Bihar SHS ANM Answer Key 2025 OUT: Download Response Sheet Link Here

Bihar SHS ANM Answer Key 2025 OUT: The State Health Society (SHS), Bihar, released the Bihar SHS ANM Answer Key 2025 on December 26, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) recruitment exam conducted on December 17, 18, and 19, 2025, can now download their provisional answer keys and response sheets.

Candidates can download the Bihar SHS ANM Answer Key 2025 by logging into their account with their registration number and date of birth. In case of any discrepancy candidates can raise their objections and the objection link is active till December 28, 2025 (11:55 PM)

Bihar SHS ANM Answer Key 2025 OUT

State Health Society, Bihar, has activated the direct link to check the Bihar SHS ANM Answer Key on the official website of the State Health Society, Bihar. Candidates must download their response sheets immediately to calculate their estimated scores