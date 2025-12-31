XAT 2026 Last-Minute Preparation Strategies to Crack the Exam

Last Minute Tips to Crack XAT 2026 Exam: This year, Xavier School of Management is going to conduct the XAT exam on January 04, 2026, at designated test centres spread across more than 100 cities. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM. For which the XAT 2026 Admit Card was released on December 25, 2025, on the official website. This year, around 1.42 Lakh candidates applied for XAT 2026, which is significantly higher than the previous year. This remarkable surge in the number of candidates makes the competition more intense. As the exam is just around the corner, all the aspirants want to ace their preparation. So, in this article, we are going to discuss the last-minute preparation tips provided by our expert. XAT Exam Pattern 2026 Before understanding the XAT syllabus, aspirants must go through the XAT exam pattern to get an idea of the format and the requirements of the entrance exam. This will help them to select the best books and other resources for the preparation. Here is the latest XAT question paper pattern shared below for the ease of the candidates.

The XAT exam comprises objective-type questions.

Each question carries 1 mark.

There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer and a negative marking of 0.10 marks shall be awarded for each unattempted question after 8 unattempted questions. However, the General Knowledge section is exempt from negative markings. Part Subject Duration Number of Questions 1 Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning (VA & LR) 170 minutes About 26 Decision Making (DM) About 21 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & DI) About 28 2 General Knowledge (GK) 10 minutes About 20 Last Minutes Preparation Strategy for XAT 2026 As the XAT 2026 exam is knocking on the doors, the aspirants need to mould their preparation strategy accordingly. Now, the primary focus of the aspirant should be on mental conditioning as well as careful curation and calibration of the 210 minutes available to write the exam. Here, we are providing last-minute preparation tips that will definitely enhance your preparation and give you the confidence to crack the XAT exam.

Revise XAT Exam Key Concepts Revising key formulas and trying to internalise them. If you have notes from the last few months of preparation, use them as a ready reference. You are suggested to stay in touch with things that you had already prepared rather than trying new things in the last few days. Back Your Strengths Always back your strengths. Every individual has their own strengths and weaknesses. Back up your strengths and try to utilise them maximum. For example, if you are very good in the LR and QA sections, try to maximise them as each and every mark will open the gate of an IIM for you. Take XAT Mock Tests The mocks, attempted one week before the XAT normally test the consistency, nerves, intelligence, and all the hard work you have put in over the last many months. Treat these tests as your last few rehearsals before the XAT. Manage the sectional time effectively during the XAT mock test. This practice will help you to efficiently utilise the time during the actual test. Always take complete mock tests in that exam time slot only. This will keep your body and brain ready for that particular shift timing and enhance your performance on the exam day.

Analyse Your Performance After each mock test, analyse your performance and note down the areas of improvement. Identify patterns in your mistakes and work on wiping them out. Time management is crucial for success in the XAT exam, so pay attention to it as well. Work On Your Mistakes Work on the mistakes that you figure out after analysing your mock test performance. But avoid starting any new concept now. Only work on the concepts that you have already covered and try not to make any mistakes in these concepts. During the exam, you have to do lengthy calculations in a short time. So maintain the calculation speed with accuracy. If you are making mistakes in calculation, work on it immediately and ensure that you do not lose any marks because of that Take a Proper Diet And Sleep Mental acuity is directly connected to physical well-being. The candidates must maintain a healthy lifestyle and ensure they get adequate sleep and exercise to keep their body and mind fit. Follow a balanced and healthy diet. Take proper rest and adequate sleep, it will relax your mind.