The fall semester marks an important period in the U.S. academic calendar, typically running from late August or early September through December. According to data from university registrars, most schools start classes between August 19 and September 2, 2025. This semester includes various key dates such as registration deadlines, holidays like Labor Day and Thanksgiving, and a finals week in mid-December. Understanding these dates is crucial for students to plan their studies, manage coursework, and meet graduation requirements effectively.
When Does the 2025 Fall Semester Start?
The 2025 fall semester mainly begins in late August, with some universities starting by early September depending on their schedule.
-
Most universities have the first day of classes between August 19 and August 27, 2025.
-
Some institutions, especially outside the US, may start in early October.
-
Orientation and registration activities generally occur the week before classes begin.
-
National holidays such as Labor Day on September 1 pause regular classes.
This timing allows students to plan for housing, registration, and academic preparation.
When Does the 2025 Fall Semester Start?
The fall semester start dates for major U.S. universities in 2025 mostly cluster between the last week of August and the first week of September.
|
University
|
Fall Semester Start Date
|
Other Key Dates
|
University of Illinois
|
August 25, 2025
|
Labor Day (Sep 1), Fall Break (Oct 11-13)
|
Rice University
|
August 25, 2025
|
Final Exams (Dec 10-16), Graduation (Dec 9)
|
University of Texas
|
August 19, 2025
|
Last Day to Withdraw (Oct 24)
|
American University
|
August 25, 2025
|
Labor Day (Sep 1), Final Exams (Dec)
|
Cornell University
|
August 25, 2025
|
Fall Break mid-Oct
How Long is a Typical Fall Semester?
A standard U.S. college semester lasts about 15 to 17 weeks, balancing class instruction and exam periods.
-
Semesters typically begin late August or early September and finish by mid-December.
-
Finals week follows the last instruction day, lasting about one week.
-
Semesters incorporate holidays such as Labor Day and Thanksgiving, offering scheduled breaks.
-
Registration and withdrawal deadlines vary but are usually within the first half of the semester.
Conclusion
The 2025 fall semester across U.S. universities predominantly starts in the last week of August, spanning about 15 weeks. Key academic milestones during the semester include holidays, registration deadlines, and exam weeks. Proper awareness of these dates helps students successfully navigate the academic term and graduate on time.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation