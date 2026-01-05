Bihar STET Result 2025
NTA SHRESHTA NETS Result 2026 OUT at exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta, Direct Link to Download Scorecards Here

Jan 5, 2026, 16:17 IST

NTA has announced the SHRESHTA NETS 2026 Result on January 3, 2026. Candidates can check and download the scorecard online at exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta. The scorecards can be downloaded using the Application Number and Password.

Key Points

  • Candidates can check and download the scorecard online at exams.nta.nic.in-shreshta.
  • The scorecards can be downloaded using the Application Number and Password.

NTA SHRESHTA NETS Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA) National Entrance Test for SHRESHTA (NETS) 2026 Result on January 3, 2026. Candidates can check their scores and download the result scorecard online on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta. 

The exam was held on December 21, 2025, at 106 centres across 73 cities across the country in offline, pen and paper mode from 2 PM. to 5 PM. Candidates will be able to download the scorecard online using credentials like Application Number and Password.

NTA SHRESHTA NETS 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table to learn the important details of NTA SHRESHTA NETS 2026: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  NTA SHRESHTA NETS 2026 Result 
Exam name  Scheme For Residential Education For Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA NETS)
Board name  National Testing Agency (NTA)
Academic year  2026-27
Official website  exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta
Exam date  December 21, 2025
Exam mode  Offline, pen-and-paper mode 
Log in credentials 

Application Number

Password 
Result date  January 3, 2026
Exam shift  2 PM - 5 PM

How to Download SHRESTHA NETS Result 2026 Scorecard?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download SHRESTHA NETS Result 2026 Scorecard online:

  1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the ‘SHRESHTA’ link
  3. Under ‘Candidate Activity’, click on ‘Results for SHRESHTA-2026’
  4. Click on ‘Results for SHRESHTA-2026’
  5. In the login window, enter your application number and password
  6. Provide the security PIN and click on ‘Submit’
  7. SHRESTHA NETS Result 2026 will appear 
  8. Check your details and download the scorecard

DIRECT LINK - Results for SHRESHTA-2026

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

