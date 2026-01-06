IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Check Office Assistant Result Link & Date

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) will release the result for the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) preliminary examination. Candidates who appeared in the prelims exam conducted in December 2025 will be able to check their qualification status for the mains exam.

As per the latest update, the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is expected to get released in the first or second week of January 2026. The prelims result will determine the eligibility of candidates moving forward to the Mains Examination scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2026. In this article, we have provided a step-by-step procedure to download it from the official website.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Direct Link to Check

Candidates can access their qualifying status directly through the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. IBPS usually releases the result containing the status of candidates shortlisted for the next phase and it releases the scorecard and state-wise cutoff within 7 days of the release of the result.