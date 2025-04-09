As per the latest update, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- bsaeu.in.

BSAEU Result 2025: Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University (BSAEU), formerly known as West Bengal University of Teachers' Training, Education Planning and Administration (WBUTTEPA), has recently declared the 2nd and 3rd semester results of BEd course. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- bsaeu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the WBUTTEPA result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University Result 2025 Click here

Steps to Check BSAEU Results 2025

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BSAEU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- bsaeu.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link available there.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details, and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference

Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University Highlights

Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University (BSAEU), formerly known as West Bengal University of Teachers' Training, Education Planning and Administration in Kolkata, West Bengal is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university was established in the year 2015.