NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Registration Begin Today at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Register Here

Dec 26, 2025, 11:52 IST

MCC begins NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration today, December 26, 2025, at mcc.nic.in. The deadline to register online is January 2, 2026.

Key Points

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration today, December 26, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online for the round 3 of counselling at mcc.nic.in. The last date to register online is January 2, 2026. 

Students who appeared for the medical exam will need to register online in order to appear for the counselling and seek admission in postgraduate programmes. 

Official Notice: AIQ and State Schedule PG 2025 dated 17.12.2025

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the NEET PG Counselling 2025 key details: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration 
Exam name  National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
Board name  Medical Counselling Commission (MMC)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  mcc.nic.in
Stream  Medical 
Level  Postgraduate (PG)
Total rounds 

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Stray Vacancy Round 
Registration dates  December 26, 2025 - January 2, 2026

How to register for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3? 

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for counselling round 3: 

  1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘PG Medical Counselling’ section
  3. Under ‘Candidate Activity Board’, click on ‘New Registration 2025’
  4. In the login window, enter your NEET PG Roll Number and Password
  5. Solve the captcha code and submit the form
  6. In the candidate dashboard, click on the link for registration
  7. Provide your personal and academic details
  8. Upload the scanned copies of your documents 
  9. Pay the online registration fee
  10. Review your form and carefully submit the form
  11. Download the confirmation page for future reference  

DIRECT LINK - MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Login

NEET PG Counselling Round 2 College Reporting Deadline Extended

The MCC has extended the college reporting deadline until 6 PM today, December 26, 2025. Candidates who completed the round 2 counseling will need to report to their allotted colleges within the stipulated deadline to complete their admissions. Students must carry the list of important documents to the institutes to allow smooth processing of the admission verification. 

ROUND-2

