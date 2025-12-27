Year Ender 2025: List of Major and Key Appointments in India (Download PDF)

UGC NET Admit Card 2025
Year Ender 2025 presents a comprehensive, month-wise list of major and key appointments in India across administration, judiciary, economy, PSUs, and global bodies. This detailed compilation helps readers track leadership changes and download a complete PDF for reference.

List of Major and Key Appointments in India in 2025
This Year 2025 is going to end, but 2025 witnessed a steady reshaping of the leaders across India’s administration, judiciary, economic and as global representatives from India. From the top constitutional position like Vice President of India to the 53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI), and from regular bodies to public sector enterprises, global institutions, and brand leadership are trending this year in 2025.

These Major and Key Appointments in India in 2025 will not only help you all to know about major key appointments in India, but also these major appointments help to crack the various competitive exams, which are very important from the current affairs section.

This Year Ender 2025 is a month-wise list of the major and notable appointments in India in 2025. 

So, go to this major list of appointments and embed this article in your study notes to crack the various exams from this article.

List of Major and Key Appointments in India – 2025

November 2025

S.No.

Appointee

Designation

1

Vivek Singla

Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Power Exchange India Limited (PXIL)

2

Keerthy Suresh

Celebrity Advocate, UNICEF India

3

Jawed Ashraf

Chairman, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO)

4

Sunil Paliwal

Chairman, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI)

5

B. P. Sharma

Chairperson, EPFO Four-Member Cadre Restructuring Committee

6

Lakshman Singh (IRSE)

Managing Director (MD), Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd. – K-RIDE

7

Piyush Gupta

Non-Executive Chairman (India), Temasek Holdings

8

Ramprasad Sridharan

Managing Director (India Operations), PUMA

9

Justice Vikram Nath

Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA)

10

Justice Surya Kant

53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI)

11

Sandip Pradhan

Whole-Time Member, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)

12

Shafali Verma

Brand Ambassador, Haryana State Women’s Commission

13

Shailesh Chandra

President, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA)

14

Rakshit Hargave

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Director, Britannia Industries

15

Rahul Dravid

Brand Ambassador, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. (PPL)

16

Sanjay Garg (IAS, 1994)

Director General (DG), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)

17

Vishvajit Sahay (IDAS)

Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA)

18

Raj Kumar Arora (IDAS)

Financial Advisor (Defence Services)

October 2025

S.No.

Appointee

Designation

1

Shirish Chandra Murmu

Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of three years

2

Shubhanshu Shukla

Brand Ambassador for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

3

Sangram Kumar Mishra

Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited

4

Ruphin Fortunat Zafisambo

Prime Minister of Madagascar

5

S. Divakar

Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) (Additional Charge) of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd.

6

Deepika Padukone

First-ever Mental Health Ambassador of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

7

Justice Prathiba M. Singh

Chair of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Advisory Board of Judges for the 2025–2027 term

8

Nirmal Kumar Minda

President of Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM)

9

Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai

Chairperson of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC)

September 2025

S.No.

Appointee

Designation

1

Urjit Patel

Executive Director (ED) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a three-year term

2

Bhupendra Gupta

Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC Limited)

3

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan

Vice President of India

4

Srinivas Injeti

Chairperson of the Governing Board of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)

5

Sebastien Lecornu

Prime Minister of France

6

Diella

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated Government Minister of Albania (world’s first)

7

Sushila Karki

Interim Prime Minister of Nepal (first woman to hold the post)

8

Jonas Gahr Støre

Prime Minister of Norway for a second consecutive term

9

M. Angamuthu

Chairperson of Mumbai Port Authority

10

L. Satya Srinivas

Executive Director (ED) of Asian Development Bank (ADB) representing India

11

Amita Chaudhary

Chair of Board of United Nations Environment Programme Financial Initiative (UNEP FI) – Principles for Sustainable Insurance (PSI)

August 2025

S.No.

