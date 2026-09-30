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List of Double Centuries in ODI Cricket, 200 Runs in ODI

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 17:41 IST

200 runs in ODI: To date, 11 double centuries have been scored in the One Day International (ODIs) cricket. Rohit Sharma is the highest individual run scorer (264 runs) in the ODIs. Rohit is the only player who has scored three double centuries in One-Day Internationals, followed by Shubman Gill, who has scored two. Read this article to know the list of all double-century scorers in the ODI matches.

Players with double centuries in ODIs
Players with double centuries in ODIs

Scoring a double century in One Day International (ODI) cricket is a remarkable achievement. It means a batsman has scored 200 or more runs in a single innings. This feat showcases exceptional skill, endurance, and concentration. The first male cricketer to reach this milestone was India's Sachin Tendulkar, who scored an unbeaten 200 against South Africa in 2010.

Since then, several players have joined this elite group. Notably, Rohit Sharma stands out as the only player with three ODI double centuries, including the highest individual score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014. On September 30, 2026, Indian skipper Shubman Gill scored his second double century in a marathon run chase against the West Indies.

The latest entrant in the list is England skipper Harry Brook who scored a sensational 202 runs in 116 balls against Sri Lanka. 

 

Other prominent double centurions include Martin Guptill, Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, Fakhar Zaman, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Glenn Maxwell, and Pathum Nissanka. These extraordinary innings have redefined batting standards in ODI cricket, thrilling fans worldwide.

List of Cricketers With Most Double Centuries in ODI

Scoring a double century in One Day International (ODI) cricket is a rare and remarkable achievement, showcasing a batsman's exceptional skill and endurance. As of October 01, 2026 only a select group of players have reached this milestone:

PlayerTeamNumber of 200sHighest Score
Rohit Sharma India 3 264
Martin Guptill New Zealand 1 237*
Shubman Gill India 2 223*
Virender Sehwag India 1 219
Chris Gayle West Indies 1 215
Fakhar Zaman Pakistan 1 210*
Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 1 210*
Ishan Kishan India 1 210
Glenn Maxwell Australia 1 201*
Sachin Tendulkar India 1 200*
Harry Brook England 1 202

Rohit Sharma stands out with three double centuries, including the highest individual ODI score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Notably, Sachin Tendulkar was the first to achieve this feat, scoring 200* against South Africa in 2010. These extraordinary innings have redefined batting standards in ODI cricket, thrilling fans worldwide.

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Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Sep 30, 2026, 18:18 IST
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    • Who has scored the highest double century?
      +
      Indian Captain and prolific batsman Rohit Sharma has scored the highest double century with 264 runs.
    • Who has scored the highest double century?
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      Indian Captain and prolific batsman Rohit Sharma has scored the highest double century with 264 runs.
    • Which Indian players have scored a double century in ODIs?
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      Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virendra Sehwag, Ishan Kishan, and Shubman Gill are the players from India to score a double century in ODIs.
    • Which Indian players have scored a double century in ODIs?
      +
      Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virendra Sehwag, Ishan Kishan, and Shubman Gill are the players from India to score a double century in ODIs.
    • Who scored the first double century in ODI cricket?
      +
      Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar scored the first double century in ODI cricket in 2010.
    • Who scored the first double century in ODI cricket?
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      Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar scored the first double century in ODI cricket in 2010.

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