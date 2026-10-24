UP TGT Notification 2026 OUT: Apply Online for 17735 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here

UP TGT Notification 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the official notification for UP TGT Recruitment 2026 on October 23, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 17,735 Assistant Teacher also known as Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) vacancies would be filled in aided secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the commission’s official website after completing One Time Registration (OTR) process that will start from October 24, 2026. The selection will be based on a written examination that will be conducted from December 23 to 24, 2026.

UP TGT Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

UPESSC has published the detailed notification under Advertisement No. 07/2026. The PDF contains information about the subject wise vacancies, educational qualifications, age limits, application fees, the selection process and examination guidelines. Candidates must read the official notification once before submitting their application forms. Check the direct link to download the UP TGT Recruitment 2026 notification in the table below.