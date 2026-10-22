Harry Brook Breaks Shubman Gill's Record for the Fastest Double Century in ODI Cricket: Check Details

Harry Brook scored the fastest ever double century in ODI cricket on Thursday, October 22, 2026. The England skipper has been in red-hot form across formats over the years and is showing no signs of stopping.

Playing against Sri Lanka in the Pakistan ODI tri-series, Brook went past India's Shubman Gill in this elite record list. Not just the fastest double century, he also set several other records during his outstanding knock.

Explore the list of records broken by Harry Brook during his historic double century.

Harry Brook's Double Century Highlights

After England were invited to bat first by Sri Lanka, Harry Brook came out to bat at number 4 and showed aggressive intent right from the start, hitting boundaries with ease. He completed his century in just 39 deliveries and went on to score a double century in just 114 deliveries.