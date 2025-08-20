Labor Day 2025 is more than just a day off from school or work for the United States. It is the unofficial last weekend of summer. It is time to stop what you are doing, light the grill, and enjoy one last break before fall officially starts. The US federal holiday is important in the country's history, even though it is mostly known for barbecues and back-to-school events. It is a day to honor the millions of working Americans who have made the country stronger, richer, and healthier. This year, learn everything there is to know about the US holiday, from its beginnings in the labor movement of the late 1800s to how people celebrate it now. When is Labor Day 2025? The first Monday in September is always Labor Day. That means the holiday will be on Monday, September 1, 2025, this year. For most people who work Monday through Friday, this date makes a three-day weekend.

The timing was carefully chosen to give workers a break during a time when there were not many other days off, between the Fourth of July and Thanksgiving. Labor Day is the last big holiday weekend for many Americans before school starts again, so it also means the end of summer. Check Out: US August Holidays 2025: Check National and State Observance List (Updated) Why Do Americans Celebrate This US Federal Holiday? The United States celebrates Labor Day to honor the work that American workers have done to improve society and the economy throughout history. The American labor movement, which started during the Industrial Revolution, is what made this holiday happen. Workers back then had to deal with terrible conditions. Most of them worked 12 hours a day, seven days a week. They often worked in dangerous places and got very little pay for it. The holiday was made to honor the hard work and dedication of these workers and the unions that fought for their rights, such as fair pay, reasonable hours, and safer working conditions.

What is the History of Labor Day? People still argue about who first suggested the holiday, but two people are often given credit for it. Some historical records say that Peter J. McGuire, a carpenter and co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, came up with the idea for a day to honor those "who from rude nature have delved and carved all the grandeur we behold." Some people say that Matthew Maguire, a machinist and secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York, came up with the idea for the holiday in 1882. No matter who came up with the idea, the holiday gained popularity, and in 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed it into law, making it a national holiday. Happy Labor Day! Labor Day became a federal holiday in 1894 in response to mass riots and strikes that agitated for workers rights during the Industrial Revolution. It was meant to recognize worker rights. Today unions represent the lowest percentage of US workers in decades. pic.twitter.com/bACzumsE6e — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) September 2, 2019