NTA SHRESHTA NETS Result 2026 OUT at exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta, Direct Link to Download Scorecards Here

- NTA announced the SHRESHTA NETS 2026 Result on January 3, 2026.
- Candidates can check and download the scorecard online at exams.nta.nic.in-shreshta.
- The scorecards can be downloaded using the Application Number and Password.
NTA SHRESHTA NETS Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA) National Entrance Test for SHRESHTA (NETS) 2026 Result on January 3, 2026. Candidates can check their scores and download the result scorecard online on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta.
The exam was held on December 21, 2025, at 106 centres across 73 cities across the country in offline, pen and paper mode from 2 PM. to 5 PM. Candidates will be able to download the scorecard online using credentials like Application Number and Password.
NTA SHRESHTA NETS 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table to learn the important details of NTA SHRESHTA NETS 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|NTA SHRESHTA NETS 2026 Result
|Exam name
|Scheme For Residential Education For Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA NETS)
|Board name
|National Testing Agency (NTA)
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta
|Exam date
|December 21, 2025
|Exam mode
|Offline, pen-and-paper mode
|Log in credentials
|
Application Number
Password
|Result date
|January 3, 2026
|Exam shift
|2 PM - 5 PM
How to Download SHRESTHA NETS Result 2026 Scorecard?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download SHRESTHA NETS Result 2026 Scorecard online:
- Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in
- Click on the ‘SHRESHTA’ link
- Under ‘Candidate Activity’, click on ‘Results for SHRESHTA-2026’
- Click on ‘Results for SHRESHTA-2026’
- In the login window, enter your application number and password
- Provide the security PIN and click on ‘Submit’
- SHRESTHA NETS Result 2026 will appear
- Check your details and download the scorecard
