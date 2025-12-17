CLAT 2026 Counselling Schedule Released: Registration Begins Soon, Check Important Dates Here

Key Points
- Last date for candidates to apply for CLAT 2026 counselling is December 27, 2025
- CLAT 2026 round 1 counselling merit list to be released on January 7, 2026.
- CLAT 2026 counselling registration window opens at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2026 Counseling: The Consortium of National Law Universities has issued the complete schedule for CLAT 2026 counselling. Candidates who have qualified for their CLAT 2026 UG and PG entrances can apply for the counselling procedure through the portal on the official website.
As per the dates announced, registrations for counselling will begin at 6 PM today, December 17, 2025. The last date for candidates to register for CLAT 2026 counselling is December 27, 2025, at 10 PM. As per the instructions provided, candidates need to log in to their CLAT account. If they have been invited for counselling, an option ofthe “Update NLU Preferences” button will be provided. Candidates must click that button and update their NLU Preferences as required
CLAT 2026 Counselling Instructions - Click Here
CLAT 2026 Counselling Registration: Steps to Follow
The CLAT 2026 counselling registration link will be live on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register for CLAT 2026 counselling
Step 1: Visit the official website for CLAT 2026 counselling
Step 2: Login using the mobile number and password
Step 3: Click on Update NLU Preferences
Step 4: Enter choices in order of preference
Step 5: Save for further reference
As per the notification issued, candidates should provide a minimum of 15 preferences for UG and a minimum of 5 preferences for PG. You can also provide more preferences.
CLAT 2026 Counselling: Merit List
After the registration and application for the CLAT 2026 counselling process, the conducting body will issue the merit list. A total of five rounds of counselling will be conducted for admissions. Based on the merit list issued for each round, candidates allotted seats must report for admissions and fee payment. Merit list for each round will be released based on the number of seats available after each round of admission is conducted.
CLAT 2026 Counselling Schedule
Candidates participating in the CLAT 2026 counselling process can check the complete schedule below.
|Particulars
|Schedule
|Registration for Admissions Counselling (including payment of Counselling Registration Fee)
|06:00 P.M., December 17, 2025
to
10:00 P.M., December 27, 2025
|Publication of First Allotment List (First round of counselling starts)
|January 07, 2026 at 10:00 A.M.
|Payment of Confirmation Fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs for the First Allotment List
|10:00 A.M. on January 07, 2026
to
1:00 P.M. on January 15, 2026
|Publication of Second Allotment List (Second round of counselling starts)
|10:00 A.M. on January 22, 2026
|Payment of Confirmation Fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs for the Second Allotment List
|10:00 A.M. on January 22, 2026
to
1:00 P.M. on January 29, 2026
|Publication of Third Allotment List (Third round of counselling starts)
|10:00 A.M. on February 05, 2026
|Payment of Confirmation Fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs for the Third Allotment List
|10:00 A.M. on February 05, 2026
to
1:00 P.M. on February 12, 2026
|Payment of University Fee (after adjusting for Confirmation Fee and Counselling Registration Fee) to NLU concerned for candidates who have chosen the Freeze Option in the First, Second & Third Allotment Lists
|April 24, 2026 by 5:00 P.M.
|Publication of Fourth Allotment List (Fourth round of counselling starts)
|10:00 A.M. on May 02, 2026
|Payment of Confirmation Fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs for the Fourth Allotment List
|10:00 A.M. on May 02, 2026
to
1:00 P.M. on May 08, 2026
|Publication of Fifth and Final Allotment List (Fifth round of counselling starts)
|10:00 A.M. on May 15, 2026
|Payment of Confirmation Fee to Consortium for Freeze option and Admission by NLUs for the Fifth and Final Allotment List
|10:00 A.M. on May 15, 2026
to
1:00 P.M. on May 20, 2026
|Payment of University Fee (after adjusting for Confirmation Fee and Counselling Registration Fee) to NLU concerned for candidates who have chosen the Freeze Option in the Fourth & Fifth Allotment Lists
|May 30, 2026 by 5:00 P.M.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation