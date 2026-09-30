List of double Centuries in ODI Cricket

Scoring a double century in One Day International (ODI) cricket is a remarkable achievement. It means a batsman has scored 200 or more runs in a single innings. This feat showcases exceptional skill, endurance, and concentration. The first male cricketer to reach this milestone was India's Sachin Tendulkar, who scored an unbeaten 200 against South Africa in 2010.

Since then, several players have joined this elite group. Notably, Rohit Sharma stands out as the only player with three ODI double centuries, including the highest individual score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014. On September 30, 2026, Indian skipper Shubman Gill scored his second double century in a marathon run chase against the West Indies.

The latest entrant in the list is England skipper Harry Brook who scored a sensational 202 runs in 116 balls against Sri Lanka.