam.
|
TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025- Overview
|
Board
|
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Group 4 (à®•à¯�à®°à¯‚à®ªà¯� 4)– Combined Civil Services Examination–IV (Group-IV Services & VAO)
|
Vacancies
|
3935
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
www.tnpsc.gov.in
Download TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025
TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 (Unofficial)
We have shared the unofficial TNPSC Group 4 answer key 2025 for the convenience of the candidates for the time being. Candidates can check the unofficial answer key as per their question papers below.
|
TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 (Unofficial) Ques 1 to 50
|
Q1. (D)
|
Q11. (D)
|
Q21. (A)
|
Q31. (B)
|
Q41. (C)
|
Q2. (A)
|
Q12. (C)
|
Q22. (B)
|
Q32. (D)
|
Q42. (D)
|
Q3. (A)
|
Q13. (B)
|
Q23. (D)
|
Q33. (D)
|
Q43. (C)
|
Q4. (C)
|
Q14. (B)
|
Q24. (C)
|
Q34. (B)
|
Q44. (D)
|
Q5. (B)
|
Q15. (D)
|
Q25. (D)
|
Q35. (B)
|
Q45. (B)
|
Q6. (A)
|
Q16. (D)
|
Q26. (D)
|
Q36. (B)
|
Q46. (A)
|
Q7. (A)
|
Q17. (A)
|
Q27. (D)
|
Q37. (C)
|
Q47. (A)
|
Q8. (D)
|
Q18. (B)
|
Q28. (A)
|
Q38. (B)
|
Q48. (C)
|
Q9. (B)
|
Q19. (B)
|
Q29. (C)
|
Q39. (D)
|
Q49. (C)
|
Q10. (B)
|
Q20. (D)
|
Q30. (A)
|
Q40. (D)
|
Q50. (C)
|
TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 (Unofficial) Ques 51 to 100
|
Q51. (A)
|
Q61. (C)
|
Q71. (C)
|
Q81. (B)
|
Q91. (C)
|
Q52. (D)
|
Q62. (D)
|
Q72. (C)
|
Q82. (D)
|
Q92. (D)
|
Q53. (A)
|
Q63. (C)
|
Q73. (C)
|
Q83. (A)
|
Q93. (B)
|
Q54. (B)
|
Q64. (B)
|
Q74. (B)
|
Q84. (A)
|
Q94. (C)
|
Q55. (A)
|
Q65. (D)
|
Q75. (B)
|
Q85. (A)
|
Q95. (C)
|
Q56. (D)
|
Q66. (D)
|
Q76. (C)
|
Q86. (A)
|
Q96. (B)
|
Q57. (C)
|
Q67. (D)
|
Q77. (D)
|
Q87. (B)
|
Q97. (B)
|
Q58. (D)
|
Q68. (D)
|
Q78. (D)
|
Q88. (C)
|
Q98. (A)
|
Q59. (A)
|
Q69. (C)
|
Q79. (D)
|
Q89. (A)
|
Q99. (D)
|
Q60. (B)
|
Q70. (A)
|
Q80. (D)
|
Q90. (C)
|
Q100. (D)
|
TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 (Unofficial) Ques 101 to 150
|
Q101. (C)
|
Q111. (A)
|
Q121. (D)
|
Q131. (A)
|
Q141. (B)
|
Q102. (D)
|
Q112. (C)
|
Q122. (B)
|
Q132. (C)
|
Q142. (A)
|
Q103. (B)
|
Q113. (A)
|
Q123. (C)
|
Q133. (B)
|
Q143. (A)
|
Q104. (A)
|
Q114. (A)
|
Q124. (C)
|
Q134. (B)
|
Q144. (B)
|
Q105. (C)
|
Q115. (B)
|
Q125. (D)
|
Q135. (B)
|
Q145. (C)
|
Q106. (C)
|
Q116. (C)
|
Q126. (C)
|
Q136. (C)
|
Q146. (B)
|
Q107. (C)
|
Q117. (D)
|
Q127. (B)
|
Q137. (B)
|
Q147. (B)
|
Q108. (B)
|
Q118. (C)
|
Q128. (C)
|
Q138. (D)
|
Q148. (C)
|
Q109. (A)
|
Q119. (D)
|
Q129. (C)
|
Q139. (A)
|
Q149. (A)
|
Q110. (C)
|
Q120. (D)
|
Q130. (D)
|
Q140. (A)
|
Q150. (A)
|
TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 (Unofficial) Ques 151 to 200
|
Q151. (D)
|
Q161. (A)
|
Q171. (B)
|
Q181. (C)
|
Q191. (B)
|
Q152. (A)
|
Q162. (C)
|
Q172. (A)
|
Q182. (D)
|
Q192. (C)
|
Q153. (A)
|
Q163. (C)
|
Q173. (B)
|
Q183. (C)
|
Q193. (A)
|
Q154. (B)
|
Q164. (C)
|
Q174. (D)
|
Q184. (B)
|
Q194. (C)
|
Q155. (B)
|
Q165. (B)
|
Q175. (A)
|
Q185. (D)
|
Q195. (B)
|
Q156. (A)
|
Q166. (A)
|
Q176. (C)
|
Q186. (A)
|
Q196. (C)
|
Q157. (B)
|
Q167. (A)
|
Q177. (C)
|
Q187. (C)
|
Q197. (A)
|
Q158. (A)
|
Q168. (C)
|
Q178. (D)
|
Q188. (D)
|
Q198. (C)
|
Q159. (C)
|
Q169. (B)
|
Q179. (B)
|
Q189. (B)
|
Q199. (C)
|
Q160. (B)
|
Q170. (A)
|
Q180. (B)
|
Q190. (C)
|
Q200. (A)
TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 Release Date
The TNPSC Group 4 answer key 2025 is expected to be released in the 3rd week of July 2025. However, no official intimation has been issued so far. The table below has the important dates related to the exam.
|
Particulars
|
Answer Key
|
TNPSC Group 4 Exam
|
12th July 2025
|
Unofficial Answer Key
|
12th July 2025
|
TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key [Official]
|
3rd week of July 2025
What are the Steps to Download TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key Online?
The TNPSC Group 4 answer key 2025 can be downloaded online using the given steps.
- Visit the TNPSC's official website at tnpsc.gov.in.
- Click on the “Answer Key” under the Important links section.
- Search for TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key and Response Sheet for the written examination held on 12.07.2025.
- Click on the link to download the answer key.
- The Group 4 answer key for TNPSC exam shall be downloaded for the respective subjects in PDF format.
TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 Marking Scheme
The TNPSC Group 4 exam consists of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper. Each paper is for 150 marks making it a total of 300 marks. Candidates need to score at least 90 marks in the exam. There is no negative marking for any incorrect or blank answer. The selection process consists of a single written test followed by document verification.Check the table below for the Group 4 exam marking scheme.
|
Papers
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Paper 1
|
Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test* (SSLC Standard)
|
100
|
150
|
Paper 2
|
General Studies (SSLC Standard)
|
75
|
150
|
Aptitude & Mental Ability Test (SSLC Standard)
|
25
|
Total
|
200
|
300
