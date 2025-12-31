NIACL AO Mains Result 2025 OUT: Download Phase 2 Merit List PDF at newindia.co.in

NIACL AO Mains Result 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the Phase II Mains Result for the Administrative Officer (AO) Recruitment 2025. The NIACL AO Mains Result 2025 was released on December 31, 2025 in the PDF format containing roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Aspirants who appeared in the Mains examination conducted on October 29, 2025 can now check their qualification status. The shortlisted candidates will now be called to interview. This recruitment drive aims to fill 550 vacancies for Generalist and Specialist roles.

NIACL AO Mains Result 2025 Direct Link

The NIACL AO Mains Result 2025 has been released in PDF format on the official website, newindia.co.in. The PDF contains the roll numbers of the candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted for Phase III (Interview) and the detailed marksheet will be released soon on its official website. Click on the link below to download the NIACL AO Mains Result 2025 PDF.