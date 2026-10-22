Harry Brook Breaks Shubman Gill's Record for the Fastest Double Century in ODI Cricket: Check Details
Harry Brook goes past Shubman Gill to become the fastest double centurion in ODI cricket. Check the list of the fastest double centuries in ODI history.
Harry Brook scored the fastest ever double century in ODI cricket on Thursday, October 22, 2026. The England skipper has been in red-hot form across formats over the years and is showing no signs of stopping.
Playing against Sri Lanka in the Pakistan ODI tri-series, Brook went past India's Shubman Gill in this elite record list. Not just the fastest double century, he also set several other records during his outstanding knock.
Explore the list of records broken by Harry Brook during his historic double century.
Harry Brook's Double Century Highlights
After England were invited to bat first by Sri Lanka, Harry Brook came out to bat at number 4 and showed aggressive intent right from the start, hitting boundaries with ease. He completed his century in just 39 deliveries and went on to score a double century in just 114 deliveries.
His special knock included 21 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 174.14. His innings eventually ended when he was dismissed off the last ball of his innings by Janith Liyanage.
WOW! 🤯 Harry Brook, that was sensational. https://t.co/F7A5t0g5P5— England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 22, 2026
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Runs: 200
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Balls: 116
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Fours: 21
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Sixes: 10
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Strike Rate: 174.14
Fastest Double Centuries in ODI Cricket by Balls Faced
With the latest knock Harry Brook now occupies the top spot in the list. Below are list of top 5 fastest batters to score a double century in ODI cricket.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Country
|
Opposition (Year)
|
Balls to Reach 200
|
1
|
Harry Brook
|
England
|
Sri Lanka (2026)
|
114
|
2
|
India
|
West Indies (2026)
|
117
|
3
|
Ishan Kishan
|
India
|
Bangladesh (2022)
|
126
|
4
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
Australia
|
Afghanistan (2023)
|
128
What Are the Other Records Created by Harry Brook?
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Harry Brook scored the highest individual total for England in ODI cricket.
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He became the first English batter to score a double century in ODI cricket.
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He registered the fastest double century in ODI cricket history.
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He scored his second hundred in just 39 balls.
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He registered the highest individual ODI score at Rawalpindi.
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He became the first English player to score an ODI century at Rawalpindi.
Also READ: List of Double Centuries in ODI Cricket, 200 Runs in ODI
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
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