Year Ender 2025: List of Major and Key Appointments in India (Download PDF)

This Year 2025 witnessed a steady reshaping of the leaders across India's administration, judiciary, economic and as global representatives from India. From the top constitutional position like Vice President of India to the 53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI), and from regular bodies to public sector enterprises, global institutions, and brand leadership are trending this year in 2025.
This Year Ender 2025 is a month-wise list of the major and notable appointments in India in 2025.
List of Major and Key Appointments in India – 2025
November 2025
|
S.No.
|
Appointee
|
Designation
|
1
|
Vivek Singla
|
Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Power Exchange India Limited (PXIL)
|
2
|
Keerthy Suresh
|
Celebrity Advocate, UNICEF India
|
3
|
Jawed Ashraf
|
Chairman, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO)
|
4
|
Sunil Paliwal
|
Chairman, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI)
|
5
|
B. P. Sharma
|
Chairperson, EPFO Four-Member Cadre Restructuring Committee
|
6
|
Lakshman Singh (IRSE)
|
Managing Director (MD), Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd. – K-RIDE
|
7
|
Piyush Gupta
|
Non-Executive Chairman (India), Temasek Holdings
|
8
|
Ramprasad Sridharan
|
Managing Director (India Operations), PUMA
|
9
|
Justice Vikram Nath
|
Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA)
|
10
|
Justice Surya Kant
|
53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI)
|
11
|
Sandip Pradhan
|
Whole-Time Member, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)
|
12
|
Shafali Verma
|
Brand Ambassador, Haryana State Women’s Commission
|
13
|
Shailesh Chandra
|
President, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA)
|
14
|
Rakshit Hargave
|
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Director, Britannia Industries
|
15
|
Rahul Dravid
|
Brand Ambassador, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. (PPL)
|
16
|
Sanjay Garg (IAS, 1994)
|
Director General (DG), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)
|
17
|
Vishvajit Sahay (IDAS)
|
Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA)
|
18
|
Raj Kumar Arora (IDAS)
|
Financial Advisor (Defence Services)
October 2025
|
S.No.
|
Appointee
|
Designation
|
1
|
Shirish Chandra Murmu
|
Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of three years
|
2
|
Shubhanshu Shukla
|
Brand Ambassador for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025
|
3
|
Sangram Kumar Mishra
|
Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited
|
4
|
Ruphin Fortunat Zafisambo
|
Prime Minister of Madagascar
|
5
|
S. Divakar
|
Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) (Additional Charge) of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd.
|
6
|
Deepika Padukone
|
First-ever Mental Health Ambassador of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
|
7
|
Justice Prathiba M. Singh
|
Chair of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Advisory Board of Judges for the 2025–2027 term
|
8
|
Nirmal Kumar Minda
|
President of Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM)
|
9
|
Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai
|
Chairperson of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC)
September 2025
|
S.No.
|
Appointee
|
Designation
|
1
|
Urjit Patel
|
Executive Director (ED) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a three-year term
|
2
|
Bhupendra Gupta
|
Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC Limited)
|
3
|
Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan
|
Vice President of India
|
4
|
Srinivas Injeti
|
Chairperson of the Governing Board of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)
|
5
|
Sebastien Lecornu
|
Prime Minister of France
|
6
|
Diella
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated Government Minister of Albania (world’s first)
|
7
|
Sushila Karki
|
Interim Prime Minister of Nepal (first woman to hold the post)
|
8
|
Jonas Gahr Støre
|
Prime Minister of Norway for a second consecutive term
|
9
|
M. Angamuthu
|
Chairperson of Mumbai Port Authority
|
10
|
L. Satya Srinivas
|
Executive Director (ED) of Asian Development Bank (ADB) representing India
|
11
|
Amita Chaudhary
|
Chair of Board of United Nations Environment Programme Financial Initiative (UNEP FI) – Principles for Sustainable Insurance (PSI)
August 2025
|
S.No.
