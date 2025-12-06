Matthew Prince Biography: Matthew Prince stands as a key figure in modern cybersecurity and internet infrastructure. As co-founder, CEO, and chairman of Cloudflare, he leads a company that protects and accelerates over 40 million websites daily, shielding them from cyber threats and downtime.
Cloudflare went public in 2019 and now boasts a market cap exceeding $40 billion, making Prince one of Utah's richest residents. Born in 1974, his path from a tech-curious kid in Park City to billionaire entrepreneur shows how early interests in computers and law shaped a career tackling spam, security, and global internet challenges.
Who is Matthew Prince?
Matthew Browning Prince, born November 13, 1974, in Salt Lake City, Utah, serves as co-founder, CEO, and executive chairman of Cloudflare Inc. He holds degrees from Trinity College (BA in English and Computer Science, 1996), University of Chicago Law School (JD, 2000), and Harvard Business School (MBA, 2009, as a George F. Baker Scholar). Prince began his career at law firm Latham & Watkins, then taught cyberlaw at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law. His work on anti-spam tools evolved into Cloudflare, launched in 2009 with co-founders Michelle Zatlyn and Lee Holloway.
Early Life of Matthew Prince
Matthew Prince grew up in Park City, Utah, in an entrepreneurial family. Prince’s father ran a stock brokerage and restaurant, while his mother owned gift stores. At age seven, he received an Apple II Plus computer for Christmas, sparking a lifelong tech passion; his mother even sneaked him into University of Utah computer classes. He attended Rowland Hall-St. Mark's School and worked as a ski instructor. These experiences built resilience and curiosity, blending outdoor life with early coding interests that later fueled his anti-spam and security innovations.
What is Matthew Prince's net worth in 2025?
Matthew Prince's net worth stands at $6.3 billion as of late 2025, making him Utah's wealthiest person and ranking him 598th globally. His fortune ties directly to Cloudflare stock ownership and sales, he holds about 367,251 shares valued at over $831 million, with recent sales totaling hundreds of millions since 2021.
In 2023, Prince earned $20.5 million in total compensation, including $19.3 million in stock awards.
Cloudflare's growth post-IPO drove his wealth, with the company now valued at $40+ billion.
He has sold 8.3 million shares since 2021 for $831.9 million amid steady stock rises.
These figures reflect Cloudflare's expansion into AI, security, and global networking.
Matthew Prince: Owner of Cloudflare
Matthew Prince co-founded Cloudflare in 2009 as a Harvard Business School project, inspired by Department of Homeland Security interest in his anti-spam tool Project Honey Pot. The company won Harvard's Dubilier Prize ($50,000) and grew to protect websites from attacks while speeding performance. Prince made headlines by blocking hate sites like The Daily Stormer and Kiwi Farms, sparking free speech debates. Cloudflare now serves millions, challenging AI's web impact and innovating freemium models. As CEO since 2009, Prince guides strategy from San Francisco.
Conclusion
Matthew Prince's journey, from Utah kid with an Apple II to $6.3 billion Cloudflare CEO, highlights innovation, resilience, and timely tech solutions. His leadership has secured the internet for millions while building one of Utah's top companies. Prince's story inspires entrepreneurs blending law, code, and bold decisions for global impact.
