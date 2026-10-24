UP TGT Notification 2026 OUT: Apply Online for 17735 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here
The UPESSC has released the UP TGT Notification 2026 for 17,735 Assistant Teacher vacancies. The online registration process begins on October 24, 2026 and it will close on November 23. Candidates can check this article for eligibility, application fees, vacancy details and other important details.
Key Points
- UP TGT 2026 notification for 17,735 Assistant Teacher vacancies released Oct 23, 2026.
- Online applications start Oct 24, 2026; fee payment deadline is Nov 23, 2026.
- The UP TGT 2026 written examination is scheduled for Dec 23-24, 2026.
UP TGT Notification 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the official notification for UP TGT Recruitment 2026 on October 23, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 17,735 Assistant Teacher also known as Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) vacancies would be filled in aided secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the commission’s official website after completing One Time Registration (OTR) process that will start from October 24, 2026. The selection will be based on a written examination that will be conducted from December 23 to 24, 2026.
UP TGT Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
UPESSC has published the detailed notification under Advertisement No. 07/2026. The PDF contains information about the subject wise vacancies, educational qualifications, age limits, application fees, the selection process and examination guidelines. Candidates must read the official notification once before submitting their application forms. Check the direct link to download the UP TGT Recruitment 2026 notification in the table below.
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UP TGT Recruitment 2026 PDF
UPESSC UP TGT Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details of the recruitment drive in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting body
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Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC)
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Post name
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Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade)
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Examination
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UP TGT Selection Examination 2026
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Advertisement number
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07/2026
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Total vacancies
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17,735
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Boys' school vacancies
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16,193
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Girls' school vacancies
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1,542
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Application mode
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Online
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Registration begins
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October 24, 2026
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Last date for fee payment
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November 23, 2026
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Application correction deadline
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November 26, 2026
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Examination dates
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December 23–24, 2026
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Selection process
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Written examination and subsequent verification
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Official website
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upessc.up.gov.in
UP TGT Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must ensure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria as stated in the official notification. Check the detailed criteria below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates must possess a relevant bachelor's degree with the prescribed subject combination and marks along with a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree from an NCTE recognised programme.
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The exact qualification depends as per the subject.
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Candidates must have passed the applicable Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for Classes 6 to 8.
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Candidates must check the subject wise eligibility requirements in the notification before applying.
2. Age Limit ( As of July 1, 2026)
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Candidates must be at least 21 years old as of July 1, 2026.
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The upper age limit is 62 years subject to the conditions mentioned in the notification.
UP TGT Vacancy 2026
The commission has announced a total of 17,735 vacancies for Assistant Teacher posts in aided secondary schools. The vacancy distribution is as follows-
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School Category
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Vacancies
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Boys' schools
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16,193
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Girls' schools
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1,542
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Total
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17,735
The notification states that the vacancy count can change. Subject wise and category wise vacancy details are available in the official advertisement.
Steps to Apply for UP TGT Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the online application process when it gets started-
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Visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.
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Complete the mandatory One Time Registration (OTR) process.
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Log in to the application portal and select the UP TGT Recruitment 2026 application.
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Enter the personal, educational and other details
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Upload the relevant document such as your photograph, signature and other supporting documents.
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Pay the exam fees online.
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Check the application form once and then submit the form before the deadline.
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Download and save the form for future references
UP TGT Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the application fees as per their category. The fees can be paid through Credit Card, Debit Card and Net Banking. Check the detailed fees structure below
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Category
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Fee
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General, OBC, EWS and other categories
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Rs 1,000
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SC/ST
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Rs 500
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Persons with disabilities
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Rs 300
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.