CLAT 2026 Counselling Registrations Begin Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Registration Link Here

CLAT 2026 Counselling Registrations: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has started the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 Counselling registrations today, December 17, 2025 at 6 PM. Candidates who have cleared the CLAT 2026 exams will need to register online on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The consortium released the CLAT 2026 result on December 16, 2025. Candidates can check their result status and register to complete the admission process. The counselling schedule notification was released; according to it, the registrations for counselling will be open till 10 PM on December 27, 2025. The registration process will be considered complete once the candidate pays the Counselling Registration Fee by 10 PM on December 27, 2025.

Notification - CLAT 2026 Admissions Counselling Process