Maharashtra School Holiday List 2026, Download PDF﻿

Maharashtra School Holiday List: To check for Maharashtra school holiday list for 2026 students can find a suggestive list from here. The list provides a comprehensive month-wise list for students, parents and school faculties to follow through the entire year and scheduled events, plans accordingly.
The official list is yet to be released by the state authorities, but shared here are national, public and religious holidays that are implemented across the country. It can be used to create a roadmap for holiday plans, school events and festival breaks. Check out a month-wise list to stay informed about upcoming holidays and weekends, and school holidays.
Maharashtra School Holiday List in 2026
January
|
Date
|
Day
|
Occasion
|
January 1, 2026
|
Thursday
|
New Year’s Day
|
January 14, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Makar Sankranti
|
January 26, 2026
|
Monday
|
Republic Day
Check out the month-wise Maharashtra school holiday list for the year 2026. Get a detailed list from the list shared below.
List of All Public/National Holidays in Maharashtra 2026
|
S.No.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Occasion / Festival
|
1
|
01-01-2026
|
Thursday
|
New Year’s Day
|
2
|
14-01-2026
|
Wednesday
|
Makar Sankranti
|
3
|
26-01-2026
|
Monday
|
Republic Day
|
4
|
15-02-2026
|
Sunday
|
Mahashivratri
|
5
|
19-02-2026
|
Thursday
|
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|
6
|
03-03-2026
|
Tuesday
|
Holi
|
7
|
04-03-2026
|
Wednesday
|
Rang Panchami
|
8
|
20-03-2026
|
Friday
|
Gudhi Padwa (Marathi New Year)
|
9
|
27-03-2026
|
Friday
|
Ram Navami
|
10
|
03-04-2026
|
Friday
|
Good Friday
|
11
|
14-04-2026
|
Tuesday
|
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|
12
|
01-05-2026
|
Friday
|
Maharashtra Day / Labour Day
|
13
|
27-05-2026
|
Wednesday
|
Bakri Eid (Eid-ul-Adha)*
|
14
|
25-06-2026
|
Thursday
|
Moharram*
|
15
|
15-08-2026
|
Saturday
|
Independence Day
|
16
|
21-08-2026
|
Friday
|
Parsi New Year (Navroz)
|
17
|
04-09-2026
|
Friday
|
Janmashtami
|
18
|
14-09-2026
|
Monday
|
Ganesh Chaturthi
|
19
|
02-10-2026
|
Friday
|
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|
20
|
20-10-2026
|
Tuesday
|
Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami)
|
21
|
08-11-2026
|
Sunday
|
Diwali (Lakshmi Pujan)
|
22
|
09-11-2026
|
Monday
|
Diwali (Balipratipada)
|
23
|
25-12-2026
|
Friday
|
Christmas
The public/national holidays shared here are suggestive and can be changed as per the Maharashtra Education Board official list. Students and parents are advised to confirm with the official sources and confirm the official dates. Students can also check official updates from the article as it will be updated soon.
