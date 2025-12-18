DRDO Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For Various Apprentice Posts, Check Interview Schedule And More

DRDO DLRL Recruitment 2025: The Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), Hyderabad under the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Ministry of Defence has invited online applications for Apprentice posts. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for the posts including Graduate and Technician Apprentice in different disciplines. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of walk-in interview schedule on December 22 and 23, 2025.
Candidates will get the complete details about the DLRL application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.
DLRL Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
Selection for these Graduate and Technician posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in walk-in-interview. Check the details interview schedule given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Interview Date
|22 and 23 December, 2025
|Venue:
|Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), Chandrayanagutta, Hyderabad-500 005.
|Reporting Time:
|09:30 hrs to 11:00 hrs on both day
DLRL Recruitment 2025 Vacancies
A total of 46 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of Graduate and Technician Apprentice posts in different disciplines. Check the discipline wise vacancy-
|Graduate Apprentice
|30
|Technician Apprentice
|06
|Graduate (Non-Technical)
|10
DLRL 2025 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the official notification through the link given below:
DLRL 2025 Download PDF
What is the DLRL 2025 Eligibility and Age Limit?
The post's wise eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the DRDO. Candidates willing to apply for these posts should possess the required educational qualification and other eligibility parameters given below-
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.
How To Apply for the DLRL 2025?
Interested and eligible candidates are advised to register on nats.education.gov.in and should attend the interview as per the schedule with original educational qualification certificates, one copy set, other reservation certificates (if applicable), and a duly filled-in application proforma as mentioned in the notification.
