Word of the Day: Cimmerian

By Sneha Singh
Jan 7, 2026, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is cimmerian. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of cimmerian here.

Cimmerian
Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

The word of the day is Cimmerian. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Cimmerian

Cimmerian refers to something that is extremely dark, gloomy, or obscure. It is often used to describe places, conditions, or moods that lack light or clarity.

Cimmerian - Origin

The word cimmerian comes from the Cimmerians, a people mentioned in ancient Greek literature who were believed to live in a land of perpetual darkness. The term later entered English to describe deep darkness or obscurity.

Cimmerian - Usage

The cave was cimmerian, with no light reaching its depths.

A sense of cimmerian despair filled the abandoned building.

Cimmerian - Synonyms

Dark, gloomy, shadowy, murky, obscure

Cimmerian - Antonyms

Bright, luminous, clear, radiant, illuminated

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Cimmerian.

