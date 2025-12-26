UP School Holidays: Schools Forced Shut Due to Cold Wave In Several Districts; Check Guidelines for Parents and Teachers

UP School Holidays: The state of Uttar Pradesh has been hit with a severe cold wave and dense fog, disrupting daily life. The authorities are forced to take precautionary measures to protect children, resulting in closure of several schools in multiple districts across the state.

Varanasi, along with neighboring eastern districts, have reported a sharp drop in temperature and poor visibility. Accordingly, the Varanasi district administration has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 5 for Friday. It applies to government, private and aided schools and has been implemented with immediate effect.

Schools Closed In Several Districts of Uttar Pradesh

Apart from Varanasi, multiple western, central and eastern Uttar Pradesh districts, such as Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur and Meerut, are experiencing similar weather conditions. The dense fog causes reduced visibility on roads, increasing the risk for school buses and other vehicles.