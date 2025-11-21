RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
IB ACIO Result 2025 (OUT) Today: Direct Link Active Shortly at mha.gov.in for Grade 2/Executive Posts

By Mohd Salman
Nov 21, 2025, 11:55 IST

 IB ACIO Result 2025: The MHA will release the IB ACIO Result 2025 for Grade 2/Executive posts on November 21, 2025. Candidates can download the result PDF from mha.gov.in to check their roll number. 

IB ACIO Result 2025
IB ACIO Result 2025

IB ACIO Result 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will activate the link to check the IB ACIO Result 2025 for the Grade 2/Executive posts. The IB ACIO Result 2025 will get released in the pdf format containing the name and roll number of candidates shortlisted for the Tier II exam.
The IB ACIO Result 2025 for the Tier I exam will get released to recruit eligible candidates for 3717 vacancies. The selection process includes the Tier I, Tier II and Tier III exams. After the result gets declared on November 21, 2025 candidates will be able to check their scores and cutoff marks after logging into the official website, mha.gov.in, using their roll number and date of birth.

IB ACIO Result 2025

The IB ACIO Result 2025 for the Grade 2/Executive posts will be declared by MHA on its official website, mha.gov.in. The IB ACIO 2025 Result Link will get activated under the vacancies section of the MHA website. Candidates will be able to download the result pdf and verify their roll numbers. The shortlisted candidates will be called to attempt the Tier II examination

IB ACIO Result 2025: Overview

The Ministry of Home Affairs will release the IB ACIO Tier 1 Result 2025 on November 21, 2025 containing the list of shortlisted candidates for the Tier II exam. Check the table below for IB ACIO Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Exam Name

Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO)

Post

Grade 2/Executive

Conducting Authority

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Result Release Date

21 November 2025

Tier

Tier II

Official Website

mha.gov.in

Result Format

PDF with roll numbers of shortlisted candidates

Next Stage

Interview/Personality Test

How to Download the IB ACIO Result 2025?

Candidates will be able to download the IB ACIO Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, mha.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the “Vacancies” tab under the Notifications menu
  • Now check for the link titled “Result of ACIO-II/Exe Tier-II Exam of IB (2025)”.
  • The result will be in PDF format. Click to open and download it.
  • Use Ctrl+F to search your roll number in the list of shortlisted candidates.

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