Appointee

Designation

1

Uma Kanjilal

First woman Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)

2

Justin Nsengiyumva

Prime Minister of Rwanda

3

Sanjay Singhal

Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

4

K. J. Patel

Managing Director (MD) of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)

5

Bharat B. Bhatia

Vice Chairman & Editorial Chair of Asia-Pacific Telecommunity’s WRC-27 Preparatory Group

6

Prof. Michele Dougherty

First female Astronomer Royal of United Kingdom (first woman in 350 years)

7

A. Rajarajan

Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)

8

S. Radha Chauhan

Full-time Chairperson of Capacity Building Commission (CBC)

9

Siba Prasad Mohanty

First Managing Director (MD) of Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited (AVFCCL)

10

Gaurav Banerjee

Chairman of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC)

11

Madhuri Dixit

Brand Ambassador of Odisha’s Handloom Industry

12

Zeenat Kureshi

India’s first woman GCC–India Trade Commissioner under an international chamber of commerce

13

Roli Singh

Chairperson of National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention (NACWC)

14

Vishwas Patel

Chairperson of Payments Council of India (2025–2027 term, re-appointed)

15

Anish Dayal Singh

Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) – Internal Affairs

16

Rajit Punhani

Chief Executive Officer of Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)

17

Akash Tripathi

Managing Director of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Limited

18

Hirdesh Kumar

CEO of NATGRID (National Intelligence Grid)

19

Rajiv Ranjan

Vice President of New Development Bank (NDB) for a five-year term

July 2025

S.No.

Appointee

Designation

1

Parag Jain

Chief of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)

2

Sahil Kini

CEO of Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH)

3

Phumtham Wechayachai

Acting Prime Minister of Thailand

4

Priyanka Kakkar

Co-President of Women’s Wing, BRICS CCI

5

Sonali Mishra

First Woman DG of Railway Protection Force (RPF)

6

Kavinder Gupta

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh

7

Abhijat Sheth

Chairperson of the National Medical Commission (NMC)

8

Sanjay Kaul

MD & CEO of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) Company Ltd.

9

R. Doraiswamy

MD & CEO of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)

10

Nitin Gupta

Chairperson of National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA)

11

Yuvraj Singh

Co-owner & Brand Ambassador, Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL)

12

Kranti Prakash Jha

Bihar SVEEP Icon (alongside Nitu Chandra)

13

Ravishankar J.

MD of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL)

14

Yulia Anatoliivna Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine

15

Ajay Seth

Chairman of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI)

June 2025

S.No.

Appointee

Designation

1

Anil Kumble

Brand Ambassador for Karnataka Forest and Wildlife Department

2

Raman Aggarwal

CEO of Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC)

3

Lee Jae-Myung

14th President of South Korea

4

S Mahendra Dev

Chairperson of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)

5

Ashwani Lohani

Director of Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML)

6

Yashasvi Solanki

Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the President of India (First woman officer from Indian Navy)

7

T. Rabi Sankar

Part-time Member of the 16th Finance Commission (XVIFC)

8

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai

Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy)

9

Katrina Kaif

Global Tourism Ambassador of Maldives

10

Devajit Saikia

Chairperson of BCCI Committee on IPL Safety Guidelines

11

Blaise Metreweli

First Woman Chief of UK’s Secret Intelligence Service (MI6)

12

Gombojav Zandanshatar

34th Prime Minister of Mongolia

13

Pakistan

Chair of 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee & Vice-Chair of 1373 Counter-Terrorism Committee (UNSC)

14

Anantha Chandrakasan

Provost of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), First Indian-born in this role

15

Anuradha Thakur

First Woman Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA)

16

Dr. Surjit S. Bhalla

Chairman, Technical Expert Group (TEG) for Household Income Survey 2026 (MoSPI)

May 2025

S.No.

Appointee

Position & Organization

1

Sanjay Jaiswal

Chairperson – Committee on Estimates (2025–2026)

2

IIT Bombay

Nodal Institute – ‘Pushpak’ National Mission on Drone Technology

3

K C Venugopal

Chairperson (Re-appointed) – Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Parliament of India

4

Justice Surya Kant

Executive Chairman – National Legal Services Authority (NALSA)

5

Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski

Chair – IOC Coordination Commission for Olympic Games Brisbane 2032

6

Ajay Kumar

Chairman – Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

7

Harvansh Chawla

Chairman – BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI)

8

Edward Thomas Smith

President – Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), London

9

Arunabha Gosh

South Asia Envoy – COP-30, UN Climate Conference (2025, Belém, Brazil)

10

Sarit Maheshwari

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL)

11

Kamil al-Taib Idris

Prime Minister – Sudan

12

Manoj Kumar Jhawar

Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) – PTC India Limited

13

Michael Guetlein

Head of Development – “Golden Dome” Missile Defense System, USA

14

Ram Mohan M K

Director – Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA)

April 2025

S.No.

