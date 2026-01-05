NTA SHRESHTA NETS Result 2026 OUT at exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta, Direct Link to Download Scorecards Here

NTA SHRESHTA NETS Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA) National Entrance Test for SHRESHTA (NETS) 2026 Result on January 3, 2026. Candidates can check their scores and download the result scorecard online on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta.

The exam was held on December 21, 2025, at 106 centres across 73 cities across the country in offline, pen and paper mode from 2 PM. to 5 PM. Candidates will be able to download the scorecard online using credentials like Application Number and Password.

NTA SHRESHTA NETS 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table to learn the important details of NTA SHRESHTA NETS 2026: