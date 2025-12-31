NIACL AO Mains Result 2025 OUT: Download Phase 2 Merit List PDF at newindia.co.in

NIACL AO Mains Result 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the Phase II Mains Result for the Administrative Officer (AO) Recruitment 2025. The NIACL AO Mains Result 2025 was released on December 31, 2025 in the PDF format containing roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Aspirants who appeared in the Mains examination conducted on October 29, 2025 can now check their qualification status. The shortlisted candidates will now be called to interview. This recruitment drive aims to fill 550 vacancies for Generalist and Specialist roles.
NIACL AO Mains Result 2025 Direct Link
The NIACL AO Mains Result 2025 has been released in PDF format on the official website, newindia.co.in. The PDF contains the roll numbers of the candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted for Phase III (Interview) and the detailed marksheet will be released soon on its official website. Click on the link below to download the NIACL AO Mains Result 2025 PDF.
Click Here to Download NIACL AO Mains Result 2025 PDF (Direct Link)
NIACL AO Result 2025: Key Highlights and Overview
NIACL has released the AO Mains Result 2025 in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the interview. NIACL will release the marksheet of candidates who haven’t been shortlisted for interview & cut-offs for the Phase-II examination soon on its official website. Check the table below for NIACL AO Mains Result 2025 Key Highlights
|
Organisation
|
New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL)
|
Post Name
|
Administrative Officer (Scale-I) - Generalist & Specialist
|
Total Vacancies
|
550
|
Mains Exam Date
|
October 29, 2025
|
Result Status
|
Released (December 31, 2025)
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims - Mains - Interview
|
Official Website
|
newindia.co.in
How to Check the NIACL AO Mains Result 2025?
Candidates can check their qualification status for the interview by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, newindia.co.in.
- On the homepage click on the Recruitment tab and then on Recruitment of Administrative Officers 2025
- Now click on the link mentioning, “LIST OF ROLL NUMBERS OF PROVISIONALLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR INTERVIEW RECRUITMENT EXERCISE FOR THE POST OF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICERS (SCALE-I) GENERALISTS & SPECIALISTS, 2025”
- A PDF will open up containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates
- Press Ctrl + F to check your roll number
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation