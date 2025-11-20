CCRAS Admit Card 2025 at ccras.nic.in, Download Group A, B, C Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

CCRAS Admit Card 2025: The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) is all set to release the CCRAS Admit Card on November 21 for various Group A, Group B and Group C Posts on its official website. The written exam for various posts is scheduled from November 24, 2025 onwards. The hall ticket will be uploaded on the official website on November 21 in online mode. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of CCRAS-https://ccras.nic.in. CCRAS Admit Card 2025 – Direct Download Link Once released, candidates can download the admit card using their login credentaisl including user id and passwored to the link. Theadmit card can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

CCRAS Admit Card 2025 Download Link (Active Soon) How to Download CCRAS Admit Card 2025? Candidates are required to provide their login credentials to download the CCRAS Admit Card 2025 to the link on the official website. You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below- Go to official website - https://ccras.nic.in/ Click on the link - ‘ Download Admit Card for the written examination for the various Group “A”, “B” and “C” posts A new page will open where you are required to enter your Application No and Date of Birth Click on ‘Download Admit Card’ Download Admit Card and keep a copy for future reference. CCRAS Exam 2025 - Important Dates Earlier CCRAS had launched the recruitment drive for various Group 'A', 'B' and 'C' posts on its official website. The written exam is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 04, 2025. Check all details here.

Event Date Exam City Intimation Release Date 17th November 2025 Admit Card Release Date 21st November 2025 CCRAS Exam Dates (Phase 1) 24th to 28th November 2025 CCRAS Exam Dates (Phase 2) 2nd to 4th December 2025 Details Mentioned on CCRAS Admit Card 2025 Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for various posts are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth nd other information. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as- Candidate’s name and photo

Date of birth

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Examination venue

Date and time of the examination

Roll number