|
Appointee
|
Designation
|
1
|
Uma Kanjilal
|
First woman Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
|
2
|
Justin Nsengiyumva
|
Prime Minister of Rwanda
|
3
|
Sanjay Singhal
|
Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)
|
4
|
K. J. Patel
|
Managing Director (MD) of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)
|
5
|
Bharat B. Bhatia
|
Vice Chairman & Editorial Chair of Asia-Pacific Telecommunity’s WRC-27 Preparatory Group
|
6
|
Prof. Michele Dougherty
|
First female Astronomer Royal of United Kingdom (first woman in 350 years)
|
7
|
A. Rajarajan
|
Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)
|
8
|
S. Radha Chauhan
|
Full-time Chairperson of Capacity Building Commission (CBC)
|
9
|
Siba Prasad Mohanty
|
First Managing Director (MD) of Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited (AVFCCL)
|
10
|
Gaurav Banerjee
|
Chairman of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC)
|
11
|
Madhuri Dixit
|
Brand Ambassador of Odisha’s Handloom Industry
|
12
|
Zeenat Kureshi
|
India’s first woman GCC–India Trade Commissioner under an international chamber of commerce
|
13
|
Roli Singh
|
Chairperson of National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention (NACWC)
|
14
|
Vishwas Patel
|
Chairperson of Payments Council of India (2025–2027 term, re-appointed)
|
15
|
Anish Dayal Singh
|
Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) – Internal Affairs
|
16
|
Rajit Punhani
|
Chief Executive Officer of Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)
|
17
|
Akash Tripathi
|
Managing Director of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Limited
|
18
|
Hirdesh Kumar
|
CEO of NATGRID (National Intelligence Grid)
|
19
|
Rajiv Ranjan
|
Vice President of New Development Bank (NDB) for a five-year term
July 2025
|
S.No.
|
Appointee
|
Designation
|
1
|
Parag Jain
|
Chief of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)
|
2
|
Sahil Kini
|
CEO of Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH)
|
3
|
Phumtham Wechayachai
|
Acting Prime Minister of Thailand
|
4
|
Priyanka Kakkar
|
Co-President of Women’s Wing, BRICS CCI
|
5
|
Sonali Mishra
|
First Woman DG of Railway Protection Force (RPF)
|
6
|
Kavinder Gupta
|
Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh
|
7
|
Abhijat Sheth
|
Chairperson of the National Medical Commission (NMC)
|
8
|
Sanjay Kaul
|
MD & CEO of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) Company Ltd.
|
9
|
R. Doraiswamy
|
MD & CEO of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)
|
10
|
Nitin Gupta
|
Chairperson of National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA)
|
11
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
Co-owner & Brand Ambassador, Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL)
|
12
|
Kranti Prakash Jha
|
Bihar SVEEP Icon (alongside Nitu Chandra)
|
13
|
Ravishankar J.
|
MD of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL)
|
14
|
Yulia Anatoliivna Svyrydenko
|
Prime Minister of Ukraine
|
15
|
Ajay Seth
|
Chairman of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI)
June 2025
|
S.No.
|
Appointee
|
Designation
|
1
|
Anil Kumble
|
Brand Ambassador for Karnataka Forest and Wildlife Department
|
2
|
Raman Aggarwal
|
CEO of Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC)
|
3
|
Lee Jae-Myung
|
14th President of South Korea
|
4
|
S Mahendra Dev
|
Chairperson of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)
|
5
|
Ashwani Lohani
|
Director of Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML)
|
6
|
Yashasvi Solanki
|
Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the President of India (First woman officer from Indian Navy)
|
7
|
T. Rabi Sankar
|
Part-time Member of the 16th Finance Commission (XVIFC)
|
8
|
Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai
|
Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy)
|
9
|
Katrina Kaif
|
Global Tourism Ambassador of Maldives
|
10
|
Devajit Saikia
|
Chairperson of BCCI Committee on IPL Safety Guidelines
|
11
|
Blaise Metreweli
|
First Woman Chief of UK’s Secret Intelligence Service (MI6)
|
12
|
Gombojav Zandanshatar
|
34th Prime Minister of Mongolia
|
13
|
Pakistan
|
Chair of 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee & Vice-Chair of 1373 Counter-Terrorism Committee (UNSC)
|
14
|
Anantha Chandrakasan
|
Provost of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), First Indian-born in this role
|
15
|
Anuradha Thakur
|
First Woman Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA)
|
16
|
Dr. Surjit S. Bhalla
|
Chairman, Technical Expert Group (TEG) for Household Income Survey 2026 (MoSPI)
May 2025
|
S.No.
|
Appointee
|
Position & Organization
|
1
|
Sanjay Jaiswal
|
Chairperson – Committee on Estimates (2025–2026)
|
2
|
IIT Bombay
|
Nodal Institute – ‘Pushpak’ National Mission on Drone Technology
|
3
|
K C Venugopal
|
Chairperson (Re-appointed) – Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Parliament of India
|
4
|
Justice Surya Kant
|
Executive Chairman – National Legal Services Authority (NALSA)
|
5
|
Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski
|
Chair – IOC Coordination Commission for Olympic Games Brisbane 2032
|
6
|
Ajay Kumar
|
Chairman – Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|
7
|
Harvansh Chawla
|
Chairman – BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI)
|
8
|
Edward Thomas Smith
|
President – Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), London
|
9
|
Arunabha Gosh
|
South Asia Envoy – COP-30, UN Climate Conference (2025, Belém, Brazil)
|
10
|
Sarit Maheshwari
|
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL)
|
11
|
Kamil al-Taib Idris
|
Prime Minister – Sudan
|
12
|
Manoj Kumar Jhawar
|
Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) – PTC India Limited
|
13
|
Michael Guetlein
|
Head of Development – “Golden Dome” Missile Defense System, USA
|
14
|
Ram Mohan M K
|
Director – Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA)
April 2025
|
S.No.
