UKPSC Lecturer Syllabus 2026: New Pattern & Key Topics Every Candidate Must Know

UKPSC Lecturer Syllabus 2026: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced 808 vacancies for the Lecturer (Group C) post. Interested candidates should review the syllabus before starting their preparation. It will help them study only relevant topics and clearly understand exam requirements. There will be a written test for the subject opted by the candidate. Aspirants should build a strong foundation across all topics to maximise their chances of success. Read ahead for complete details of the latest UKPSC Lecturer syllabus and exam pattern.

Apply Here for UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025

UKPSC Lecturer Syllabus 2026

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Lecturer syllabus on the official website. The selection will be made based on the performance in the written test and document verification. Aspirants must integrate the syllabus into their timetable to cover only the important topics. They will be required to select a subject as per their educational qualification from the list of 16 available subjects. There shall be a penalty for incorrect answers in the written test. Below is the overview of the UKPSC Lecturer syllabus: