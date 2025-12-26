NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Registration Begin Today at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Register Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration today, December 26, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online for the round 3 of counselling at mcc.nic.in. The last date to register online is January 2, 2026.

Students who appeared for the medical exam will need to register online in order to appear for the counselling and seek admission in postgraduate programmes.

Official Notice: AIQ and State Schedule PG 2025 dated 17.12.2025

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the NEET PG Counselling 2025 key details: