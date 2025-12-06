Matthew Prince Biography: Matthew Prince stands as a key figure in modern cybersecurity and internet infrastructure. As co-founder, CEO, and chairman of Cloudflare, he leads a company that protects and accelerates over 40 million websites daily, shielding them from cyber threats and downtime.

Cloudflare went public in 2019 and now boasts a market cap exceeding $40 billion, making Prince one of Utah's richest residents. Born in 1974, his path from a tech-curious kid in Park City to billionaire entrepreneur shows how early interests in computers and law shaped a career tackling spam, security, and global internet challenges.

Who is Matthew Prince?

Matthew Browning Prince, born November 13, 1974, in Salt Lake City, Utah, serves as co-founder, CEO, and executive chairman of Cloudflare Inc. He holds degrees from Trinity College (BA in English and Computer Science, 1996), University of Chicago Law School (JD, 2000), and Harvard Business School (MBA, 2009, as a George F. Baker Scholar). Prince began his career at law firm Latham & Watkins, then taught cyberlaw at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law. His work on anti-spam tools evolved into Cloudflare, launched in 2009 with co-founders Michelle Zatlyn and Lee Holloway.