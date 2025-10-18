The fall semester marks an important period in the U.S. academic calendar, typically running from late August or early September through December. According to data from university registrars, most schools start classes between August 19 and September 2, 2025. This semester includes various key dates such as registration deadlines, holidays like Labor Day and Thanksgiving, and a finals week in mid-December. Understanding these dates is crucial for students to plan their studies, manage coursework, and meet graduation requirements effectively.

When Does the 2025 Fall Semester Start?

The 2025 fall semester mainly begins in late August, with some universities starting by early September depending on their schedule.