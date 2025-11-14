Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 OUT
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Releasing Today at ibps.in, Steps to Download Prelims Merit List & Scorecard PDF - Link Here Soon

Manish Kumar
By Manish Kumar
Nov 14, 2025, 22:51 IST

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result is likely to be released today on the official website. Once released, candidates will be able to download their results at the official website. As per earlier trends, results can be announced anytime soon as the mains exam is scheduled on Nov, 29, 2025.
Candidates are requested to check the official website at www.ibps.in for more regular updates on the IBPS Clerk result.

Get all details about IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 here
HIGHLIGHTS

  • IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Check the official website to download IBPS Clerk Prelims Result when released
  • IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Check where and how to download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 when released
  • IBPS Clerk Result 2025: Know the role of Customer Service Associate in a bank organisation.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 : The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to declare the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 results shortly. Once released, candidates who appeared in the written exam for Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerk in Participating Banks (CRP-CSA-XIV) can download their result from the official website- ibps.in. You can get here the result download link here in this story-

The IBPS had earlier released notification for 13,533 Clerk posts in different participating banks across the country. The stage I prelims exam was held on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025. Candidates shortlisted in prelims exam will appear in mains exam which is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2025.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Download Link

The stage I prelims exam was held on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025. Candidates can download the IBPS Clerk Result 2025 directly through the link given below-
IBPS Clerk Result 2025 PDF

Steps to Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 ?

Once released, candidates can download IBPS Clerk Result 2025 after following the steps given below

  • Step 1: Official Website-Visit the official portal of IBPS at https://ibpsonline.ibps.in
  • Step 2: Trace Concerned Recruitment Drive-Now Go to the result link Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerk in Participating Banks (CRP-CSA-XIV) on the home page.
  • Step 3: Use Login Credentials-Now, provide login credentials-Provide your Registration/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
  • Step 6: Trace The Result Card-After login your marks will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 7: Download Result-You can print the results for future reference.
  • Nov 14, 2025, 22:41 IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025: Know the role of Customer Service Associate in a bank organisation.

    The Customer Service Associate commonly known as the Clerk posts plays a crucial role as a fundamental part for smooth functioning of any bank branch. Customer Service Associate help general customers in banks in their fundamental needs related to bank account, check book, cash and other similar works. 


  • Nov 14, 2025, 21:54 IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Live: IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Out or Not?

    As of now, the IBPS Clerk Result 2025 has not been announced on the official website. As per earlier trends and schedule of the mains exam for Clerk posts, it is expected that the hall ticket will be released on November 14/15, 2025 on its official website. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the official website for latest updates. 


