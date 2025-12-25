This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 25 December

Every day has a history. Have you ever asked what happened on December 25 besides Christmas? Millions around the world know this day as a festival of joy, gifts and family. But long before traditions and celebrations, many vital events also took place on this date. Over the years, people have witnessed battles, the crowning of kings, and inventions and breakthroughs that changed history. On this day in 800 AD, Charlemagne was crowned Emperor of the Romans, shaping Europe's future. William the Conqueror became King of England in 1066. Isaac Newton, one of history's most outstanding scientists, was born on December 25, 1642. World leaders and nations made decisions that changed wars and politics. The Christmas Truce of 1914 brought a moment of peace in World War I. From royal coronations to landmark moments in science, December 25 holds surprises beyond the holiday. In this article, we'll explore all these events and more from history.