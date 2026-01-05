UKPSC Lecturer Syllabus 2026: New Pattern & Key Topics Every Candidate Must Know

Bihar STET Result 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Jan 5, 2026, 11:55 IST

UKPSC aims to fill 808 vacancies for the Lecturer post. There will be a written exam for the subjects selected by the candidate. It covers two papers, and each paper carries 150 questions. Check the latest UKPSC Lecturer Syllabus 2026 and Exam Pattern.

UKPSC Lecturer Syllabus 2026: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced 808 vacancies for the Lecturer (Group C) post. Interested candidates should review the syllabus before starting their preparation. It will help them study only relevant topics and clearly understand exam requirements. There will be a written test for the subject opted by the candidate. Aspirants should build a strong foundation across all topics to maximise their chances of success. Read ahead for complete details of the latest UKPSC Lecturer syllabus and exam pattern.

Apply Here for UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Lecturer syllabus on the official website. The selection will be made based on the performance in the written test and document verification. Aspirants must integrate the syllabus into their timetable to cover only the important topics. They will be required to select a subject as per their educational qualification from the list of 16 available subjects. There shall be a penalty for incorrect answers in the written test. Below is the overview of the UKPSC Lecturer syllabus:

Particulars

Details

Organization

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission

Post Name

Lecturer

Vacancy

808

Selection Process 

Written Exam and Document Verification

Question Type

Objective

Negative Marking

Yes

UKPSC Lecturer Exam Pattern 2026

Candidates should analyse the UKPSC Lecturer exam pattern to understand the test structure and marking scheme. It helps them align their strategy based on the latest exam details. The written exam consists of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. All questions will be objective-type. Each paper carries 150 questions for 150 marks. The exam duration shall be 3 hours for every paper. There shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for every wrong answer.

Paper (optional subject)

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Paper 1

150

150

03 Hours

Paper 2

150

150

03 Hours

UKPSC Lecturer Syllabus 2026 PDF

Candidates should download the UKPSC Lecturer syllabus to identify all the crucial topics. This will help them stay on track and give sufficient time to revision and practice. Applicants can choose a subject as per their qualification from the subject list given below:

Subjects

PDF Link

Agriculture

Download PDF

Drawing/Arts

Download PDF

Biology

Download PDF

Chemistry

Download PDF

Civics

Download PDF

Commerce

Download PDF

Economics

Download PDF

Geography

Download PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

History

Download PDF

Home Science

Download PDF

Mathematics

Download PDF

Physics

Download PDF

Psychology

Download PDF

Sanskrit

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Sociology

Download PDF

UKPSC Lecturer Syllabus 2026: Subject-Wise

The UKPSC Lecturer syllabus covers a total of 16 subjects. Candidates can choose the subject according to their qualifications. They should cover the basic concepts and core topics to prepare well for the exam. They must practice unlimited questions from every topic to strengthen their knowledge. It helps them handle different levels of questions in the exam. The final merit list will be prepared based on the candidate’s performance in the written exam. Below is the latest syllabus for the UKPSC Lecturer exam:

Subject

Paper I

Paper II

Agriculture

Agronomy and Agrometeorology

Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry

Plant Physiology

Agricultural Statistics

Genetics and Plant Breeding

Agricultural Entomology

Plant Pathology and Management

Agricultural Statistics

Art

Unit -1. Fundamentals of Visual Art 

Unit-2. Mediums and Techniques of Painting 

Unit- 3. History of Western Painting

Unit-4. Western Modern and Contemporary Painting

Unit-5. Technical Arts

Unit-1. Origin and Classification of Art 

Unit- 2. History of Indian Painting 

Unit- 3. Modern and Contemporary Indian Painting 

Unit-4. Aesthetics (Indian and Western)

Unit 5. Indian Folk and Tribal Art

Biology

DIVERSITY IN PLANTS & ANIMALS

EVOLUTION AND BEHAVIOUR

PLANT AND ANIMAL PHYSIOLOGY

ECOLOGY

CYTOLOGY AND GENETICS 

BIOTECHNOLOGY 

METHODS IN BIOLOGY 

REPRODUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT IN PLANTS AND ANIMALS

APPLIED BIOLOGY

Chemistry

Inorganic Chemistry 

Physical Chemistry

Organic Chemistry

Inorganic Chemistry 

Physical Chemistry

Organic Chemistry

Civics

Political Theory and Thought

Indian Government and Politics

Comparative Politics and Political Analysis 

Public Administration 

International Relations

Commerce

Business Studies (Introduction to Business, Business Management, Financial & Marketing Management, and International Trade)

Accountancy (Introduction to Accounting, Accounting Process & Final Accounts, etc)

Business Studies (Business Environment, Banking Institutions, Corporate Organisation, etc)

Accountancy (Accounting for Non-Profit organizations, Accounting for Partnership, etc)

Economics

Microeconomics (Introduction, Consumer Behavior and Demand, etc)

Macroeconomics (Intro, Money and Banking, Determination of Income and Employment, etc)

Indian Economy (Developmental Experience, Economic Reforms, etc)

Statistics (Intro, Data and Organisation, Measures of Central Tendency, etc)

Geography

Geography as a discipline

Physical Geography

Human Geography

Cartography and Map work

Geography of India (Physical Characteristics, Human Characteristics, Resources, Economic Activities, etc)

History

Ancient India (Sources of Ancient Indian History, Evolution of human being, Indus Valley Civilization, etc)

Medieval India (Archaeological sources, The Sultanate period, Vijayanagar and Bahmani kingdoms, etc)

Modern India (Archaeological, Advent of colonial powers, European traders in India and inter–colonial rivalry, etc)

World History (Intro, Early Societies, Early Cities, Empires, etc)

How to Cover the UKPSC Lecturer Syllabus 2026?

The UKPSC Lecturer exam preparation requires a smart strategy and consistency. Here are the tips to perform well in the written exam:

  • Examine the UKPSC Lecturer syllabus to create a list of important topics and cover them effectively.

  • Analyse exam pattern to identify question type, marks, and negative marking.

  • Choose high-quality books to achieve mastery in all the chapters.

  • Solve mocks and PYQs to improve accuracy and problem-solving speed.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

