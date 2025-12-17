IB SA Result 2025 PDF
Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Preparatory Exam Schedule OUT; Download Time Table Schedule PDF Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 17, 2025, 16:48 IST

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka SSLC 2026 preparatory timetable 2026. The Exam will be held in three phases

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Preparatory Exam Schedule OUT
Key Points

  • Karnataka SSLC 2026 Preparatory exam to be held in three phases
  • Phase 1 and Phase 2 exam to be held in January 2026, Phase 3 exam to be held in February 2026
  • All three exams to be held in a single session from 10 am to 1.15 PM

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the KSEAB class 10 timetable 2026 for Preparatory exams. As per the schedule released, the Karnataka SSLC Preparatory exams will be held in three phases. Phase 1 of the exam will be held from January 5 to 10, 2026, while phase 2 will be held from January 27 to February 2, 2026. Karnataka SSLC Preparatory exam phase 3 will be conducted from February 23 to 28, 2026. The exams will be conducted in a single session from 10 AM to 1:15 PM.

Time table for State level SSLC Preparatory Examination-3 2025-26

Time table for State level SSLC Preparatory Examination-2 2025-26

Time table for State level SSLC Preparatory Examination-1 2025-26

This year Karnataka SSLC exam 2026 will also be conducted twice. Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 will be conducted from March 18 to April 2, 2026, and Exam 2 will be conducted from May 18 to 25, 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the Karnataka Board SSLC exam 2026 can visit the official website of KSEAB to check the complete schedule.

Karnataka SSLC Model Question Paper 2026 - Click Here

