JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
Focus
Quick Links

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Check Office Assistant Result Link & Date

By Mohd Salman
Jan 6, 2026, 13:12 IST

The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is expected in January 2026 at ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the December exams can check their qualifying status using their registration number. Shortlisted candidates will proceed to the Mains exam on February 1, 2026, for 8,022 Office Assistant vacancies.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) will release the result for the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) preliminary examination. Candidates who appeared in the prelims exam conducted in December 2025 will be able to check their qualification status for the mains exam.
As per the latest update, the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is expected to get released in the first or second week of January 2026. The prelims result will determine the eligibility of candidates moving forward to the Mains Examination scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2026. In this article, we have provided a step-by-step procedure to download it from the official website.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Direct Link to Check

Candidates can access their qualifying status directly through the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. IBPS usually releases the result containing the status of candidates shortlisted for the next phase and it releases the scorecard and state-wise cutoff within 7 days of the release of the result.

Direct Link to Check IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 (Active Soon)

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Overview

The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result will get released in the third week of January 2026 to shortlist candidates for the mains exam scheduled to be conducted on Feb 1, 2026. Check the table below for IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant) 2025

Organization

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Vacancies

8,022 Posts

Prelims Exam Dates

6, 7, 13, and 14 December 2025

Result Status

Expected in January 2026

Mains Exam Date

1 February 2026

Official Website

ibps.in

Steps to Check IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2025

Candidates will be abe to check IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, ibps.in
  • On the homepage, click on the CRP RRBs tab
  • Now click on the link mentioning, “Common Recruitment Process – Regional Rural Banks Phase XIV”
  • Now under this, click on “Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB-XIV - Office Assistant (Multipurpose).”
  • Enter your registration number and password and click on submit button
  • Your qualifying status (Qualified/Not Qualified) will be displayed
  • Save the pdf for future reference

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News