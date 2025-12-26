NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Registration Begin Today at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Register Here

Key Points
- MCC begins NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration today, December 26, 2025.
- The registration for Round 3 of NEET PG Counselling 2025 is open at mcc.nic.in.
- The deadline to register online is January 2, 2026.
NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration today, December 26, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online for the round 3 of counselling at mcc.nic.in. The last date to register online is January 2, 2026.
Students who appeared for the medical exam will need to register online in order to appear for the counselling and seek admission in postgraduate programmes.
Official Notice: AIQ and State Schedule PG 2025 dated 17.12.2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table to know the NEET PG Counselling 2025 key details:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration
|Exam name
|National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|Board name
|Medical Counselling Commission (MMC)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|mcc.nic.in
|Stream
|Medical
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|Total rounds
|
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
Stray Vacancy Round
|Registration dates
|December 26, 2025 - January 2, 2026
How to register for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for counselling round 3:
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘PG Medical Counselling’ section
- Under ‘Candidate Activity Board’, click on ‘New Registration 2025’
- In the login window, enter your NEET PG Roll Number and Password
- Solve the captcha code and submit the form
- In the candidate dashboard, click on the link for registration
- Provide your personal and academic details
- Upload the scanned copies of your documents
- Pay the online registration fee
- Review your form and carefully submit the form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Login
NEET PG Counselling Round 2 College Reporting Deadline Extended
The MCC has extended the college reporting deadline until 6 PM today, December 26, 2025. Candidates who completed the round 2 counseling will need to report to their allotted colleges within the stipulated deadline to complete their admissions. Students must carry the list of important documents to the institutes to allow smooth processing of the admission verification.
