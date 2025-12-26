UGC NET Admit Card 2025
XAT Syllabus 2026: Check Section-wise Important Topics, Download PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Dec 26, 2025, 11:13 IST

XAT Syllabus: The XAT exam syllabus covers various sections such as Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge. Check here for the section-wise important topic and download the syllabus pdf.

XAT Syllabus: XLRI Jamshedpur prescribes the XAT exam syllabus. To achieve success in the entrance exam, aspirants must adhere to the latest syllabus and strategise their preparation accordingly. There is no fixed pattern assigned by the exam conducting body for which questions will be asked in the exam. So, the students must prepare themselves in a way that allows them to handle any questions appearing in the exam. Past statistics have found that the number of questions in the XAT typically fluctuates within a range of 100-105, providing a detailed assessment of your aptitude. Scroll down the page to get the direct link to download the XAT syllabus for all the subjects along with exam patterns, strategies and best books.

XAT Syllabus 2026

XLRI conducts the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on behalf of the XAMI. XAT is a national-level MBA entrance exam conducted every year to select the most appropriate candidates for management education. Also, the XAT exam score is being used by more than 100 institutes for admission. As XAT applications surge annually, securing a seat at top programs becomes increasingly challenging. 

The XAT exam syllabus is divided into various subjects such as Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation and General Knowledge.  Thus, candidates must keep the syllabus and exam pattern handy when preparing for the exam. Read on to learn more about the XAT subject-wise syllabus and other crucial exam details.

XAT Syllabus 2026 PDF Download 

The XAT exam syllabus PDF comprises important topics for all the subjects from which questions can be asked in the exam. As per XLRI Jamshedpur, the XAT exam syllabus has section-wise weightage. You can download the XAT Syllabus PDF from the link shared below and begin your preparation right away to score high marks in the exam.

 

XAT Exam Pattern 2026

Before understanding the XAT syllabus, aspirants must go through the XAT exam pattern to get an idea of the format and the requirements of the entrance exam. This will help them select the best books and other resources for the preparation. Here is the latest XAT question paper pattern shared below for the ease of the candidates.

  • The XAT exam comprises objective-type questions.

  • Each question carries 1 mark.

  • There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer and a negative marking of 0.10 marks shall be awarded for each unattempted question after 8 unattempted questions.  However, the General Knowledge section is exempt from negative markings.

Part

Subject

Duration

Number of Questions

1

Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning (VA & LR)

170 minutes

About 26

Decision Making (DM)

About 21

2

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

About 28

3

General Knowledge (GK)

10 minutes

About 20

XAT Syllabus Section-Wise

Typically, the XAT syllabus is divided into two time-bound parts. Part I covers  Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), and Decision Making (DM), and Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & DI) subjects. On the other hand, Part II covers General Knowledge (GK). Each section usually contains between 28 to 20 questions. 

Knowledge of the XAT section-wise syllabus helps aspirants to prepare a robust strategy as per the weightage of the topics asked in the entrance exam. It allows them to identify topics that need to be prioritised in the preparation. Here is the detailed XAT 2025 syllabus shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Subject

Important Topics

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation

Percentage

Tables and Caselets

Linear and Quadratic Equations

Critical Path

Inequalities

Variation

Averages and Partnerships

Logarithms

Profit and Loss

Probability

Surds and Indices

Ratio and Proportion

LCM and HCF

Simple and Compound Interest

Geometry

Pure Maths

Venn Diagram

Time and Work

Alligations and Mixtures

Numbers

Time, Speed and Distance

Algebra

Mensuration

Graphs

Pie Charts

Trigonometry

Data Tables

Data Charts

Bar Diagrams

Data Analysis

Verbal & Logical Ability

Reading Comprehension

Antonyms/Synonyms

Jumbled Paragraphs

Contextual Usage of Vocabulary

Fill in the Blanks

Word Usage

Sentence Completion

Correction of Errors in Sentence

Paragraph Completion

Decision Making

Analytical Reasoning

Complex Arrangement 

Data Arrangement

Caselets

Logical Reasoning

Assumptions

Conditions and Grouping

Situations

Decision Making

General Knowledge (GK)

Awards and winners

Static GK

Business and Politics

History and Geography

Government  and Economy

World Events

Constitution of India

Personalities

Current Affairs

How to Cover the XAT Syllabus

Acing the XAT exam is no cakewalk as it requires immense dedication, hard work and top-notch strategy. Therefore, aspirants must first cover the entire XAT syllabus and then proceed ahead with solving the mock tests and previous year's papers to master the concepts. Here are tips and tricks to ace the XAT 2025 exam with flying colours.

  • The first and foremost tip is to analyse the XAT section-wise syllabus and then allocate time to every topic based on the weightage and frequency of being asked over the past years.

  • Choose the best books to learn the fundamentals and advanced-level topics.

  • Practice unlimited questions from mock tests and previous year's papers to improve your time management and problem-solving skills.

  • Revise all the topics studied so far to retain concepts for a long time.

Best Books to Cover XAT Syllabus

There are a plethora of books and study notes available in the market for the preparation of the XAT 2025 exam. However, aspirants must get their hands on the XAT books that are based on the latest XAT syllabus and trends to excel in the entrance exam. Here are the subject-wise XAT exam books tabulated below for reference purposes.

Subject

Book Name with Author

Quantitative Aptitude (QA) & Data Interpretation (DI)

How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for CAT by Arun Sharma

Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency by Ananta Ashisha/Arihant

Verbal Ability

Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis

Objective General English by Dr RS Agarwal and Vikas Agarwal

Decision Making

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning by Gautam Puri

Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation for the CAT by Nishit K. Sinha

General Knowledge

The Hindu

Economic Times

Financial Express

Hindu Business Line

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

