NYT Connections Hints Today: December 8, 2025

NYT Connections is an immensely popular word association puzzle by New York Times, It has gained significant fan following after another highly successful word puzzle game, i.e Wordle.

Connections is more complex than Wordle, as it relies more on advanced logic and pattern recognition. If you are looking for NYT connection hints and answers for today, you are in the right place. In this article, we will take you through the NYT Connections hints and answers for December 8, 2025.

We will also highlight the clues, theme and categories for connections today.

Let’s get started!

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is a word-association puzzle game that tests analytical and logical thinking skills. It is presented in the form of 16 randomly selected words present in a 4*4 grid. To solve NYT Connections, you need to find connections between the words in the grid. There are 4 groups of words in the grid (Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple), and the difficulty level of each category increases progressively. The easiest group is the yellow one, while the purple one is the hardest. NYT connections is available for free on mobile and desktop platforms.