RSSB Rajasthan Patwari Final Result 2025 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Selection List PDF Here

By Mohd Salman
Dec 31, 2025, 16:16 IST

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) announced the RSSB Rajasthan Patwari Final Result 2025 on December 31. This final merit list released the December DV round for 3,705 vacancies. Candidates can now download the PDF and check their selection status at the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, using their roll numbers

Rajasthan Patwari Final Result 2025
Rajasthan Patwari Final Result 2025

RSSB Rajasthan Patwari Final Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the highly awaited RSSB Rajasthan Patwari Final Result 2025 on December 31, 2025. After the successful completion of the Document Verification (DV) round conducted in December 2025, the board has released the provisional selection list of candidates who have secured their place among the 3,705 vacant posts. Candidates who appeared for the verification process conducted between December 8 and December 15 can now check their qualifying status on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
The Rajasthan Patwari final merit list contains the names and roll numbers of candidates from both Non-Scheduled Areas (Non-TSP) and Scheduled Areas (TSP). Over 6 lakh aspirants appeared in the written exam conducted on August 17, 2025 and the written exam result was declared on December 3, 2025.

RSSB Rajasthan Patwari Final Result 2025: Direct Link

The RSSB has uploaded the final result on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, in PDF format. Candidates do not need any login credentials to check the merit list, as it is available as a public document. Candidates access the direct download links for the selection lists below
Direct Link to Download Rajasthan Patwari Final Result 2025 (Non-TSP)

Direct Link to Download Rajasthan Patwari Final Result 2025 (TSP)

Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025: Overview

In the Rajasthan Patwari Document Verification Process, a total of 6,366 candidates from the unreserved category and 1,044 from the reserved category participated and a total of 3,705 posts are filled under the Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2025. Check the table below for Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025 Key Highlights

Event/Detail

Information

Exam Conducting Body

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB / RSMSSB)

Post Name

Patwari (Revenue Department)

Total Vacancies

3,705 (Non-TSP: 3183, TSP: 522)

Written Exam Date

August 17, 2025

Written Result Date

December 3, 2025

Document Verification Dates

December 8 to December 15, 2025

Final Result Date

December 31, 2025

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Check Rajasthan Patwari Final Result 2025?

Candidates can check Rajasthan Patwari Final Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the "Results", which is provided under the candidates' corner.
  • Now check for the link title Final Recommendation and Cut Off Marks for Patwari 2025".
  • A PDF will open up containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates
  • Now, use the "Ctrl+F" function (or search bar on mobile) and type your Roll Number. If your number is highlighted, you have been selected.

