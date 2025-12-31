UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at psc.uk.gov.in for 808 Posts – Check Last Date, Eligibility and More

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: The UKPSC has started the application process for the position of 808 Lecturer which includes 725 in the General Branch and 83 in the Women Branch. These posts are for various subjects like Hindi, English, Mathematics, Sciences, Commerce, Social Sciences and more under the special subordinate education cadre. The selection will be based on a written examination and document verification.
The UKPSC Lecturer selection process includes the following stages:
Written Examination
Document Verification
Final Merit List
UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025 Overview
The UKPSC is going to recruit 808 candidates for the post of Lecturer in various subjects across the colleges in the state. This is a Group C post and the recruitment is conducted under the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education Services. Check the details below:
Particulars
Details
Organisation
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)
Post Name
Lecturer
Branch
General Branch & Women Branch
Total Vacancies
808
Advertisement No.
A-3/S-1/DR(L.I.C)/2025
Application Mode
Online
Application Start Date
31 December 2025
Last Date to Apply
20 January 2026
Pay Scale
₹47,600 - ₹1,51,100 (Pay Level-8)
Official Website
psc.uk.gov.in
UKPSC Lecturer Age Limit 2025
Candidates who are going to apply for the UKPSC Lecturer post must meet the age limit criteria which has been specified in the official notification.
Minimum Age: 21 years
Maximum Age: 42 years
UKPSC Lecturer Eligibility Criteria 2025
To be eligible for the UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025, candidates should fulfill the following educational requirements:
S. No.
Designation
Essential Educational Qualification
Preferential Qualifications
01
Lecturer - Economics / Sociology / History / Physics / Chemistry / Mathematics / English
|
1. Post Graduate degree in the relevant subject from a University established by law in India.
2. LT Diploma from a Government or Government-recognized Training Institute/College OR B.Ed. from a University established by law in India.
Preference to candidates who have:
(i) Served at least 2 years in Territorial Army, or
(ii) NCC ‘B’ or ‘C’ Certificate, or
(iii) NSS ‘C’ Certificate
02
Lecturer - Civics
|
1. Master’s degree in Political Science from a University established by law in India.
2. LT Diploma OR B.Ed. from a University established by law in India.
03
Lecturer - Biology
|
1. Post Graduate Degree in Botany / Zoology / Advanced Zoology from a University established by law in India.
2. LT Diploma OR B.Ed. from a University established by law in India.
04
Lecturer - Hindi
|
1. Post Graduate degree in Hindi from a University established by law in India.
2. Graduation with Sanskrit as a subject OR Degree of Shastri from a University established by law in India.
3. LT Diploma OR B.Ed. from a University established by law in India.
05
Lecturer - Sanskrit
|
1. Post Graduate Degree in Sanskrit from a University established by law in India OR Degree of Acharya (Literature / Grammar / Astrology / New Grammar / Veda / Comparative Philosophy) from any Sanskrit University established by law.
2. LT Diploma from a Government or Government-recognized Training Institute/College OR Graduate Degree in Education (B.Ed./Shiksha Shastri) from a University established by law in India.
06
Lecturer - Art
|
1. Post Graduate Degree in Drawing & Painting / Drawing Design / Technical Art / Painting (Fine Art) / Painting (Visual Art) from a University established by law in India.
2. Graduate degree in Education (B.Ed.) from an institution recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).
07
Lecturer - Agriculture
|
1. Post Graduate Degree in Agriculture from a University established by law in India.
2. LT Diploma from a Government or Government-recognized Training Institute/College OR B.Ed. from a University established by law in India.
08
Lecturer - Home Science
|
1. Post Graduate Degree in Home Arts or Home Science from a University established by law in India.
2. LT Diploma from a Government or Government-recognized Training Institute/College OR B.Ed. from a University established by law in India.
09
Lecturer - Commerce
|
1. Master’s degree in Commerce from a University established by law in India.
2. LT Diploma from a Government or Government-recognized Training Institute/College OR B.Ed. from a University established by law in India.
How to Apply for UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025
The candidates must go through the notification to check whether they are eligible for the UKPSC Lecturer recruitment and then can follow the steps provided below to apply:
Go to psc.uk.gov.in, the official website of UKPSC
In the Announcements section on the homepage, click on “Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer-Group C) Services General/Women Branch Exam-2025” link.
A new page will open containing the latest recruitment announcements. Click on the “Click Here” to apply. You will be redirected to the UKPSC Online Application Portal (ukpsc.net.in).
Click on the Apply Online link and enter the details that have been asked for registration.
Login using the credentials generated and fill the application form with all the details accurately.
Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
Save the application form for future reference.
UKPSC Lecturer 2025 Application Form Link
The candidates who are qualified enough to apply for the UKPSC Lecturer Group C posts can apply via the direct link provided below:
UKPSC Lecturer Application Form 2025
UKPSC Lecturer Application Fee 2025
The application fee for UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025 varies by category and is payable online at the time of form submission:
Category
Application Fees
Processing Fees (with Tax)
Total Fees
Unreserved
₹150.00
₹16.36
₹166.36
Uttarakhand Other Backward Classes (OBC)
₹150.00
₹16.36
₹166.36
Uttarakhand Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes
₹60.00
₹16.36
₹76.36
Uttarakhand Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
₹150.00
₹16.36
₹166.36
Physically Handicapped (operated in the state of Uttarakhand)
Exempted
₹16.36
₹16.36
Orphan children residing in voluntary/government homes
Exempted
Exempted
Exempted
UKPSC Lecturer Vacancy Details 2025
The UKPSC has announced a total of 808 vacancies for Lecturer posts in various subjects across both the General and Women branches under the Uttarakhand Secondary Education Department for this recruitment cycle.
Post Name
Number of Vacancies
|
|
|
|
|
|
