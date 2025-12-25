This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 25 December

Every day has a history. Have you ever asked what happened on December 25 besides Christmas? Millions around the world know this day as a festival of joy, gifts and family. But long before traditions and celebrations, many vital events also took place on this date. Over the years, people have witnessed battles, the crowning of kings, and inventions and breakthroughs that changed history. On this day in 800 AD, Charlemagne was crowned Emperor of the Romans, shaping Europe's future. William the Conqueror became King of England in 1066. Isaac Newton, one of history's most outstanding scientists, was born on December 25, 1642. World leaders and nations made decisions that changed wars and politics. The Christmas Truce of 1914 brought a moment of peace in World War I. From royal coronations to landmark moments in science, December 25 holds surprises beyond the holiday. In this article, we'll explore all these events and more from history.
What Happened On This Day—December 25?
Here's what happened in history on December 25:
1914 – The Christmas Truce (World War I)
- In 1914, soldiers fighting in World War I stopped fighting on Christmas Day.
- British and German troops emerged from their trenches.
- They exchanged greetings and gifts.
- Some soldiers even played football together.
- Fighting resumed after Christmas, but the moment became a symbol of humanity during war.
1950 – Stone of Destiny Stolen from Westminster Abbey
- On December 25, 1950, four Scottish students stole the Stone of Destiny.
- The stone was taken from Westminster Abbey in London.
- It was an ancient symbol of Scottish kingship.
- England's King Edward I had seized it in 1296.
- The stone was recovered four months later
- It was permanently returned to Edinburgh in 1996.
1776 – George Washington Crosses the Delaware
- On December 25, 1776, George Washington crossed the Delaware River.
- He led about 5,400 American troops.
- The plan was to surprise Hessian soldiers in Trenton, New Jersey.
- The enemy was celebrating Christmas.
- The attack followed months of defeats for Washington's army.
- It became a turning point in the American Revolution.
1895 – The Legend of "Stagger Lee" Is Born
- On Christmas night, 1895, a barroom fight took place.
- The argument was between Billy Lyons and "Stag" Lee Shelton.
- The fight ended in murder.
- The incident inspired the famous blues song "Stagger Lee".
- The story later influenced many songs in American music history.
1941 – "White Christmas" Introduced to the World
- On December 25, 1941, Bing Crosby premiered "White Christmas".
- The song aired on NBC's The Kraft Music Hall.
- Irving Berlin wrote it.
- The song became one of the best-selling singles of all time.
- It remains a Christmas classic today.
1962 – To Kill a Mockingbird Film Premieres
- The film premiered in Los Angeles on Christmas Day.
- It was based on Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.
- The story focused on racial injustice and morality.
- It was told through the eyes of young Scout Finch.
- The film became a classic of American cinema.
1971 – Longest Game in NFL History
- On December 25, 1971, the Miami Dolphins played the Kansas City Chiefs.
- The game went into double overtime.
- Garo Yepremian kicked the winning field goal.
- Miami won 27-24.
- The game lasted 82 minutes and 40 seconds, the longest in NFL history.
1991 – Mikhail Gorbachev Resigns
- On December 25, 1991, Mikhail Gorbachev resigned as President of the USSR.
- The Soviet Union was already collapsing.
- Four days earlier, republics formed the CIS.
- His resignation marked the official end of the Soviet Union.
2002 – Katie Hnida Makes History
- On December 25, 2002, Katie Hnida played in a Division I football game.
- She played for the University of New Mexico.
- The game was the Las Vegas Bowl against UCLA.
- Her extra-point attempt was blocked.
- She became the first woman to play in a Division I football game.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 25?
December 25 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on December 25
Rod Serling (1924–1975)
- American TV writer, producer, and playwright.
- Best known for creating "The Twilight Zone".
Jimmy Buffett (1946–2023)
- Singer-songwriter and businessman.
- Known for a relaxed, tropical lifestyle image.
- Famous songs include "Margaritaville" and "Come Monday".
Annie Lennox (1954– )
- Scottish singer-songwriter and activist.
- Rose to fame as part of the duo Eurythmics.
- Also known for humanitarian and political work.
Notable Deaths on December 25
Charlie Chaplin (1889–1977)
- Famous movie actor and filmmaker.
- Known for his comic character, The Tramp.
- Starred in classics like The Kid and The Gold Rush.
- Died on December 25, 1977.
Dean Martin (1917–1995)
- Singer, actor, and TV host known as "The King of Cool".
- Famous for songs like That's Amore.
- Died on December 25, 1995.
James Brown (1933–2006)
- Legendary soul and funk singer called "The Godfather of Soul".
- Known for hits like I Feel Good and It's a Man's World.
- Died on December 25, 2006.
Eartha Kitt (1927–2008)
- Singer and actress famous for Santa Baby and Catwoman.
- Died on December 25, 2008, from cancer.
George Michael (1963–2016)
- British pop singer and songwriter.
- Member of Wham! And a solo star with hits like Careless Whisper.
- Died on December 25, 2016.
JonBenét Ramsey (1990–1996)
- An American child beauty queen.
- Murdered on December 25, 1996.
- The case remains unsolved.
Samuel de Champlain (1574–1635)
- French explorer and founder of Quebec City.
- Died on December 25, 1635.
Babur (1483–1530)
- Founder of the Mughal Empire in India.
- Died on December 25, 1530.
Pope Adrian I (700s–795)
- Pope from 772 to 795.
- Died on December 25, 795.
Leo V (died 820)
- Byzantine emperor.
- Murdered on December 25, 820.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation