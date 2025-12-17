CLAT 2026 Counselling Schedule Released: Registration Begins Soon, Check Important Dates Here

As per the dates announced, registrations for counselling will begin at 6 PM today, December 17, 2025. The last date for candidates to register for CLAT 2026 counselling is December 27, 2025, at 10 PM. As per the instructions provided, candidates need to log in to their CLAT account. If they have been invited for counselling, an option ofthe “Update NLU Preferences” button will be provided. Candidates must click that button and update their NLU Preferences as required

CLAT 2026 Counseling: The Consortium of National Law Universities has issued the complete schedule for CLAT 2026 counselling. Candidates who have qualified for their CLAT 2026 UG and PG entrances can apply for the counselling procedure through the portal on the official website.

The CLAT 2026 counselling registration link will be live on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register for CLAT 2026 counselling

Step 1: Visit the official website for CLAT 2026 counselling

Step 2: Login using the mobile number and password

Step 3: Click on Update NLU Preferences

Step 4: Enter choices in order of preference

Step 5: Save for further reference

As per the notification issued, candidates should provide a minimum of 15 preferences for UG and a minimum of 5 preferences for PG. You can also provide more preferences.

CLAT 2026 Counselling: Merit List

After the registration and application for the CLAT 2026 counselling process, the conducting body will issue the merit list. A total of five rounds of counselling will be conducted for admissions. Based on the merit list issued for each round, candidates allotted seats must report for admissions and fee payment. Merit list for each round will be released based on the number of seats available after each round of admission is conducted.