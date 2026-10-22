Punjab PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Hall Ticket PDF at sssb.punjab.gov.in- Direct Link Here

PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has officially issued the Punjab PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 on October 22, 2026. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment can now download their hall tickets from the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The exam will be conducted on October 25, 2026. The Punjab Group D notification was released under the Advertisement No 04/2026. Candidates must download their admit card to know the exam city and shift timings mentioned on it and bring a copy of the same for the exam day.

Under this recruitment drive PSSSB aims to fill a total of 2098 posts such as Sewadar, Chowkidar and Safai Sewak under various departments of the Punjab government. To download the hall ticket candidates need to enter their login credential such as application number, date of birth and mobile number.