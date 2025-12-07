Which City Is Known as the Orange City?

City of oranges: Nagpur is known as the Orange City because it is India’s leading producer, distributor, and trading hub for high-quality oranges grown in the Vidarbha region. The city’s climate, soil conditions, and long agricultural heritage make it the centre of India’s orange economy, with thousands of farmers depending on orange cultivation for their livelihood. Orange Capital of India Nagpur holds the title Orange Capital of India because it handles a massive share of the country’s orange supply through wholesale markets, cold storage units, and export channels. The Nagpur mandis supply oranges to almost every major city in India. Why Is Nagpur Famous for Oranges? Nagpur is famous for its bright, juicy, thin-skinned oranges that are grown in Amravati, Wardha, Katol, and nearby regions. These oranges are preferred for their strong aroma, sweetness, and longer shelf life, making them a top choice for national distribution.

Nagpur Oranges GI Tag Nagpur oranges have a registered Geographical Indication tag, which protects their authenticity and quality. The GI tag ensures only oranges grown in this specific region can be marketed as “Nagpur Oranges.” Largest Orange Market Hub The city runs one of India’s biggest orange markets with large-scale sorting, grading, packaging, and transport facilities. This makes Nagpur essential for fruit traders and agribusiness networks across the country. Interesting Facts About Oranges Vitamin-Rich Citrus Fruit Oranges are packed with Vitamin C, natural antioxidants, and essential nutrients that support immunity, skin health, and energy levels, which makes them one of the most widely consumed citrus fruits in the world. One of the Most Cultivated Fruits Oranges are among the most grown fruits on the planet because they thrive in tropical and subtropical climates, and millions of tonnes are produced every year for juice, fresh fruit markets, and processed foods.