Appointee

Position & Organization

1

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Member, Advisory Council on Entrepreneurship and Growth – IMF

2

Nidhi Tiwari

Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi – Government of India

3

Poonam Gupta

Deputy Governor – Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

4

Sivasubramanian Ramann

Chairperson – PFRDA (Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority)

5

Subhash Chander (SC) Ralhan

President – Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO)

6

India

Appointed to UN Intergovernmental Working Group (2025–2027) – ISAR

7

Pratyush Sinha

Chairperson, High-Level Committee on Conflict of Interest – SEBI

8

Dinesh Maheshwari

Chairperson – 23rd Law Commission of India

9

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Chairperson – Athletes Commission, IWLF

10

Mangi Lal Jat

Secretary, DARE & Director General – ICAR

11

Jagmohan

Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) – Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited

12

Ajay Pandey

Vice President, Investment Solutions – AIIB

13

T. Rabi Sankar

Deputy Governor (Re-appointed for 1 year from May 3, 2025) – RBI

14

Jitendra Srivastava

Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) – REC Limited

15

Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE)

Nodal Authority for Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme of India – MNRE

16

Mark Carney

24th Prime Minister – Canada

17

Amitesh Kumar Sinha

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – India Semiconductor Mission (ISM)

18

Tejpaul Bhatia

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Axiom Space

March 2025

S.No.

Appointee

Designation

1

Shirley Botchwey

7th Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations (first African woman to hold the position)

2

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya

Director, National Institutes of Health (NIH), USA

3

Challa Sreenivasalu Setty

Chairman, Indian Banks’ Association (IBA)

4

Steve Waugh

Member, Centre for Australia-India Relations Advisory Board

5

Jasprit Bumrah

Brand Ambassador, L&T Finance Ltd.

6

Rajneet Kohli

Executive Director, Foods and Refreshment Division, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL)

7

Sunil Kakkar

Additional Director and Whole-Time Director, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL)

8

Yusuf Pachmariwala

MD & CEO, Hitachi Cash Management Services (CMS)

9

Ajay Seth

Finance Secretary, Government of India

10

Gopal Vittal

Chairman of the Board, Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA)

11

Rahul Bhave

MD & CEO, Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI)

12

Parminder Chopra

CMD, REC Ltd. (in addition to CMD of PFC)

13

S. K. Majumdar

Executive Director, Canara Bank

14

Rajiv Gauba

Full-Time Member, NITI Aayog

15

Sanjay Singh

Bureau Member, United World Wrestling (UWW)-Asia

16

Ashok Singh Thakur

Chairman, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH)

17

Rishabh Pant

Brand Ambassador, Goibibo

18

Anuj Kumar Singh

Joint Secretary (Director level), UPSC

19

Amitabh Kant

Chancellor (Chairperson), NIIT University

20

Deena Mehta

Independent Director, Fino Payments Bank (Re-appointed)

21

Kirsty Coventry

President, International Olympic Committee (IOC) – First female and African President

22

Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Goodwill Ambassador, VISION 2020 India

23

Indranil Bhattacharyya

Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

24

Jasprit Bumrah

Brand Ambassador, Skechers

25

Rajiv Bajaj

MD & CEO, Bajaj Auto (Re-appointed)

26

Ayushmann Khurrana

‘Fit India Icon’

27

Dr. Lakshmi Venu

Vice Chairman, TAFE

28

Lip-Bu Tan

CEO, Intel Corporation

29

Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman

CEO, Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF)

30

N Ganapathy Subramaniam (NGS)

Chairman, Board of Directors, Tata Communications

31

Arun Mammen

Chairman, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA)

32

Takashi Nakajima

President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd.

