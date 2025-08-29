Learn Hiragana and Katakana: Japanese Alphabet for Kids

If you are writing pizza in Japanese, then it would be written in Katakana because "pizza" is not a native Japanese word.

Katakana is used for words borrowed from other languages. An example can:

Hiragana is the foundational Japanese alphabet. It is used for native Japanese words, verb endings and grammatical particles. Well, if you are writing a sentence in Japanese, most of it will be Hiragana.

Imagine different sets of letters making the same sound but used for different purposes. That’s what Hiragana and Katakana are.

What are Hiragana and Katakana?

Learn Hiragana and Katakana: Just like English has A to Z, the Japanese language also has its own alphabet. Fun fact is that Japanese doesn’t use a single language. It uses three writing systems, Hiragana, Katakana, and Kanji. To start initially, students can start with Hiragana and Katakana – the two phonetic alphabets. Learn more about them here.

Hiragana Chart (Basic Sounds)

Students can check the basic sound here as per the Hiragana chart:

あ (a) い (i) う (u) え (e) お (o) か (ka) き (ki) く (ku) け (ke) こ (ko) さ (sa) し (shi) す (su) せ (se) そ (so)

(This pattern continues with other rows like ta, na, ha, ma, ya, ra, wa, and n.)

Katakana Chart (Basic Sounds)

Students can check the basic sound here as per the Katakana chart:

ア (a) イ (i) ウ (u) エ (e) オ (o) カ (ka) キ (ki) ク (ku) ケ (ke) コ (ko) サ (sa) シ (shi) ス (su) セ (se) ソ (so)

(This pattern also continues with ta, na, ha, ma, ya, ra, wa, and n.)

Both Hiragana and Katakana have 46 basic characters. Each of them represents a single sound. It is usually a vowel-consonant combination. Well, the cool thing about this is that each Hiragana character has a corresponding Katakana character that makes the same sound!