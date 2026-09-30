List of Double Centuries in ODI Cricket, 200 Runs in ODI
200 runs in ODI: To date, 11 double centuries have been scored in the One Day International (ODIs) cricket. Rohit Sharma is the highest individual run scorer (264 runs) in the ODIs. Rohit is the only player who has scored three double centuries in One-Day Internationals, followed by Shubman Gill, who has scored two. Read this article to know the list of all double-century scorers in the ODI matches.
Scoring a double century in One Day International (ODI) cricket is a remarkable achievement. It means a batsman has scored 200 or more runs in a single innings. This feat showcases exceptional skill, endurance, and concentration. The first male cricketer to reach this milestone was India's Sachin Tendulkar, who scored an unbeaten 200 against South Africa in 2010.
Since then, several players have joined this elite group. Notably, Rohit Sharma stands out as the only player with three ODI double centuries, including the highest individual score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014. On September 30, 2026, Indian skipper Shubman Gill scored his second double century in a marathon run chase against the West Indies.
The latest entrant in the list is England skipper Harry Brook who scored a sensational 202 runs in 116 balls against Sri Lanka.
WOW! 🤯 Harry Brook, that was sensational. https://t.co/F7A5t0g5P5— England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 22, 2026
Other prominent double centurions include Martin Guptill, Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, Fakhar Zaman, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Glenn Maxwell, and Pathum Nissanka. These extraordinary innings have redefined batting standards in ODI cricket, thrilling fans worldwide.
List of Cricketers With Most Double Centuries in ODI
Scoring a double century in One Day International (ODI) cricket is a rare and remarkable achievement, showcasing a batsman's exceptional skill and endurance. As of October 01, 2026 only a select group of players have reached this milestone:
|Player
|Team
|Number of 200s
|Highest Score
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|3
|264
|Martin Guptill
|New Zealand
|1
|237*
|Shubman Gill
|India
|2
|223*
|Virender Sehwag
|India
|1
|219
|Chris Gayle
|West Indies
|1
|215
|Fakhar Zaman
|Pakistan
|1
|210*
|Pathum Nissanka
|Sri Lanka
|1
|210*
|Ishan Kishan
|India
|1
|210
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|1
|201*
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India
|1
|200*
|Harry Brook
|England
|1
|202
Rohit Sharma stands out with three double centuries, including the highest individual ODI score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014.
Notably, Sachin Tendulkar was the first to achieve this feat, scoring 200* against South Africa in 2010. These extraordinary innings have redefined batting standards in ODI cricket, thrilling fans worldwide.
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