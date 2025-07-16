All about Illinois - Flag, Map, Cities, and What Makes It Famous

Illinois is a state lying beyond the towering skyline of Chicago. It is a state brimming with historical significance and modern innovation, and is far more than just its famous city. This Prairie State has a rich history, being the 21st state to join the United States of America in 1818. It continues to evolve from its famous deep-dish pizza rivalries to groundbreaking electric vehicle legislation. However, there are many lesser-known facts about Illinois and its unique symbols, political landscape, which make it famous among the 50 states in the United States ; you will get to know the reasons hereon.

Map of Illinois

The Illinois map shows a unique geographic position that bridges the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River. Its elongated shape stretches from the urban sprawl of Chicago in the northeast, down to the fertile agricultural plains in the center, and into the forested hills of Southern Illinois. On top of that, the state is bordered by Wisconsin to the north, Lake Michigan to the northeast, Indiana to the east, Kentucky to the southeast, Missouri to the southwest, and Iowa to the west. This diverse geography influences everything from its climate to its economy. This means there is a varied landscape for residents and visitors alike.

Flag of Illinois

The official flag of Illinois features the state seal on a white field, with the word "Illinois" prominently displayed below. The seal, adopted in 1819, depicts a bald eagle perched on a rock, holding a banner in its beak with the state motto, "State Sovereignty, National Union." Below the eagle, a shield holds thirteen stars and stripes, representing the original thirteen states. In the background, the sun rises over a prairie, signifying the state's natural beauty and its nickname, "The Prairie State." The flag was formally adopted in 1915 and later modified in 1969 to include the state name for clarity.