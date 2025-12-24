Linking the PAN card with Aadhaar is no longer just a recommended step but a mandatory requirement in India for most of the taxpayers. The Government of India has clearly mentioned that PAN cards that are not linked with Aadhar cards within a dedicated timeline will not be functional. This inoperativeness will affect income tax filing, banking, investments, and other financial services. As per the latest clarification issued by the Income Tax Department and reported through official government-linked platforms, individuals who were allotted PAN using an Aadhaar Enrolment ID must complete Aadhaar linking by 31 December 2025. If this is not done, the PAN may stop working from 1 January 2026, leading to compliance and financial difficulties. The Income Tax India notice dated to 3 April 2025 mentions, “The Central Government hereby notifies that every person who has been allotted permanent account number on the basis of Enrolment ID of Aadhaar application form filed prior to the 1st day of October, 2024, shall intimate his Aadhaar number to the Principal Director General of Incometax (Systems) or Director General of Income-tax (Systems) or the person authorised by the said authorities

on or before the 31st day of December, 2025 or such date as may be specified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes in this behalf.” How to Link PAN Card and Aadhaar (Step-by-Step Official Process) The Income Tax Department has provided a simple and fully online method to link PAN with Aadhaar through its official e-filing portal. Here is the complete process. Step 1: Visit the Income Tax e-Filing Portal home page and click on Link Aadhaar under the Quick Links section. Alternatively, log in to the e-Filing portal and click on Link Aadhaar from the Profile section. Step 2: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number. Step 3: Click on Continue to Pay Through e-Pay Tax. Step 4: Enter your PAN, confirm PAN, and mobile number to receive the OTP. Step 5: Verify the OTP. After successful verification, you will be redirected to the e-Pay Tax page.

Step 6: Click on Proceed under the Income Tax tile. Step 7: Select the relevant Assessment Year and choose Type of Payment as Other Receipts (500), then click Continue. Step 8: The applicable fee amount will be pre-filled under “Others”. Click Continue. Step 9: A challan will be generated. Select your preferred mode of payment and you will be redirected to the bank’s website to complete the payment. Step 10: After successful payment, you can proceed to link your Aadhaar with PAN on the e-Filing Portal. Category 2: Submit Aadhaar–PAN Link Request (After Fee Payment) Once the fee is paid, you must submit the linking request. This can be done in Post-Login or Pre-Login mode. A. Submit Aadhaar–PAN Link Request (Post-Login Mode) Step 1: Log in to the e-Filing Portal. On the Dashboard, go to the Profile section and click Link Aadhaar to PAN.

Alternatively, go to Personal Details and click Link Aadhaar. Step 2: Enter your Aadhaar number and click Validate. Step 3: Submit the request to complete the Aadhaar–PAN linking process. B. Submit Aadhaar–PAN Link Request (Pre-Login Mode) Step 1: Visit the e-Filing Portal home page and click Link Aadhaar under Quick Links. Step 2: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number, then click Validate. Step 3: Fill in the required details and click Link Aadhaar. Step 4: Enter the 6-digit OTP received on your registered mobile number and click Validate. Step 5: Your Aadhaar–PAN link request will be submitted successfully. You can now check the link status. Why Is It Important? New Rules Explained PAN Becoming Inoperative According to the Income Tax Department, PAN cards that are not linked with Aadhaar by the prescribed deadline can become inoperative, meaning they cannot be used for income tax filing, refunds, or verification purposes .

PAN Becoming Inoperative According to the Income Tax Department, PAN cards that are not linked with Aadhaar by the prescribed deadline can become inoperative, meaning they cannot be used for income tax filing, refunds, or verification purposes .

Deadline Extension and Final Timeline The government has allowed time until 31 December 2025 for individuals whose PAN was allotted using Aadhaar enrolment details to complete the linking process. After this date, the PAN may stop functioning from 1 January 2026 . Compliance and Transparency The PAN–Aadhaar linking rule is part of the government's effort to improve tax compliance, prevent duplicate PANs, and enhance transparency in financial transactions, as stated by the Income Tax Department and UIDAI . In conclusion linking your PAN card with Aadhaar is a one-time but essential compliance step for tax filing and other financial services. As the deadline approaches near, it will be beneficial to link your PAN Card with your Aadhar card as soon as possible to keep it active beyond 2025.