Labor Day Weekend 2025: Best Things to Do Across Major US Cities

Labor Day Weekend in the United States signals the unofficial end of summer, providing millions an opportunity to relax, celebrate, and enjoy special events nationwide. In 2025, this long weekend falls in early September, making it ideal for getting outdoors or attending public festivities. Major US cities host a variety of activities, ranging from traditional Labor Day parades to music festivals, food markets, and sports events. The weekend also serves as a time to appreciate American workers and their contributions. Whether in bustling urban centers or more relaxed settings, Labor Day Weekend 2025 promises something for everyone.

What is Labor Day Weekend 2025?

Labor Day Weekend is the three-day holiday period leading to Labor Day, celebrated on the first Monday of September each year. In 2025, it spans from Saturday, August 30 to Monday, September 1. It honors the American labor movement and workers' rights and is widely regarded as the last summer holiday before fall. The weekend features public events, family gatherings, sales, and outdoor activities, making it a busy and festive time across the country.