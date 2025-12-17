School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This morning's news segment is dedicated to keeping you informed about what’s happening in India and around the world, across key areas. Reading these headlines is vital because it helps you connect your classroom learning to real-world issues—understanding national progress, global events, and future job trends. By staying updated, you sharpen your thinking skills and grow into responsible, knowledgeable citizens. Now, let’s begin with the top news that shapes our world today.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Indian Railways achieves over 99 per cent electrification of Broad Gauge Network
-
Rajya Sabha takes up Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Bill 2025 for consideration and passing
-
President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Hyderabad on annual southern sojourn
-
Parliament passes Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025
-
Govt says no breach of Aadhaar card holders’ data from the UIDAI database till date
-
Over 53 Lakh candidates trained under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana in last five years
-
Over Rs 7,000 Crore saved through Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System
-
-
Lok Sabha takes up Nuclear Energy Bill for consideration and passing
-
Indian Army receives three AH-64E Apache Helicopters from Boeing
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
US President Donald Trump orders a total blockade on sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela
-
PM Modi says, Global South is writing its own destiny; Addresses Joint Session of Ethiopia’s Parliament in Addis Ababa
-
New Delhi summons Bangladesh High Commissioner to India to convey strong concerns at deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh
-
Indian film ‘Homebound’ shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at Oscars 2026
-
EAM Dr S Jaishankar extends National Day greetings to Bhutan
-
EAM Dr S Jaishankar meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem
-
US President Trump calls India an “amazing country” and praises PM Modi’s friendship
-
Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine to begin in New Delhi
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
India to take on South Africa in fourth T20I at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium
-
India Posts 408/7 Against Malaysia in U-19 Asia Cup 2025
-
Under-19 Asia Cup: India to Face Malaysia Today
-
Manu Bhaker & Simranpreet Kaur Brar win gold at 68th National Shooting Championships
-
Congratulations pour in for Indian team for winning Squash World Cup
-
Maharashtra CM launches state-level sports initiative Project Mahadeva
-
India beat South Africa by seven wickets in third T20 at Dharamsala
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
India’s WPI Inflation remains negative at 0.32% in november
-
SAIL Reports 27% Growth in Monthly Sales
-
Most Asian Markets Close Lower, Giving Up Early Gains
-
Sensex and Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak
-
Sensex Falls 436 Points, Nifty Slips 121; Mid and Small Caps Outperform
-
Sensex Falls 610 Points, Nifty Down 226 Points
-
Sensex & Nifty Close Higher After RBI Rate Cut
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
-
IGNOU begins registration for January 2026 fresh admission
-
Over 1,600 posts vacant at NCERT as reliance on contractual staff continues
-
IIT Madras Pravartak, Education Ministry’s SWAYAM Plus partner to launch AI-enabled HR Analytics programme
-
BITS Pilani receives $1 million endowment from US alumnus for female scholarships and merit-cum-need financial support
-
CTET February 2026: CBSE to close registration tomorrow at ctet.nic.in
-
CLAT 2026 topper Geetali Gupta didn’t believe in studying 24×7, rejects guilt-driven preparation, and loves math
Thought of the Day
Thought: "You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great."
Meaning: This idea is about overcoming procrastination. Often, we wait until we feel perfectly ready or qualified before beginning a difficult task (like studying a new topic or starting a healthy habit). The quote reminds us that greatness isn't a requirement to begin; the act of beginning is the only way to achieve greatness. Take that first step today, no matter how small or imperfect it feels.
As board examinations draw nearer, efficient and focused preparation is essential for success. To support your study efforts, we have compiled a list of crucial educational resources, including updated syllabi and sample papers for CBSE Class 10 and 12 and more. We strongly encourage all students to utilise these materials diligently to structure their revision, practice effectively, and maximise their academic performance. Please refer to the links provided below.
