School Holiday on 27 December 2025 (Saturday): Schools Closed in THESE States, Check Details Here

By Anisha Mishra
Dec 26, 2025, 16:57 IST

Schools, colleges in several Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Haryana, and Chandigarh, are anticipated to be closed on Saturday, December 27, 2025. This public holiday is in observance of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru. Furthermore, widespread school disruptions are affecting North India due to a combination of severe air pollution and extreme cold/fog.

The holiday status for schools tomorrow, Saturday, December 27, is now officially confirmed across several states. Many regions were already observing closures due to ongoing winter vacations or severe cold wave conditions. However, the list of closed educational institutions has expanded as several more states have declared a holiday.

This additional closure is primarily in observance of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. Saturday, December 27, marks the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru, a significant religious occasion for which numerous state governments have mandated a non-working day for schools. This ensures that students and staff in these areas receive an extended weekend.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Official Public Holidays

To honor the legacy of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who stood for courage and justice, multiple state governments have declared a public holiday on December 27, 2025.

  • Uttar Pradesh: The UP government has officially declared a public holiday. All schools, colleges, and government offices across all districts will remain closed.

  • Punjab: As a gazetted holiday, all educational institutions and government departments in Punjab will be shut.

  • Uttarakhand: A public holiday has been announced; schools and government offices will not function.

  • Bihar: District administrations in several parts of Bihar have issued orders for a public holiday, leading to the closure of schools and colleges.

  • Chandigarh (UT): Educational institutions and government offices in the Union Territory will remain closed.

  • Haryana: Most districts observe this as a public holiday. Parents are advised to verify with local school circulars for district-specific notifications.

States with Scheduled Winter Vacations

In these states, schools were already scheduled to be closed regardless of the Jayanti:

  • Rajasthan: Under the 10-day winter break (Dec 25 – Jan 4). All schools remain closed.

  • Punjab & J&K: Schools are already in the midst of their extended winter holidays.

  • Kerala: Most schools are on their Christmas-New Year break (Dec 24 – Jan 4).

Weather-Related & Administrative Closures

In regions without a gazetted holiday for the Jayanti, weather conditions and administrative rules still play a role:

  • Delhi-NCR: Most private schools are closed for the "Christmas-New Year" week. For government schools, December 27 is a Fourth Saturday, which is a holiday for many staff members and students.

  • Jhansi (UP): While UP has a general holiday for the Jayanti, if any essential activities occur, they will follow the winter timing (10:00 AM to 3:00 PM).

  • Other States (Himachal, Delhi, Odisha): The day may be observed as a "Restricted Holiday." Students should check official school portals for final confirmation.

What is Closed on December 27, 2025?

State/Region

Holiday Status

Primary Reason

Uttar Pradesh

Closed

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Punjab

Closed

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti / Winter Break

Rajasthan

Closed

Official Winter Vacation

Uttarakhand

Closed

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Bihar

Closed

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Delhi (Private)

Closed

Christmas-New Year Break

Chandigarh

Closed

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Kerala

Closed

Christmas Break

Note for Students

This holiday marks an excellent opportunity to learn about the life of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. His teachings on equality and sacrifice are a vital part of Indian history. With many schools transitioning into winter vacations immediately after this weekend, this holiday effectively kicks off the year-end festive mood for millions.

Disclaimer: While state orders are official, some residential or international schools may have different schedules. Please confirm with your specific institution's official communication channels.

Winter Vacation in Delhi Schools 2025-26

Students can enjoy school winter breaks in Delhi from December 23, 2025 to January 1, 2026. The dates are announced by the local authorities and may likely to be changed as per the weather conditions and related advisories. Students and parents are suggested to get winter break updates from the responsible authorities. 

Students are requested to keep on checking the article for latest updates in school holidays tomorrow and other days. Also, check with your local school authorities to confirm the announcements. 

