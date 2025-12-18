CTET 2026 Application Form
BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2025 Released at rectt.bsf.gov.in, Download PET Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Dec 18, 2025, 10:46 IST

BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2025 Download link has been activated by the order Security Force (BSF) for the PET round for Head Constable posts. Candidates applied for 1121 Head Constable posts can download their hall ticket after using the link at rectt.bsf.gov.in. Check all details here. 

BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2025: Border Security Force (BSF) has released the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)round for the posts of Head Constable (RO/RM). Candidates applied successfully for the Head Constable posts are advised to download the hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in. You are advised to carry the BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2025 with essential documents including valid Photo Identity card at the PET Venue. You can access the hall ticket download here in this article.
Selection for these posts is to be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Physical Efficiency Test/ Computer Based Test followed by Document Verification round.

BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2025 Link

BSF has activated the Head Constable PET Admit Card 2025 link for 1121 posts released earlier.  Candidates will need to enter their login credenteials to the link to download the admit card. The admit card will provide you all the crucia details including PET/DV date, time, reporting time, and exam venue. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day. 

BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2025

Direct Link

BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2025 Overview 

Earlier BSF had launched the recruitmnet drive for Head Constable (RO/RM). Below are the detailed overview of the recruitment drive-

Aspect

Details

Conducting Authority

Directorate General Border Security Force

Post Name

Head Constable

Vacancies

1121

Admit Card Status

Out

Selection Process

Physical Efficiency Test

Computer Based Test

Document Verification

Salary

Rs 25500 - Rs 81100

Official Website

rectt.bsf.gov.in

How to Download BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the Head Constable Admit Card after following the steps given below

  • Visit the official website.i.e.bsf.nic.in.
  • Click on BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2025
  • Enter Registration Number, Password, Captcha and click on next.
  • The admit card will be available on the screen.
  • Candidates can download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

 

