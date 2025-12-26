Bihar SHS ANM Answer Key 2025 OUT: Download Response Sheet Link Here

Bihar SHS ANM Answer Key 2025 OUT: The State Health Society (SHS), Bihar, released the Bihar SHS ANM Answer Key 2025 on December 26, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) recruitment exam conducted on December 17, 18, and 19, 2025, can now download their provisional answer keys and response sheets.
Candidates can download the Bihar SHS ANM Answer Key 2025 by logging into their account with their registration number and date of birth. In case of any discrepancy candidates can raise their objections and the objection link is active till December 28, 2025 (11:55 PM)
Bihar SHS ANM Answer Key 2025 OUT
State Health Society, Bihar, has activated the direct link to check the Bihar SHS ANM Answer Key on the official website of the State Health Society, Bihar. Candidates must download their response sheets immediately to calculate their estimated scores
Click Here to Download Bihar SHS ANM Answer Key 2025 (Active Now)
Bihar SHS ANM Answer Key 2025: Overview
SHS has released the Bihar SHS ANM Answer Key 2025 on December 26, 2025 and candidates will be able to raise objections till December 28, 2025. Check the table below for Bihr SHS ANM Answer Key 2025
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Bihar SHS ANM Exam 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
State Health Society (SHS), Bihar
|
Advertisement No.
|
08/2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
5006 Posts
|
Exam Dates
|
December 17, 18, and 19, 2025
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
December 26, 2025
|
Objection Window
|
December 26 to December 28, 2025
|
Official Website
|
shs.bihar.gov.in
How to Download the Bihar SHS ANM Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can download the Bihar SHS ANM Answer Key by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official, shs.bihar.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the recruitment button
- Now click on the Bihar SHS ANM Answer Key 2025
- Log in with registration number and password.
- Answer Key will be displayed on the screen
- Match the responses and calculate your estimated marks
- Save the PDF for future reference
Steps to Raise Objections Against Bihar ANM Answer Key 2025
If candidates any issue in the official answer key, then they can raise their objections and challenge the answer key
- Visit the official, shs.bihar.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the recruitment button
- Now click on the Bihar SHS ANM Answer Key 2025
- Log in with registration number and password.
- Now select the question you want to raise objection
- Provide the documentary evidence to support your claim
- Pay the required fees.
- Click on the submit button.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation