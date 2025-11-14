IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Releasing Today at ibps.in, Steps to Download Prelims Merit List & Scorecard PDF - Link Here Soon

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 : The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to declare the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 results shortly. Once released, candidates who appeared in the written exam for Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerk in Participating Banks (CRP-CSA-XIV) can download their result from the official website- ibps.in. You can get here the result download link here in this story-

The IBPS had earlier released notification for 13,533 Clerk posts in different participating banks across the country. The stage I prelims exam was held on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025. Candidates shortlisted in prelims exam will appear in mains exam which is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2025.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Download Link

IBPS Clerk Result 2025 PDF

Steps to Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 ?

Once released, candidates can download IBPS Clerk Result 2025 after following the steps given below