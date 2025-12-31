UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at psc.uk.gov.in for 808 Posts – Check Last Date, Eligibility and More

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: The UKPSC has started the application process for the position of 808 Lecturer which includes 725 in the General Branch and 83 in the Women Branch. These posts are for various subjects like Hindi, English, Mathematics, Sciences, Commerce, Social Sciences and more under the special subordinate education cadre. The selection will be based on a written examination and document verification.

The UKPSC Lecturer selection process includes the following stages:

Written Examination

Document Verification

Final Merit List

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025 Overview

The UKPSC is going to recruit 808 candidates for the post of Lecturer in various subjects across the colleges in the state. This is a Group C post and the recruitment is conducted under the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education Services. Check the details below: