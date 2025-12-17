RBSE Class 10 Social Science Model Papers 2025-26: Download Sample Paper PDF

1

Multiple Choice Questions: Answer the following questions by selecting the correct option and write them in the answer sheet. (i) The Civil Code of 1804 AD was related to Which of the following? (A) Nepoleon Bonaparte (B) Metternich (C) Giuseppe Mazzini (D) Louis Phi (ii) When did the First World War begin? (A) 1914 AD (B) 1924 AD (C) 1939 AD (D) 1904 AD (iii) Who invented the Spinning Jenny Machine? (A) Matthew Boulton (B) James Hargreaves (C) James Watt (D) Newcomen (iv) “Printing is the ultimate gift of God and the greatest one.” who said the above Statement? (A) Menacchio (B) Erasmus (C) Martin Luther (D) Guten (v) Where did the British Indian Government establish a canal colony (Nahar Basti) for the Cultivation of Wheat and cotton? (A) Kerala (B) Bihar (C) Punjab (D) Madhya Pr (vi) When was the Indian Wildlife (protection) Act Implemented? (A) 1972 (B) 1970 (C) 1960 (D) 1947 (vii) Which one of the following Industries uses Bauxite as a raw material ? (A) Aluminium smelting (B) Paper (C) Cement (D) Iron and (viii) Which is not a Renewable Resource? (A) Wind (B) Metals (C) Water (D) Forests (ix) "Golden Quadrilateral" Scheme is related to which transport? (A) Railways (B) Airways (C) Waterways (D) Road (x) Subject like marriage, adoption and succession come under which list of subject of the federal system. (A) Union list (B) State list (C) Concurrent list (D) Residuary subject (xi) The Sinhalese community is associated with which country ? (A) Belgium (B) Bhutan (C) Srilanka (D) Nepal (xii) What is the current sex ratio of India ? (A) 929 (B) 849 (C) 919 (D) 819 (xiii) Who was the founder of integral humanism ? (A) Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (B) Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (C) Ram Manohar Lohia (D) Jai Prakash Nara