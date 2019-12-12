List of double Centuries in ODI Cricket

There was a time when scoring a double century in the One Day International (ODI) match was just like a dream. But Belinda Clark of Australia was the first cricketer who achieved this feat and scored 229* runs against Denmark on 16 December 1997.

Sachin Tendulkar was the first male cricketer who scored the first double century (200*) in the ODI against South Africa in 2010.

Till date 10 cricketers have scored 10 double centuries in the ODIs that includes 3 Indian batsmen. Rohit Sharma is the only player who has scored 3 double centuries in the ODI history.

The list of cricketers who have scored a double century in the ODI is;

Player Runs Opponent/Time 1. Rohit Sharma 264 (Highest) Sri Lanka, 2014 2. Martin Guptill 237* West Indies, March 2015 3. Amelia Kerr 232* Ireland, June 2018 4. Belinda Clark 229* (First female) Denmark, December 1997 5. Virender Sehwag 219 West Indies, December 2011 6. Chris Gayle 215 Zimbabwe, February 2015 7. Fakhar Zaman 210* Zimbabwe, July 2018 8. Ishan Kishan 210 Bangladesh, December, 2022 9. Rohit Sharma 209 Australia, November 2013 10. Rohit Sharma 208* Sri Lanka December 2017 11. Sachin Tendulkar 200* (First man) South Africa, February 2010

Records of centuries and double centuries in ODI

1. The first fifty of ODI matches was scored by John Edrich (England) against Australia. He scored 82 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on 5 January 1971.

2. Dennis Amiss (England) was the first cricketer who scored the first century in the ODI cricket. He scored a first century (103) of ODI history against Australia on 24 August 1972.

3. Rohit Sharma is the highest individual run scorer (264 runs) in the ODIs.

4. The record of the fastest double century in ODI is held by Ishan Kishan. Earlier, this record was held by Chris Gayle, but Ishan recently shattered the record by hitting the fastest century ever in the history of ODI. in the final and third ODI match of the series opposite Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittogram, the man notched up a fantastic double century off just 126 balls.

Additionally, it is essential to note that he became the seventh batsman in the world to achieve the milestone after Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and Virender Sehwag.

5. Vivian Richards was the first player who scored 180 plus score in the ODI in 1984. But this record was broken by the Gary Kirsten who scored 188* runs against the United Arab Emirates on 16 February 1996.

6. Saeed Anwar (Pakistan) was the first player who entered into the 190 plus score in ODI. Anwar's record of 194 runs against India on 21 May 1997 remained intact till December 1997. This record was broken by the Australian woman cricketer Belinda Clark. She cracked into 200 plus mark and scored unbeaten 229 runs against Denmark at the MIG Club Ground, Mumbai.

So this was the list of all double centuries in the ODI cricket. I hope, more double centuries would be scored by Indian batsmen in the near future.