33

Atul Kumar Goel

Chief Executive, Indian Banks’ Association (IBA)

34

Vikas Kaushal

CMD, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL)

35

Justice Harish Tandon

Chief Justice, Orissa High Court

36

Justice Joymalya Bagchi

Judge, Supreme Court of India

37

Dr. Mayank Sharma

Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA)

38

Ajay Seth

Additional Charge, Secretary, Department of Revenue

39

Manan Kumar Mishra

Chairman, Bar Council of India (BCI)

40

Diljit Dosanjh

Global Ambassador, Levi’s

41

Ajay Bhadoo

CEO, Government e Marketplace (GeM)

42

Anju Rathi Rana

First Woman Law Secretary of India

February 2025

S.No.

Appointee

Designation

1

Gopal Vittal

Acting Chair of the GSMA Board & Vice Chairman & MD of Bharti Airtel

2

K Balasubramanian

India Subcontinent Sub-Cluster and Banking Head, Citibank

3

Justin Hotard

Incoming CEO of Nokia

4

Maimun Alam

Director in the Ministry of Steel under the Central Staffing Scheme

5

Gyanesh Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India

6

Prabdev (P.D.) Singh

CEO of Standard Chartered Bank for India and South Asia

7

Vivek Joshi

Election Commissioner of India

8

V Anantha Nageswaran

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) of India (extended tenure until March 2027)

9

Kash Patel

Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), USA

10

Shaktikanta Das

Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

11

Sabyasachi Kar

Director of the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG), New Delhi

12

Vijender Gupta

Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly

13

Hein Schumacher

Stepping down as CEO of Unilever (March 2025)

14

IOA Ad-hoc Committee

Managing the affairs of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI)

15

N Chandrasekaran

Head of the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF)

16

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

11th Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)

17

Dorababu Daparti

Deputy CEO of SBI Life Insurance Company

January 2025

S.No.

Appointee

Designation

1

Rajesh Nirwan

Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS)

2

Hisashi Takeuchi

Re-appointment as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maruti Suzuki

3

Deshnee Naidoo

First Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL)

4

Shailesh Kumar Davey

The New CEO of Zoho Corp, a leading cloud software startup

5

Jitender Pal Singh

India’s New Ambassador to Israel

6

Ayushmann Khurrana

Brand ambassador for this year’s edition of FICCI Frames

7

Akhil Gupta

Chairman of Bharti AXA Life Insurance

8

Neeraj Parakh

CEO and Executive Director of Reliance Power

9

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal (IPS)

Additional Director General (ADG) of the Border Security Force (BSF)

10

Justice Alok Aradhe

Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

11

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya

Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

12

Sanjiv Ranjan

Secretary General of Indian Ocean Rim Association

13

Ambarish Kenghe

Group Chief Executive Officer of Angel One, one of India’s leading financial services platforms

14

Gyanendra Pratap Singh

Director General (DG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

15

Justice Arun Mishra

Ombudsman and Ethics Officer of the BCCI

16

Vineet Joshi

Secretary of the Department of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education

17

Justice Krishnan Vinod Chandran

Newest judge of the Supreme Court of India

18

Shri Ashish Naithani

Judge of Uttarakhand High Court

19

Bahadur Singh Sagoo

New president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI)

20

Dr. V. Narayanan

Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of ISRO

21

Azimul Haque

CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board

22

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai (IAS)

New Director-General (DG) of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

23

Manish Singhal

Secretary General of The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM)

24

Bhuvnesh Kumar

CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

Note: Further updates regarding December 2025 appointments will be embedded here as soon as the official data is released.

Conclusion

We hope this year 2025, was well and good for all but for the student who are still in preparation, they all need to freshen-up and make a good with energetic start for your competition exam preparations and this article where all the Major and Key Appointments in India in 2025 is given i a list format in a table format with clean and readeable format to understand very easily.

We hope this compilation serves as a valuable resource for your year-end review and exam preparations.

We hope 2026 brings your bright future, and do not forget to enhance your preparation from this article.

Stay alert for more updates on Jagran Josh!

Note: To download this article in PDF format, click the link below


List of Major and Key Appointments in India in 2025.pdf

