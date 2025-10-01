List of 7 Forests in India that Glow in the Dark

India is home to some magical forests that glow in the dark. These glowing forests are a result of bioluminescence—a natural light produced by living organisms like fungi, algae, or insects. When the conditions are just right, the forest floor, tree trunks, or even streams sparkle with a soft blue or green glow. This typically occurs during the monsoon or immediately after heavy rains, when moisture enables these organisms to thrive. Did you know? Some mushrooms in India glow so brightly that you can spot them from a distance. Can you guess which state has the most glowing forests? In this article, we'll take a look at seven forests across India where you can witness this rare and beautiful phenomenon. From the Western Ghats to the Northeast, each forest has its own unique glow. Also Read| List of 7 Bioluminescent Animals that Glow in the Dark

List of Bioluminescent Forests in India India's bioluminescent forests present magical, luminous spectacles, where glowing fungi, fireflies, and plankton transform woodlands and beaches into radiant natural wonders—most vividly visible during the monsoon and early summer months. Rank Forest/Location State/Region Bioluminescence Source 1 Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary Maharashtra Fungi (Mycena) 2 Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary Goa Fungi, Fireflies 3 Purushwadi Forest Maharashtra Fireflies 4 Krang Shuri Forest Meghalaya Fungi (mushrooms) 5 Ahupe Village Maharashtra Fungi, Fireflies 6 West Jaintia Hills Meghalaya Fungi 7 Velas Beach Maharashtra Plankton 8 Mattu-Padukere Beaches Karnataka Marine Plankton 9 Bangaram Island Lakshadweep Marine Plankton 10 Havelock Island Andaman & Nicobar Marine Plankton

1. Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary, nestled in Maharashtra's Western Ghats, is famed for its vibrant biodiversity and bioluminescent phenomena, especially after the monsoon rains. The glow is primarily caused by Mycena fungi that emit a surreal green light across the forest floor at night. These glowing organisms thrive on decaying wood, adding to the mystical aura and captivating visitors and trekkers alike. 2. Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary Located in Goa, the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary is renowned for its rich ecosystems and extraordinary bioluminescent displays during the monsoon. Its dense, moist forest supports glowing fungi as well as fireflies, which light up dark trails, especially post-rain. Visitors can explore luminous patches caused by bioluminescent Mycena mushrooms, creating a greenish glow on the forest floor.

3. Purushwadi Forest Nestled in the Sahyadri Hills of Maharashtra, Purushwadi Forest transforms during the annual firefly festival, just before the monsoons. Thousands of fireflies illuminate the forest with synchronous blinking lights, creating a charming and romantic atmosphere. This natural phenomenon is unique to Purushwadi, where the low light pollution allows for clear visibility of firefly displays. The spectacle best occurs from late May to early June. 4. Krang Shuri Forest Krang Shuri in Meghalaya boasts a newly discovered species of bioluminescent mushrooms that thrive in moist conditions on dead bamboo. The mushrooms emit a brilliant green glow, transforming the forest into a luminous wonderland. This phenomenon is most visible from September to November, coinciding with Meghalaya's monsoon.