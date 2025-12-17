IB SA Result 2025 PDF
CLAT 2026 Counselling Registrations Begin Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Registration Link Here

Dec 17, 2025, 18:56 IST

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) commenced CLAT 2026 Counselling registrations today, December 17, 2025, at 6 PM. Candidates who cleared the CLAT 2026 exams must register online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The results were released on December 16, 2025, and registrations and fee payment are open until 10 PM on December 27, 2025.

Key Points

  • Consortium of NLUs started CLAT 2026 Counselling registrations today, December 17, 2025, at 6 PM.
  • Candidates who cleared the CLAT 2026 exams must register online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • The registrations and fee payment are open until 10 PM on December 27, 2025.

CLAT 2026 Counselling Registrations: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has started the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 Counselling registrations today, December 17, 2025 at 6 PM. Candidates who have cleared the CLAT 2026 exams will need to register online on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The consortium released the CLAT 2026 result on December 16, 2025. Candidates can check their result status and register to complete the admission process. The counselling schedule notification was released; according to it, the registrations for counselling will be open till 10 PM on December 27, 2025. The registration process will be considered complete once the candidate pays the Counselling Registration Fee by 10 PM on December 27, 2025.

Notification - CLAT 2026 Admissions Counselling Process

How to Register for CLAT 2026 Counselling?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for CLAT 2026 Counselling: 

  1. Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  2. In the log in window, enter your Mobile No and Password 
  3. Click on the link for counselling registrations
  4. Enter you details and provide scanned copies of required documents 
  5. Pay the online registration fee
  6. Review and download the form

DIRECT LINK - CLAT 2026 Counselling Registration

Instructions for the Admissions Counselling Process

