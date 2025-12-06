Which City Is Known as the City of Palaces?

City of Palaces: Kolkata is known as the City of Palaces because the city has a large number of grand colonial buildings, royal mansions, and historic palaces built during the British era. These palaces showcase European, Mughal, and Bengali designs, giving Kolkata a unique architectural identity. The city was once the capital of British India, which led to large palatial structures being built for administration, residence, and cultural functions. Why Is Kolkata Called the City of Palaces? Kolkata earned this name because it contains some of India’s most impressive palace-style structures that were constructed between the 1700s and 1900s. Wealthy Bengali families, British officers, and traders built luxurious homes that looked like European palaces. These buildings still stand today as symbols of Kolkata’s rich cultural and historical past, and many are now heritage sites, museums, and important landmarks.

Top Palaces in Kolkata Marble Palace, Kolkata The Marble Palace is known for its Italian marble interiors, rare European statues, and beautiful collection of paintings. It is one of the most elegant mansions in India, built in 1835 by Raja Rajendra Mullick. The palace has large courtyards, wide halls, and unique antiques collected from across the world. Raj Bhavan, Kolkata Raj Bhavan was inspired by Kedleston Hall in England and served as the residence of the Governor-General of India. Built in 1803, the building has huge pillars, long corridors, and large gardens, making it look like a European royal palace. Victoria Memorial Palace Style The Victoria Memorial is not technically a palace but is designed like one, with white Makrana marble, domes, long galleries, and royal architecture. It is one of India’s most visited heritage sites and looks majestic from every angle.

Belvedere House Kolkata Belvedere House was once home to the British Governor-General and holds rare historical documents and books. The structure has grand architecture and a colonial design that reflects the power and influence of British rule. Jorasanko Thakur Bari This was the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore and is known for its rich cultural history, Bengali architecture, and artistic environment. The building is now a museum that preserves the legacy of the Tagore family. Kolkata History: City of Palaces Origin Kolkata became the capital of British India in 1772 and remained so until 1911. During this period, the British administration, wealthy zamindars, and traders invested in building large palaces, government houses, and mansions. These buildings were constructed to showcase wealth, power, and culture, which transformed Kolkata into a city filled with grand architectural landmarks. The city soon became famous for its palace-like structures, earning the title “City of Palaces.”

Architecture Style of Kolkata Palaces The palaces in Kolkata follow mixed architectural styles like neoclassical, Indo-Saracenic, Mughal, and traditional Bengali designs. These buildings have long pillars, marble floors, arched windows, wide verandas, large halls, and detailed carvings. This combination of European and Indian design makes Kolkata’s palaces visually unique and culturally important. Interesting Facts About Kolkata 1. Oldest Museum in India Kolkata is home to the Indian Museum, which is India’s oldest and largest museum. It holds rare artefacts, ancient fossils, and important cultural collections. This makes the city historically significant for researchers and visitors. 2. First Metro in India Kolkata introduced India’s first metro service in 1984. The metro line helped the city grow faster and became one of the most important transport systems in the country.