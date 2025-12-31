GK Quiz on Aadhar Card

The Aadhaar card plays an important part in the day to day life of the people throughout India. It is more than an identity document, as it links people to important services, government schemes and financial facilities. From opening a bank account to receiving benefits directly from the government, the Aadhaar card has become an important component in today’s world. Due to its usage, a quiz about Aadhaar is useful for students and common readers who want to understand it. Aadhaar card is frequently used by the people for their routine work but might not be really familiar with how they work or why they are so important. Learning about Aadhaar contributes towards building awareness about identity verification, digital services and protection of personal information. Along with this, it also helps people understand how the system provides for transparency and helps with reducing misuse in welfare distribution.

Here is a quiz that is designed to make the process of learning about Aadhaar cards easy and engaging. Whether one is preparing for the exams or just to have a better general awareness, Aadhaar knowledge helps in keeping oneself updated and connected in today's digital India. 1. What is the full form of Aadhaar card? A. Unique Identity Number B. Unique Identification Authority C. Unique Identification Number D. Universal Identity Number Answer: B Unique Identification Authority Explanation: Aadhaar is a unique 12-digit identification number, which is issued to the people of India. It helps in verifying the identity in different platforms. 2. Which authority is the issuer of the Aadhaar card? A. RBI B. UIDAI C. Election Commission D. Ministry of Home Affairs

Answer: B. UIDAI Explanation: Unique Identification Authority of India is responsible for giving the Aadhaar card. It operates under the Government of India.

3. Under which ministry is UIDAI being run? A. Ministry of Home Affairs B. Ministry of Finance C. Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology D. Ministry of Education Answer: C. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Explanation: UIDAI is working under MeitY. This is the ministry that oversees digital governance and technology-related initiatives. 4. How many digits are there in the Aadhaar Card Number? A. 10 B. 11 C. 12 D. 14 Answer: C. 12 Explanation: Aadhaar comprises 12 digits unique number. This number is randomly generated and it is not possible to replicate it. 5. Is Aadhaar evidence of citizenship? A. Yes B. No C. Only for adults D. Only for children Answer: B. No Explanation: Aadhaar is merely the proof of identity and address. It does not affirm Indian citizenship. 6. Which biometric details are collected for Aadhaar?

A. Photograph only B. Fingerprints and iris scan C. Signature and photo D. DNA sample Answer: B. Fingerprints and iris Scan Explanation: UIDAI uses fingerprints and iris scans to obtain unique identification. These details are in order to avoid duplication. 7. What is the minimum age to apply for Aadhaar? A. 5 years B. 10 years C. 18 years D. No age limit Answer: D. No age limit Explanation: Aadhaar can be issued to all age group people. Even newborns can be issued Aadhaar. 8. Aadhaar for children below 5 years is called A. Junior Aadhaar B. Shishu Aadhaar C. Baal Aadhaar D. Child UID Answer: C. Baal Aadhaar Explanation: Baal Aadhaar is issued for children under the age of 5 years. It is blue and biometric details are updated later. 9. Which document is compulsory to be linked with Aadhaar for filing tax? A. Voter ID