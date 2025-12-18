BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2025 Released at rectt.bsf.gov.in, Download PET Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2025: Border Security Force (BSF) has released the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)round for the posts of Head Constable (RO/RM). Candidates applied successfully for the Head Constable posts are advised to download the hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in. You are advised to carry the BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2025 with essential documents including valid Photo Identity card at the PET Venue. You can access the hall ticket download here in this article.

Selection for these posts is to be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Physical Efficiency Test/ Computer Based Test followed by Document Verification round.

BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2025 Link

BSF has activated the Head Constable PET Admit Card 2025 link for 1121 posts released earlier. Candidates will need to enter their login credenteials to the link to download the admit card. The admit card will provide you all the crucia details including PET/DV date, time, reporting time, and exam venue. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day.