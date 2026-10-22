Delhi recorded its most polluted day after Dussehra celebration in five years on October 21 2026. This latest reading of Delhi air pollution has driven the Air Quality Index to an average level of 245.

The Commission for Air Quality Management thus has declared the implementation of Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan in the entire National Capital Region.

Monitoring from official stations found that the concentration of PM2.5 particles was higher than 300 µg/m³ at night due to celebratory firecrackers and low wind speed on October 21st.

Read more about the Delhi pollution GRAP Stage 1 enforcement and the previuse AQI records to stay informed.

What is Delhi Pollution GRAP Stage 1 and City-Wide Enforcement Measures?

The Stage 1 response automatically kicks into action anytime the average AQI stays in the 201 to 300 range that is ‘poor’.