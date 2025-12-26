Did you know that India is often called a land of endless wonders? From the tall, snowy peaks of the Himalayas to the calm backwaters of the south, every corner of this country has a story to tell. It is a place where nature shows off its best colours, making it one of the most beautiful destinations in the world. Many people compare parts of India to famous places like Switzerland or the French Riviera. But there is one special spot in the north that feels like a dream. In the heart of Jammu and Kashmir, there is a valley so lush and fertile that it feeds the entire region with its sweetness. Do you know which valley is known as the "Fruit Bowl of Kashmir"? In this article, we will explore this hidden gem. We'll look at why it is so famous, the delicious treats it grows, and why it is a must-visit for anyone who loves nature.

What Is The Fruit Bowl Of The Kashmir Valley? The Lolab Valley, located in the northern Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, is known as the fruit bowl of Kashmir. Often referred to as the "Fruit Bowl of Jammu and Kashmir," this oval-shaped valley is famous for its vast orchards of apples, cherries, peaches, apricots, and walnuts. Spanning about 26 kilometres in length, it is blessed with fertile soil and the crystal-clear waters of the Lahwal River. Lolab is a sub-valley of the central Kashmir Valley and is highly significant for its contribution to the region's horticulture. While the town of Sopore is known as the "Apple Town" for its thriving trade, it is the natural riches of the Lolab Valley that earn it the "Fruit Bowl" title. 10 Lesser-known Facts About Lolab Valley The valley is named after Maharaja Lolo, an ancient ruler who is said to have founded the region.

The famous Urdu poet Sir Muhammad Iqbal was so moved by its beauty that he wrote a dedicated poem titled "O Valley of Lolab!"

While Lolab grows the fruit, the nearby town of Sopore hosts Asia's second-largest fruit market (Mandi) to sell it.

Because of the prosperity brought by the fruit trade, parts of this region are often locally nicknamed "Chhota London" due to the large, modern houses built by farmers.

The valley is dotted with natural springs, the most famous being the Lavnag Spring, which is 3 feet deep and stays crystal clear year-round.

It houses the Kalaroos Caves, which local legends claim once contained secret tunnels leading all the way to Russia.

Unlike Gulmarg or Pahalgam, Lolab is considered an "untouched" destination, meaning it is still pristine, free of mass tourism, and incredibly peaceful.

When viewed from above, the entire valley has a distinct, perfect oval shape, covering approximately 61 square kilometres.

The dense forests of deodar and pine surrounding the orchards are home to rare animals like the Himalayan black bear and the snow leopard.

It is the resting place of the famous saint Kashyap Reshi, located near the village of Lalpora, making it a site of spiritual importance. Which Place Is Known As The Fruit Bowl Of India? While Lolab Valley holds the title of Kashmir's "Fruit Bowl", on a national level, the state of Himachal Pradesh is celebrated as the "Fruit Bowl of India". Here is a breakdown of why this state and its specific regions carry these titles:

Himachal Pradesh: The National Fruit Bowl Himachal Pradesh is officially known as the "Fruit Bowl of India" for its massive, diverse production of temperate fruits. The state's varied altitude and cool Himalayan climate provide the perfect environment for orchards to thrive. It is a major supplier for the entire country, contributing significantly to India's economy through horticulture. While it is famous for many fruits, it is most well-known as the "Apple State", producing nearly 80% of India's total apple crop. The "Apple Bowl" (Kotgarh) Within Himachal Pradesh, the Kotgarh region in the Shimla district is often called the "Apple Bowl of India". This is the birthplace of the country's commercial apple industry. In the early 20th century, an American named Samuel Evans Stokes planted the first delicious variety of apple trees here. Today, the entire valley is a sea of apple trees, and the high-quality fruit from Kotgarh is exported globally for its superior crunch and sweetness.