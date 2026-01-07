Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Cimmerian

The word of the day is Cimmerian. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Cimmerian

Cimmerian refers to something that is extremely dark, gloomy, or obscure. It is often used to describe places, conditions, or moods that lack light or clarity.

Cimmerian - Origin

The word cimmerian comes from the Cimmerians, a people mentioned in ancient Greek literature who were believed to live in a land of perpetual darkness. The term later entered English to describe deep darkness or obscurity.