UP School Holidays: Schools Forced Shut Due to Cold Wave In Several Districts; Check Guidelines for Parents and Teachers

Key Points
- Schools across several districts in Uttar Pradesh closed due to severe cold and dense fog.
- Schools in Varanasi ordered the immediate closure of all schools up to Class 5 for Friday.
- This closure is a precautionary measure against the severe cold and dense fog.
UP School Holidays: The state of Uttar Pradesh has been hit with a severe cold wave and dense fog, disrupting daily life. The authorities are forced to take precautionary measures to protect children, resulting in closure of several schools in multiple districts across the state.
Varanasi, along with neighboring eastern districts, have reported a sharp drop in temperature and poor visibility. Accordingly, the Varanasi district administration has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 5 for Friday. It applies to government, private and aided schools and has been implemented with immediate effect.
Schools Closed In Several Districts of Uttar Pradesh
Apart from Varanasi, multiple western, central and eastern Uttar Pradesh districts, such as Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur and Meerut, are experiencing similar weather conditions. The dense fog causes reduced visibility on roads, increasing the risk for school buses and other vehicles.
Due to the cold wave and fog, some districts have closed schools up to Class 8 or revised the school hours, where instead of the usual schedule, the classes will be held from 10 am to 3 pm to help students avoid exposure to early morning cold and fog. In Sambhal district, schools from nursery to Class 12 will be closed on December 26 and 27.
Guidelines For Students, Teachers, and Parents
- As the pre-boards are approaching, eventually followed by the annual board exams, the schools for Classes 9 to 12 have not been completely shut but have introduced favourable revised timings.
- Teachers should make sure classrooms are equipped with appropriate heating arrangements and let students wear heavy winter clothes.
- Parents are advised to seek intimation from their respective schools as rules are subject to change according to the local weather conditions.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation