IB ACIO Result 2025 (OUT) Today: Direct Link Active Shortly at mha.gov.in for Grade 2/Executive Posts

IB ACIO Result 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will activate the link to check the IB ACIO Result 2025 for the Grade 2/Executive posts. The IB ACIO Result 2025 will get released in the pdf format containing the name and roll number of candidates shortlisted for the Tier II exam.
The IB ACIO Result 2025 for the Tier I exam will get released to recruit eligible candidates for 3717 vacancies. The selection process includes the Tier I, Tier II and Tier III exams. After the result gets declared on November 21, 2025 candidates will be able to check their scores and cutoff marks after logging into the official website, mha.gov.in, using their roll number and date of birth.
IB ACIO Result 2025
The IB ACIO Result 2025 for the Grade 2/Executive posts will be declared by MHA on its official website, mha.gov.in. The IB ACIO 2025 Result Link will get activated under the vacancies section of the MHA website. Candidates will be able to download the result pdf and verify their roll numbers. The shortlisted candidates will be called to attempt the Tier II examination
IB ACIO Result 2025: Overview
The Ministry of Home Affairs will release the IB ACIO Tier 1 Result 2025 on November 21, 2025 containing the list of shortlisted candidates for the Tier II exam. Check the table below for IB ACIO Result 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO)
|
Post
|
Grade 2/Executive
|
Conducting Authority
|
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|
Result Release Date
|
21 November 2025
|
Tier
|
Tier II
|
Official Website
|
mha.gov.in
|
Result Format
|
PDF with roll numbers of shortlisted candidates
|
Next Stage
|
Interview/Personality Test
How to Download the IB ACIO Result 2025?
Candidates will be able to download the IB ACIO Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, mha.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the “Vacancies” tab under the Notifications menu
- Now check for the link titled “Result of ACIO-II/Exe Tier-II Exam of IB (2025)”.
- The result will be in PDF format. Click to open and download it.
- Use Ctrl+F to search your roll number in the list of shortlisted candidates.
