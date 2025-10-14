JKBOSE 12th History Syllabus 2025–26; Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics, and Marks Distribution

Themes In Indian History (Part I)

1. The Story of the First Cities: Harappan Archaeology Broad overview: Early urban centers Story of discovery: Harappan Civilization Excerpt: Archaeological report on a major site Discussion: How it has been utilized by Archaeologist/Historians.

2. Political and Economic History: How inscriptions tell a storyBroad overview: Political and economic history from the Mauryan to the Gupta period. Story of discovery: Inscriptions and the decipherment of the script. Shifts in the understanding of political and economic history. Excerpt: Asokan inscription and Gupta period land grant. Discussion: Interpretation of inscription by Historians.

3. Social Histories: Using the Mahabharata Broad overview: Issues in social history, including caste, class, kinship and gender. Story of discovery: Transmission and publications of the Mahabharata. Excerpt: From the Mahabharata, illustrating how it has been used by historians. Discussion: Other sources for reconstructing social history.

4. A History of Buddhism: Sanchi Stupa Broad overview: (a) A brief review of religious histories of Vedic religion, Jainism, Vaisnavism, Saivism. (b) Focus on Buddhism Story of discovery: Sanchi Stupa Excerpt: Reproduction of sculptures from Sanchi Discussion: Ways in which sculpture has been interpreted by historians, other sources for reconstructing the history of Buddhism