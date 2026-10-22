Punjab PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Hall Ticket PDF at sssb.punjab.gov.in- Direct Link Here
The PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 was released on October 22, 2026, at sssb.punjab.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their login credentials. The exam is set to be conducted on October 25, 2026 for 2098 vacancies. Check all details here.
Key Points
- Admit Card for PSSSB Group D 2026 released on Oct 22, 2026, at sssb.punjab.gov.in.
- The PSSSB Group D examination is scheduled to be held on October 25, 2026.
- This drive aims to fill 2098 Group D posts; admit card is mandatory for exam entry.
PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has officially issued the Punjab PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 on October 22, 2026. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment can now download their hall tickets from the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The exam will be conducted on October 25, 2026. The Punjab Group D notification was released under the Advertisement No 04/2026. Candidates must download their admit card to know the exam city and shift timings mentioned on it and bring a copy of the same for the exam day.
Under this recruitment drive PSSSB aims to fill a total of 2098 posts such as Sewadar, Chowkidar and Safai Sewak under various departments of the Punjab government. To download the hall ticket candidates need to enter their login credential such as application number, date of birth and mobile number.
Punjab Group D Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 download link is now available online. Candidates can visit the official website and log in using their registration details to access the hall ticket PDF. The hall ticket is a mandatory document that is required for entry inside the examination centre. Check the direct link to download the PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026.
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Punjab Group D Admit Card 2026 Link
PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the key details of the Punjab Group D examination in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB)
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Examination Name
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PSSSB Group D Exam 2026
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Advertisement Number
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04/2026
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No of Vacancies
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2,098
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Admit Card Status
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Released
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Admit Card Release Date
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October 22, 2026
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Exam Date
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October 25, 2026
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Admit Card Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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sssb.punjab.gov.in
How to Download PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall tickets-
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Visit the official PSSSB website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.
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On the homepage under the What’s New Section you will find a link titled ‘ Regarding the release of downloading e admit cards for the Post of Group-D (Advt. no. 04 of 2026) Written Examination dated 25.10.2026
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Click on the admit card link.
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Now enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth and mobile number.
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Submit the information and the admit card will open on your screen.
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Download the admit card PDF and bring a printout of the same for the examination day.
Details Mentioned in Punjab Group D Hall Ticket 2026 PDF
After downloading the admit card candidate can check the following details mentioned on it-
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Candidate name
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Roll number and registration number
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Photograph and signature
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Advertisement number and examination name
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Examination date and reporting time
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Examination centre name and address
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Category where applicable
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Important examination day instructions
Punjab PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026: What to Do in Case the Hall Ticket Is Not Downloading?
Candidates who cannot download their hall tickets should first check their registration details and date of birth. They need to regularly refresh the website, try another browser or download their admit card after some time if the portal is experiencing heavy traffic. If the problem still persists candidates can contact the board through the official communication channels.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.