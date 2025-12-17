RBSE Class 10 Social Science Model Papers 2025-26: Download Sample Paper PDF

RBSE Class 10 Social Science Model Paper 2025-26: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer has released the RBSE Class 10 Social Science Model Paper 2025–26 to support students in their board exam preparation. This model paper is prepared strictly according to the latest RBSE syllabus and exam pattern, helping students understand the types of questions and marks distribution.
The model paper cover all major sections of Social Science, including History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics. This model paper is now available on the official RBSE website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To help students prepare efficiently, we have provided RBSE Class 10 Social Science Model Paper PDF in this article. By solving this paper regularly, students can improve conceptual clarity, time management, and confidence for the final examination.
RBSE Class 10 Social Science Model Paper 2025-26: Key Highlights
Check the following table for RBSE Class 10 Social Science Model Papers 2025-26 details:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE)
|
Class
|
Class 10
|
Subject
|
Social Science
|
Academic Session
|
2025–26
|
Sections Included
|
History, Geography, Political Science, Economics
|
Question Types
|
MCQs, Short Answer, Long Answer
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Medium
|
Hindi / English
|
Official Website
|
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE Class 10 Social Science Model Paper 2025-26
|
Question Number
|
Questions
|
SECTION- A
|
1
|
Multiple Choice Questions: Answer the following questions by selecting the correct option
and write them in the answer sheet.
(i) The Civil Code of 1804 AD was related to Which of the following?
(A) Nepoleon Bonaparte
(B) Metternich
(C) Giuseppe Mazzini
(D) Louis Phi
(ii) When did the First World War begin?
(A) 1914 AD
(B) 1924 AD
(C) 1939 AD
(D) 1904 AD
(iii) Who invented the Spinning Jenny Machine?
(A) Matthew Boulton
(B) James Hargreaves
(C) James Watt
(D) Newcomen
(iv) “Printing is the ultimate gift of God and the greatest one.” who said the above Statement?
(A) Menacchio
(B) Erasmus
(C) Martin Luther
(D) Guten
(v) Where did the British Indian Government establish a canal colony (Nahar Basti) for the Cultivation of Wheat and cotton?
(A) Kerala
(B) Bihar
(C) Punjab
(D) Madhya Pr
(vi) When was the Indian Wildlife (protection) Act Implemented?
(A) 1972
(B) 1970
(C) 1960
(D) 1947
(vii) Which one of the following Industries uses Bauxite as a raw material ?
(A) Aluminium smelting
(B) Paper
(C) Cement
(D) Iron and
(viii) Which is not a Renewable Resource?
(A) Wind
(B) Metals
(C) Water
(D) Forests
(ix) "Golden Quadrilateral" Scheme is related to which transport?
(A) Railways
(B) Airways
(C) Waterways
(D) Road
(x) Subject like marriage, adoption and succession come under which list of subject of the federal
system.
(A) Union list
(B) State list
(C) Concurrent list
(D) Residuary subject
(xi) The Sinhalese community is associated with which country ?
(A) Belgium
(B) Bhutan
(C) Srilanka
(D) Nepal
(xii) What is the current sex ratio of India ?
(A) 929
(B) 849
(C) 919
(D) 819
(xiii) Who was the founder of integral humanism ?
(A) Shyama Prasad Mukherjee
(B) Deen Dayal Upadhyaya
(C) Ram Manohar Lohia
(D) Jai Prakash Nara
Students can download the Social Science Model Paper 2025-26 from the given provided link:
RBSE Class 10 Social Science Model Paper 2025-2026 PDF
Steps to Download RBSE Class 10 Science Model Paper 2025-26
Students can check the following steps to download the RBSE Class 10 Science Model Papers 2025-26:
Step 1: Go to the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Books/Old Papers/Model Questions” from the left-side menu.
Step 3: Select “Model Papers 2025–26” from the given options.
Step 4: Choose the Class 10 section.
Step 5: Open the Class 10 Science PDF from the list of subjects.
Step 6: Scroll down and download the Science model paper for exam preparation.
Benefits of Solving RBSE Class 10 Science Model Paper 2025-26
Solving RBSE Class 10 Science model papers regularly helps students prepare better for the final examination.
-
Conceptual Understanding: Helps students clearly understand important science concepts and topics.
-
Exam Pattern Awareness: Makes students familiar with the latest exam pattern and question types.
-
Time Management: Improves speed and helps manage time effectively during the exam.
-
Practice of Important Questions: Gives practice of frequently asked and high-weightage questions.
-
Confidence Boost: Builds confidence and reduces exam fear through regular practice.
RBSE Class 10 Social Science Model Papers 2025–26 are a valuable resource for smart and focused exam preparation. Regular practice helps students score better with confidence and clarity.
