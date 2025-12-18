DRDO Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For Various Apprentice Posts, Check Interview Schedule And More

DRDO DLRL Recruitment 2025: The Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), Hyderabad under the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Ministry of Defence has invited online applications for Apprentice posts. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for the posts including Graduate and Technician Apprentice in different disciplines. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of walk-in interview schedule on December 22 and 23, 2025.

Candidates will get the complete details about the DLRL application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

DLRL Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Selection for these Graduate and Technician posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in walk-in-interview. Check the details interview schedule given below-