IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Check Office Assistant Result Link & Date

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) will release the result for the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) preliminary examination. Candidates who appeared in the prelims exam conducted in December 2025 will be able to check their qualification status for the mains exam.
As per the latest update, the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is expected to get released in the first or second week of January 2026. The prelims result will determine the eligibility of candidates moving forward to the Mains Examination scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2026. In this article, we have provided a step-by-step procedure to download it from the official website.
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Direct Link to Check
Candidates can access their qualifying status directly through the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. IBPS usually releases the result containing the status of candidates shortlisted for the next phase and it releases the scorecard and state-wise cutoff within 7 days of the release of the result.
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Overview
The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result will get released in the third week of January 2026 to shortlist candidates for the mains exam scheduled to be conducted on Feb 1, 2026. Check the table below for IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant) 2025
|
Organization
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Vacancies
|
8,022 Posts
|
Prelims Exam Dates
|
6, 7, 13, and 14 December 2025
|
Result Status
|
Expected in January 2026
|
Mains Exam Date
|
1 February 2026
|
Official Website
|
ibps.in
Steps to Check IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2025
Candidates will be abe to check IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, ibps.in
- On the homepage, click on the CRP RRBs tab
- Now click on the link mentioning, “Common Recruitment Process – Regional Rural Banks Phase XIV”
- Now under this, click on “Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB-XIV - Office Assistant (Multipurpose).”
- Enter your registration number and password and click on submit button
- Your qualifying status (Qualified/Not Qualified) will be displayed
- Save the pdf for future reference
