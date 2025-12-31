UPPRPB UP Police Recruitment 2025
Maharashtra School Holiday List 2026, Download PDF

Maharashtra School Holiday List: To check for Maharashtra school holiday list for 2026 students can find a suggestive list from here. The list provides a comprehensive month-wise list for students, parents and school faculties to follow through the entire year and scheduled events, plans accordingly. 

The official list is yet to be released by the state authorities, but shared here are national, public and religious holidays that are implemented across the country. It can be used to create a roadmap for holiday plans, school events and festival breaks. Check out a month-wise list to stay informed about upcoming holidays and weekends, and school holidays.

Maharashtra School Holidays List 2026

Check out the month-wise Maharashtra school holiday list for the year 2026. Get a detailed list from the list shared below.

January 

January 1, 2026- New Year’s Day

January 14, 2026- Makar Sankranti

January 26, 2026- Republic Day

February 

February 19, 2026- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

February 15, 2026- Mahashivratri

March 

March 3, 2026- Holi

March 4, 2026- Rang Panchami

March 20, 2026- Gudhi Padwa (Marathi New Year)

March 27, 2026- Ram Navami

April

April 3, 2026- Good Friday

April 14, 2026- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti

May

May 1, 2026- Maharashtra Day / Labour Day

May 27, 2026- Bakri Eid (Eid-ul-Adha)

June

June 26, 2026- Moharram

August 

August 15, 2026- Independence Day

August 21, 2026- Parsi New Year (Navroz)

September

Sept- 4, 2026–Janmashtami

Sept- 14, 2026–Ganesh Chaturthi

October 

October 2, 2026–Gandhi Jayanti

October 20, 2026— Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami)

November 

08 Nov 2026 (Sun) – Diwali (Lakshmi Pujan)

09 Nov 2026 (Mon) – Diwali (Balipratipada)

December 

December 25, 2026– Christmas

List of All Public/National Holidays in Maharashtra 2026

S.No.

Date

Day

Occasion / Festival

1

01-01-2026

Thursday

New Year’s Day

2

14-01-2026

Wednesday

Makar Sankranti

3

26-01-2026

Monday

Republic Day

4

15-02-2026

Sunday

Mahashivratri

5

19-02-2026

Thursday

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

6

03-03-2026

Tuesday

Holi

7

04-03-2026

Wednesday

Rang Panchami

8

20-03-2026

Friday

Gudhi Padwa (Marathi New Year)

9

27-03-2026

Friday

Ram Navami

10

03-04-2026

Friday

Good Friday

11

14-04-2026

Tuesday

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti

12

01-05-2026

Friday

Maharashtra Day / Labour Day

13

27-05-2026

Wednesday

Bakri Eid (Eid-ul-Adha)*

14

25-06-2026

Thursday

Moharram*

15

15-08-2026

Saturday

Independence Day

16

21-08-2026

Friday

Parsi New Year (Navroz)

17

04-09-2026

Friday

Janmashtami

18

14-09-2026

Monday

Ganesh Chaturthi

19

02-10-2026

Friday

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

20

20-10-2026

Tuesday

Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami)

21

08-11-2026

Sunday

Diwali (Lakshmi Pujan)

22

09-11-2026

Monday

Diwali (Balipratipada)

23

25-12-2026

Friday

Christmas

The public/national holidays shared here are suggestive and can be changed as per the Maharashtra Education Board official list. Students and parents are advised to confirm with the official sources and confirm the official dates. Students can also check official updates from the article as it will be updated soon. 