|
Appointee
|
Position & Organization
|
1
|
Natarajan Chandrasekaran
|
Member, Advisory Council on Entrepreneurship and Growth – IMF
|
2
|
Nidhi Tiwari
|
Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi – Government of India
|
3
|
Poonam Gupta
|
Deputy Governor – Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
|
4
|
Sivasubramanian Ramann
|
Chairperson – PFRDA (Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority)
|
5
|
Subhash Chander (SC) Ralhan
|
President – Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO)
|
6
|
India
|
Appointed to UN Intergovernmental Working Group (2025–2027) – ISAR
|
7
|
Pratyush Sinha
|
Chairperson, High-Level Committee on Conflict of Interest – SEBI
|
8
|
Dinesh Maheshwari
|
Chairperson – 23rd Law Commission of India
|
9
|
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
|
Chairperson – Athletes Commission, IWLF
|
10
|
Mangi Lal Jat
|
Secretary, DARE & Director General – ICAR
|
11
|
Jagmohan
|
Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) – Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited
|
12
|
Ajay Pandey
|
Vice President, Investment Solutions – AIIB
|
13
|
T. Rabi Sankar
|
Deputy Governor (Re-appointed for 1 year from May 3, 2025) – RBI
|
14
|
Jitendra Srivastava
|
Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) – REC Limited
|
15
|
Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE)
|
Nodal Authority for Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme of India – MNRE
|
16
|
Mark Carney
|
24th Prime Minister – Canada
|
17
|
Amitesh Kumar Sinha
|
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – India Semiconductor Mission (ISM)
|
18
|
Tejpaul Bhatia
|
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Axiom Space
March 2025
|
S.No.
|
Appointee
|
Designation
|
1
|
Shirley Botchwey
|
7th Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations (first African woman to hold the position)
|
2
|
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
|
Director, National Institutes of Health (NIH), USA
|
3
|
Challa Sreenivasalu Setty
|
Chairman, Indian Banks’ Association (IBA)
|
4
|
Steve Waugh
|
Member, Centre for Australia-India Relations Advisory Board
|
5
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Brand Ambassador, L&T Finance Ltd.
|
6
|
Rajneet Kohli
|
Executive Director, Foods and Refreshment Division, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL)
|
7
|
Sunil Kakkar
|
Additional Director and Whole-Time Director, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL)
|
8
|
Yusuf Pachmariwala
|
MD & CEO, Hitachi Cash Management Services (CMS)
|
9
|
Ajay Seth
|
Finance Secretary, Government of India
|
10
|
Gopal Vittal
|
Chairman of the Board, Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA)
|
11
|
Rahul Bhave
|
MD & CEO, Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI)
|
12
|
Parminder Chopra
|
CMD, REC Ltd. (in addition to CMD of PFC)
|
13
|
S. K. Majumdar
|
Executive Director, Canara Bank
|
14
|
Rajiv Gauba
|
Full-Time Member, NITI Aayog
|
15
|
Sanjay Singh
|
Bureau Member, United World Wrestling (UWW)-Asia
|
16
|
Ashok Singh Thakur
|
Chairman, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH)
|
17
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Brand Ambassador, Goibibo
|
18
|
Anuj Kumar Singh
|
Joint Secretary (Director level), UPSC
|
19
|
Amitabh Kant
|
Chancellor (Chairperson), NIIT University
|
20
|
Deena Mehta
|
Independent Director, Fino Payments Bank (Re-appointed)
|
21
|
Kirsty Coventry
|
President, International Olympic Committee (IOC) – First female and African President
|
22
|
Krishnamachari Srikkanth
|
Goodwill Ambassador, VISION 2020 India
|
23
|
Indranil Bhattacharyya
|
Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
|
24
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Brand Ambassador, Skechers
|
25
|
Rajiv Bajaj
|
MD & CEO, Bajaj Auto (Re-appointed)
|
26
|
Ayushmann Khurrana
|
‘Fit India Icon’
|
27
|
Dr. Lakshmi Venu
|
Vice Chairman, TAFE
|
28
|
Lip-Bu Tan
|
CEO, Intel Corporation
|
29
|
Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman
|
CEO, Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF)
|
30
|
N Ganapathy Subramaniam (NGS)
|
Chairman, Board of Directors, Tata Communications
|
31
|
Arun Mammen
|
Chairman, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA)
|
32
|
Takashi Nakajima
|
President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd.
