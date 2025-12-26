School Holiday on 27 December 2025 (Saturday): Schools Closed in THESE States, Check Details Here

The holiday status for schools tomorrow, Saturday, December 27, is now officially confirmed across several states. Many regions were already observing closures due to ongoing winter vacations or severe cold wave conditions. However, the list of closed educational institutions has expanded as several more states have declared a holiday.

This additional closure is primarily in observance of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. Saturday, December 27, marks the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru, a significant religious occasion for which numerous state governments have mandated a non-working day for schools. This ensures that students and staff in these areas receive an extended weekend.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Official Public Holidays

To honor the legacy of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who stood for courage and justice, multiple state governments have declared a public holiday on December 27, 2025.