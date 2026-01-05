UKPSC Lecturer Syllabus 2026: New Pattern & Key Topics Every Candidate Must Know

UKPSC Lecturer Syllabus 2026: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced 808 vacancies for the Lecturer (Group C) post. Interested candidates should review the syllabus before starting their preparation. It will help them study only relevant topics and clearly understand exam requirements. There will be a written test for the subject opted by the candidate. Aspirants should build a strong foundation across all topics to maximise their chances of success. Read ahead for complete details of the latest UKPSC Lecturer syllabus and exam pattern.
UKPSC Lecturer Syllabus 2026
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Lecturer syllabus on the official website. The selection will be made based on the performance in the written test and document verification. Aspirants must integrate the syllabus into their timetable to cover only the important topics. They will be required to select a subject as per their educational qualification from the list of 16 available subjects. There shall be a penalty for incorrect answers in the written test. Below is the overview of the UKPSC Lecturer syllabus:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission
|
Post Name
|
Lecturer
|
Vacancy
|
808
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam and Document Verification
|
Question Type
|
Objective
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
UKPSC Lecturer Exam Pattern 2026
Candidates should analyse the UKPSC Lecturer exam pattern to understand the test structure and marking scheme. It helps them align their strategy based on the latest exam details. The written exam consists of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. All questions will be objective-type. Each paper carries 150 questions for 150 marks. The exam duration shall be 3 hours for every paper. There shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for every wrong answer.
|
Paper (optional subject)
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper 1
|
150
|
150
|
03 Hours
|
Paper 2
|
150
|
150
|
03 Hours
UKPSC Lecturer Syllabus 2026 PDF
Candidates should download the UKPSC Lecturer syllabus to identify all the crucial topics. This will help them stay on track and give sufficient time to revision and practice. Applicants can choose a subject as per their qualification from the subject list given below:
|
Subjects
|
PDF Link
|
Agriculture
|
Drawing/Arts
|
Biology
|
Chemistry
|
Civics
|
Commerce
|
Economics
|
Geography
|
Hindi
|
History
|
Home Science
|
Mathematics
|
Physics
|
Psychology
|
Sanskrit
|
English
|
Sociology
UKPSC Lecturer Syllabus 2026: Subject-Wise
The UKPSC Lecturer syllabus covers a total of 16 subjects. Candidates can choose the subject according to their qualifications. They should cover the basic concepts and core topics to prepare well for the exam. They must practice unlimited questions from every topic to strengthen their knowledge. It helps them handle different levels of questions in the exam. The final merit list will be prepared based on the candidate’s performance in the written exam. Below is the latest syllabus for the UKPSC Lecturer exam:
|
Subject
|
Paper I
|
Paper II
|
Agriculture
|
Agronomy and Agrometeorology
Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry
Plant Physiology
Agricultural Statistics
|
Genetics and Plant Breeding
Agricultural Entomology
Plant Pathology and Management
Agricultural Statistics
|
Art
|
Unit -1. Fundamentals of Visual Art
Unit-2. Mediums and Techniques of Painting
Unit- 3. History of Western Painting
Unit-4. Western Modern and Contemporary Painting
Unit-5. Technical Arts
|
Unit-1. Origin and Classification of Art
Unit- 2. History of Indian Painting
Unit- 3. Modern and Contemporary Indian Painting
Unit-4. Aesthetics (Indian and Western)
Unit 5. Indian Folk and Tribal Art
|
Biology
|
DIVERSITY IN PLANTS & ANIMALS
EVOLUTION AND BEHAVIOUR
PLANT AND ANIMAL PHYSIOLOGY
ECOLOGY
|
CYTOLOGY AND GENETICS
BIOTECHNOLOGY
METHODS IN BIOLOGY
REPRODUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT IN PLANTS AND ANIMALS
APPLIED BIOLOGY
|
Chemistry
|
Inorganic Chemistry
Physical Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
|
Inorganic Chemistry
Physical Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
|
Civics
|
Political Theory and Thought
Indian Government and Politics
|
Comparative Politics and Political Analysis
Public Administration
International Relations
|
Commerce
|
Business Studies (Introduction to Business, Business Management, Financial & Marketing Management, and International Trade)
Accountancy (Introduction to Accounting, Accounting Process & Final Accounts, etc)
|
Business Studies (Business Environment, Banking Institutions, Corporate Organisation, etc)
Accountancy (Accounting for Non-Profit organizations, Accounting for Partnership, etc)
|
Economics
|
Microeconomics (Introduction, Consumer Behavior and Demand, etc)
Macroeconomics (Intro, Money and Banking, Determination of Income and Employment, etc)
|
Indian Economy (Developmental Experience, Economic Reforms, etc)
Statistics (Intro, Data and Organisation, Measures of Central Tendency, etc)
|
Geography
|
Geography as a discipline
Physical Geography
Human Geography
Cartography and Map work
|
Geography of India (Physical Characteristics, Human Characteristics, Resources, Economic Activities, etc)
|
History
|
Ancient India (Sources of Ancient Indian History, Evolution of human being, Indus Valley Civilization, etc)
Medieval India (Archaeological sources, The Sultanate period, Vijayanagar and Bahmani kingdoms, etc)
|
Modern India (Archaeological, Advent of colonial powers, European traders in India and inter–colonial rivalry, etc)
World History (Intro, Early Societies, Early Cities, Empires, etc)
How to Cover the UKPSC Lecturer Syllabus 2026?
The UKPSC Lecturer exam preparation requires a smart strategy and consistency. Here are the tips to perform well in the written exam:
-
Examine the UKPSC Lecturer syllabus to create a list of important topics and cover them effectively.
-
Analyse exam pattern to identify question type, marks, and negative marking.
-
Choose high-quality books to achieve mastery in all the chapters.
-
Solve mocks and PYQs to improve accuracy and problem-solving speed.