|
33
|
Atul Kumar Goel
|
Chief Executive, Indian Banks’ Association (IBA)
|
34
|
Vikas Kaushal
|
CMD, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL)
|
35
|
Justice Harish Tandon
|
Chief Justice, Orissa High Court
|
36
|
Justice Joymalya Bagchi
|
Judge, Supreme Court of India
|
37
|
Dr. Mayank Sharma
|
Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA)
|
38
|
Ajay Seth
|
Additional Charge, Secretary, Department of Revenue
|
39
|
Manan Kumar Mishra
|
Chairman, Bar Council of India (BCI)
|
40
|
Diljit Dosanjh
|
Global Ambassador, Levi’s
|
41
|
Ajay Bhadoo
|
CEO, Government e Marketplace (GeM)
|
42
|
Anju Rathi Rana
|
First Woman Law Secretary of India
February 2025
|
S.No.
|
Appointee
|
Designation
|
1
|
Gopal Vittal
|
Acting Chair of the GSMA Board & Vice Chairman & MD of Bharti Airtel
|
2
|
K Balasubramanian
|
India Subcontinent Sub-Cluster and Banking Head, Citibank
|
3
|
Justin Hotard
|
Incoming CEO of Nokia
|
4
|
Maimun Alam
|
Director in the Ministry of Steel under the Central Staffing Scheme
|
5
|
Gyanesh Kumar
|
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India
|
6
|
Prabdev (P.D.) Singh
|
CEO of Standard Chartered Bank for India and South Asia
|
7
|
Vivek Joshi
|
Election Commissioner of India
|
8
|
V Anantha Nageswaran
|
Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) of India (extended tenure until March 2027)
|
9
|
Kash Patel
|
Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), USA
|
10
|
Shaktikanta Das
|
Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
|
11
|
Sabyasachi Kar
|
Director of the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG), New Delhi
|
12
|
Vijender Gupta
|
Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly
|
13
|
Hein Schumacher
|
Stepping down as CEO of Unilever (March 2025)
|
14
|
IOA Ad-hoc Committee
|
Managing the affairs of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI)
|
15
|
N Chandrasekaran
|
Head of the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF)
|
16
|
Tuhin Kanta Pandey
|
11th Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)
|
17
|
Dorababu Daparti
|
Deputy CEO of SBI Life Insurance Company
January 2025
|
S.No.
|
Appointee
|
Designation
|
1
|
Rajesh Nirwan
|
Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS)
|
2
|
Hisashi Takeuchi
|
Re-appointment as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maruti Suzuki
|
3
|
Deshnee Naidoo
|
First Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL)
|
4
|
Shailesh Kumar Davey
|
The New CEO of Zoho Corp, a leading cloud software startup
|
5
|
Jitender Pal Singh
|
India’s New Ambassador to Israel
|
6
|
Ayushmann Khurrana
|
Brand ambassador for this year’s edition of FICCI Frames
|
7
|
Akhil Gupta
|
Chairman of Bharti AXA Life Insurance
|
8
|
Neeraj Parakh
|
CEO and Executive Director of Reliance Power
|
9
|
Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal (IPS)
|
Additional Director General (ADG) of the Border Security Force (BSF)
|
10
|
Justice Alok Aradhe
|
Chief Justice of Bombay High Court
|
11
|
Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya
|
Chief Justice of Delhi High Court
|
12
|
Sanjiv Ranjan
|
Secretary General of Indian Ocean Rim Association
|
13
|
Ambarish Kenghe
|
Group Chief Executive Officer of Angel One, one of India’s leading financial services platforms
|
14
|
Gyanendra Pratap Singh
|
Director General (DG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
|
15
|
Justice Arun Mishra
|
Ombudsman and Ethics Officer of the BCCI
|
16
|
Vineet Joshi
|
Secretary of the Department of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education
|
17
|
Justice Krishnan Vinod Chandran
|
Newest judge of the Supreme Court of India
|
18
|
Shri Ashish Naithani
|
Judge of Uttarakhand High Court
|
19
|
Bahadur Singh Sagoo
|
New president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI)
|
20
|
Dr. V. Narayanan
|
Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of ISRO
|
21
|
Azimul Haque
|
CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board
|
22
|
Faiz Ahmed Kidwai (IAS)
|
New Director-General (DG) of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)
|
23
|
Manish Singhal
|
Secretary General of The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM)
|
24
|
Bhuvnesh Kumar
|
CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)
Note: Further updates regarding December 2025 appointments will be embedded here as soon as the official data is released.
Conclusion
