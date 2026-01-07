Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Cimmerian
The word of the day is Cimmerian. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Cimmerian
Cimmerian refers to something that is extremely dark, gloomy, or obscure. It is often used to describe places, conditions, or moods that lack light or clarity.
Cimmerian - Origin
The word cimmerian comes from the Cimmerians, a people mentioned in ancient Greek literature who were believed to live in a land of perpetual darkness. The term later entered English to describe deep darkness or obscurity.
Cimmerian - Usage
The cave was cimmerian, with no light reaching its depths.
A sense of cimmerian despair filled the abandoned building.
Cimmerian - Synonyms
Dark, gloomy, shadowy, murky, obscure
Cimmerian - Antonyms
Bright, luminous, clear, radiant, illuminated
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Cimmerian.
