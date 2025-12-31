SOF National Science Olympiad (NSO) Answer Keys 2026: Download Class-wise OMR Sheet PDF

UPPRPB UP Police Recruitment 2025
This document provides the official answer keys for the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) National Science Olympiad (NSO) for the 2025-26 academic year. It serves as a definitive resource for students, parents, and educators to check the accuracy of answers marked by participants in the NSO examination. The keys are organized by class and set, ensuring easy verification of results.

The SOF National Science Olympiad (NSO) is one of the most popular and challenging Olympiad exams for school students globally. The 2025-26 NSO tested the mathematical aptitude, problem-solving skills, and logical reasoning of millions of participants from various classes. Whether you are a student eager to verify your performance or an educator looking to evaluate results, having access to the official answer keys is essential for accurate assessment.

This resource provides the definitive and officially verified answer keys for the SOF NSO 2025-26 examination. These keys are systematically organized by class and paper set, allowing for quick and accurate comparison of marked answers against the correct solutions. Use these keys to calculate your final score, understand areas for improvement, and celebrate your successful participation in this prestigious mathematical competition.

SOF National Science Olympiad (NSO) Exam 2025-26: Key Highlights

This master guide consolidates all essential information for the upcoming National Science Olympiad (NSO) conducted by the Science Olympiad Foundation into a single reference table.

Category

Detailed Information

Organizer

Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF)

Target Classes

Class 1 to Class 12

Registration

Through Schools only; ₹125 per student (India)

Format & Duration

60 Minutes; Objective MCQs

Level 1 Eligibility

Open to all students from Classes 1 to 12

Level 2 Eligibility

Classes 3 to 12 only; Top 5% internationally, top 25 zonal rankers, or class toppers

Paper Sections

Sec 1: Logical Reasoning, Sec 2: Mathematical Reasoning, Sec 3: Everyday Mathematics, Sec 4: Achievers Section (HOTS)

Marking (Sec 4)

2 marks per question (Classes 1-4); 3 marks per question (Classes 5-12)

Exam Dates (Level 1)

Option 1: Mid-Oct 2025; Option 2: Late Nov 2025; Option 3: Mid-Dec 2025

Exam Date (Level 2)

February 2026

Results (Level 1)

Declared within 6-8 weeks after the examination

General Rewards

Student Quotient Report (SQR) & Participation Certificate for all

Major Prizes

International: Up to ₹50,000 + Gold Medal; Zonal: Up to ₹5,000 + Gold Medal

School Awards

Medals of Distinction and Gold Medals of Excellence for toppers

SOF National Science Olympiad (NSO): SET A Answer Key 2025-26

Check the below table to download the SET A and B answer key of SOF NSO 2025-26. The answer key is provided for classes 1 to 12 for all the grades. 

Set A - [Link to Answer Key - All Grades]

Set B - [Link to Answer Key - All Grades]

The release of the SOF NSO 2025-26 answer keys for Set A and Set B is a vital step for students aiming for the higher Level. By downloading the Class 1 to 12 Science Olympiad solutions, participants can ensure total transparency in their scoring and gain a competitive edge in their academic journey. Use these NSO PDF answer keys now to identify your strengths, address your weaknesses, and prepare for future National Science Olympiad challenges with confidence.

Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
