JKBOSE 12th History Syllabus 2025–26; Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics, and Marks Distribution

By Simran Akhouri
Oct 14, 2025, 17:18 IST

JKBOSE Class 12th Syllabus 2025 -26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the official Class 12 History syllabus for the 2025–26 academic session. This complete syllabus is now available for direct download from this article, providing students with immediate access to essential study information for their upcoming Class 12 examinations.

JKBOSE Class 12th Syllabus 2025

JKBOSE Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the detailed Class 12 History Syllabus for the upcoming 2025–26 academic session. This syllabus is crucial for all students preparing for their Class 12 examinations in History, providing a comprehensive outline of topics and learning objectives. The release aims to give students and educators ample time to prepare and plan for the academic year, ensuring a structured and effective learning experience. It is highly recommended that students carefully review the entire syllabus to understand the scope of the curriculum and prioritise their studies accordingly.

JKBOSE 12th History Syllabus 2025–26 – Marks Distribution 

Component

Maximum Marks

Time Allowed

Theory

80

3 Hours

Internal Assessment

20

Total

100

3 Hours

JKBOSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2025–26 

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 12 History Syllabus for the 2025–26 academic year. 

Themes In Indian History (Part I) 

1. The Story of the First Cities: Harappan Archaeology Broad overview: Early urban centers Story of discovery: Harappan Civilization Excerpt: Archaeological report on a major site Discussion: How it has been utilized by Archaeologist/Historians.

2. Political and Economic History: How inscriptions tell a storyBroad overview: Political and economic history from the Mauryan to the Gupta period. Story of discovery: Inscriptions and the decipherment of the script. Shifts in the understanding of political and economic history. Excerpt: Asokan inscription and Gupta period land grant. Discussion: Interpretation of inscription by Historians. 

3. Social Histories: Using the Mahabharata Broad overview: Issues in social history, including caste, class, kinship and gender. Story of discovery: Transmission and publications of the Mahabharata. Excerpt: From the Mahabharata, illustrating how it has been used by historians. Discussion: Other sources for reconstructing social history.

4. A History of Buddhism: Sanchi Stupa Broad overview: (a) A brief review of religious histories of Vedic religion, Jainism, Vaisnavism, Saivism. (b) Focus on Buddhism Story of discovery: Sanchi Stupa Excerpt: Reproduction of sculptures from Sanchi Discussion: Ways in which sculpture has been interpreted by historians, other sources for reconstructing the history of Buddhism

Themes In Indian History (Part II) 

1. Agrarian Relations: The Ain I Akbari Broad overview: (a) Structure of agrarian in the16th and 17thcenturies (b) Patterns of change over the period. Story of Discovery: Account of the compilation and translation of Aini 

3. Religious Histories: The Bhakti Sufi Tradition. Broad overview: (a) Outline of religious developments during this period. (b) Ideas and practices of the Bhakti Sufi saints. Story of Transmission: How Bhakti Sufi compositions have been preserved. Excerpts: Extracts from selected Bhakti Sufi works. Discussion: Ways in which these have been interpreted by historians. 

4. Medieval Society through Travellers Account. Broad overview: Outline of social and cultural life as they appear in travellers accounts. Story of their writings: A discussion of where they travelled, why they travelled, what they wrote, and for whom they wrote. Excerpts: From Alberuni, Ibn Batuta, Bernie. Discussion: What these travel accounts can tell us and how they have been interpreted by historians.

Themes in Indian History (Part III) 

1. Colonialism and Rural Society: Evidence from Official Reports. Broad overview: 

(a) Life of zamindars, peasants and artisans in the late18th century. 

(b) East India Company, revenue settlements and surveys. (c)Change over the nineteenth century. Story of official records: An account of why official investigations into rural societies were undertaken and the types of records and reports produced. Buchanan-Hamilton and Deccan Riots Report. Discussion: What the official records tell and do not tell, and how they have been used by historians. 

2. Representations of 1857. Broad overview: (a) The events of 1857 58 (b) How these events were recorded and narrated. Focus: LucknowExcerpts: Pictures of 1857. Extracts from contemporary accounts. Discussion: How the pictures of 1857 shaped British opinion of what had happened. 

3. Mahatma Gandhi through Contemporary Eyes. 

Broad overview: (a) TheNationalistMovement1918 48 (b) The nature of Gandhian politics and leadership. Focus: Mahatma Gandhi in 1931 Excerpts: Report from English and Indian language newspapers and other contemporary writings. Discussion: How newspapers can be source of history. 

4. The Making of the Constitution. Broad overview: (a) Independence and the new nation state. (b) The making of the Constitution. Focus: The Constitutional Assembly Debates Excerpts: From the debates Discussion: What such debates reveal and how they can be an

JKBOSE Class 12th History Syllabus - Exam Pattern and Marks Distribution

Section

Type of Questions

Number of Questions

Word Limit (Approximate)

Total Marks

A

Objective Type/MCQs

10

N/A

10

B

Very Short Answer (VSA)

6

20 to 30 words

12

C

Short Answer (SA)

6

100 to 150 words

24

D

Long Answer (LA) (With Internal Choice)

3

150 to 200 words

24

E

Passage-Based (1 question of 1 mark, 2 questions of 2 marks)

3

1 mark: N/A, 2 marks: 20 to 30 words

5

F

Map Work

1

N/A

5

Total

  

32 (Approximate)

  

80

Students can also download other subjects syllabus from the link given below

JKBOSE Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

How to Download JKBOSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2025–26 PDF

Step 1 - Visit the official JKBOSE website – jkbose.nic.in

Step 2 - Go to the Academics section and click on “Syllabus.”

Step 3  -  Select Class 12 and choose History from the subject list.
Step  4 -  Click on “Download PDF” to save it for offline use.

JKBOSE Class 12th History Books - Recommended

  • Themes of Indian History Part I

  • Themes of Indian History Part II

  • Themes of Indian History Part III

Also Check - JKBOSE Class 12th Syllabus 2025 All Subjects





